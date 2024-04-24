ARKANCE ANZ AND TECHNOLOGY CORE PARTNER TO EXTEND INTERACTIVE BIM VISUALISATION CAPABILITIES FROM SITE TO BOARDROOM AND BEYOND.

BRISBANE, Australia, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ARKANCE ANZ has announced a partnership with one of Australia's leading technology hardware providers – Technology Core – to provide HDi interactive touch screens for BIM software operational use across the construction industry.

Technology Core HDi lets you vizualise, markup and edit BIM models on a large scale interactive touch screen interface, both on site and in the office, delivering major efficiencies in the conceptualization process and reducing paper. Users can also layer digital inking to save and distribute across teams improving connectivity and collaboration across departments and project team stakeholders.

The partnership brings the ability to visualise, markup and edit BIM models on a large scale interactive touch screen interface, both on site and in the office, delivering major efficiencies in the conceptualization process and reducing paper. Users can also layer digital inking to save and distribute across teams improving connectivity and collaboration across departments and project team stakeholders.

Andy Penman, Sales Director for Technology Core said HDi is perfect hardware for pairing with bespoke construction software including applications such as Autodesk, Esri ArcGIS, Revizto, Bluebeam and Navisworks and further extends digitization capabilities across the AEC industry.

"We work with many large construction operations who are seeing huge efficiencies in both time and cost reductions. On average most companies save more than 65,000 pieces of paper annually by digitizing this way", Andy said.

Partnering with core strategic providers such as Technology Core allows ARKANCE to further extend the suite of software and hardware solutions purpose built to solve business challenges across the AEC industry.

Steven McDonald, ANZ Solutions Manager for ARKANCE ANZ said the Technology Core HDi hardware can provide significant efficiencies as part of AEC project delivery when teamed with BIM software.

"As a leading global AEC technology partner, ARKANCE is committed to extending our compliment of expert services, BIM software and Be.Smart technology solutions and partnering to provide industry leading hardware to help companies design, build and solve for tomorrow digitally focused AEC needs", Steven said.

To find out more information on both software and hardware solutions visit https://hello.arkance.world/en-au/technologycorehdi

About ARKANCE

"Let's advance the way we work together to build a better world" – this is the vision that guides success for ARKANCE and its customers. A subsidiary of the French B2B services group MONNOYEUR, ARKANCE was founded in 2018 to become the leading digitalization partner for the construction and manufacturing sectors. Fueled by its innovative 'Partner to Build Smarter' strategy, ARKANCE combines its own purpose-built Be.Smart software portfolio and expert professional services with solutions from a network of world-class technology partners. With over 1300 employees spread throughout 50 locations worldwide, ARKANCE is a recognized leader in digital transformation across the construction, manufacturing, and infrastructure sectors.

About Technology Core

Established in 1987, Technology Core takes pride in designing, manufacturing, and supplying HDi interactive solutions. Our company has a strong focus on customer engagement with our technology, ensuring comprehensive support and training for seamless utilization of our products across a wide range of industries. With a dedication to sustainability, we innovate solutions that effectively solve problems while aligning with environmental values, empowering our clients for success.

MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Vasili Loizou

Director of Marketing & Communications

ARKANCE ANZ

e [email protected]

m +61 476 392 963

SOURCE ARKANCE ANZ