ARKANCE Strengthens Support for Autodesk Water Infrastructure Clients Through Partnership with Covey Associates

BRISBANE, Australia, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ARKANCE, a leading provider of digital transformation solutions and a Platinum Autodesk partner, announces a strategic partnership with Covey Associates to enhance support and services for clients utilizing Autodesk Water Infrastructure software.

The partnership brings Covey onboard to bolster ARKANCE's support capabilities specifically tailored for Autodesk Water Infrastructure clients. With Covey's specialized expertise in civil, structural, and environmental engineering, particularly in water infrastructure projects, ARKANCE aims to expand its knowledge base and skill set, providing enhanced technical assistance and consultancy services.

Customers will be provided specialized expertise by Covey Associates, bringing extensive experience in hydraulic modeling, environmental impact analysis, and regulatory compliance, enhancing ARKANCE's ability to deliver tailored solutions for water infrastructure (e.g. water and sewer network analyses, flood modelling) projects.

Partnering with Covey, ARKANCE enhances support for Autodesk Water Infrastructure clients. Covey provides advanced technical assistance, training, and innovative solutions, ensuring accessible, efficient support and high-quality, sustainable project outcomes for water infrastructure projects. With more experts onboard, ARKANCE now offers expanded Water Infrastructure support and troubleshoot capabilities, making it more accessible to clients, providing increased capacity to aide customers promptly and effectively.

"By partnering with Covey, we are reinforcing our commitment to providing comprehensive support and innovative solutions for Autodesk Water Infrastructure clients," said Raj Jayasundara, Sales and Customer Success Director at ARKANCE. "Covey's expertise will significantly enrich our service offerings, empowering our clients to achieve greater efficiency, compliance, and sustainability in their water infrastructure projects."

"We have utilized Autodesk's Water Infrastructure package for several years, developing a high level of expertise in the use of the product offering, particularly in relation to assessing water and sewer network capacity," said Dr Chris Walker, Director at Covey. "With this partnership, we will be able to showcase and impart that knowledge on to ARKANCE's client base, assisting a broad range of stakeholders."

ARKANCE and Covey Associates are dedicated to driving excellence in digital engineering solutions, supporting clients in overcoming challenges and achieving their project goals with confidence.

About ARKANCE

"Let's advance the way we work together to build a better world" – this is the vision that guides success for ARKANCE and its customers. A subsidiary of the French B2B services group MONNOYEUR, ARKANCE was founded in 2018 to become the leading digitalization partner for the construction and manufacturing sectors. Fuelled by its innovative 'Partner to Build Smarter' strategy, ARKANCE combines its own purpose-built Be.Smart software portfolio and expert professional services with solutions from a network of world-class technology partners. With over 1300 employees spread throughout 50 locations worldwide, ARKANCE is a recognized leader in digital transformation across the construction, manufacturing, and infrastructure sectors.

ARKANCE is a global leader in digital transformation solutions for the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industries. As a Platinum Autodesk partner, ARKANCE provides a full spectrum of services, from software implementation and customization to training and support, empowering clients to optimize their workflows and maximize productivity.

About Covey Associates

Covey Associates is a specialized, multi-disciplinary consultancy firm with expertise in civil, structural, environmental, and mechanical engineering. Covey also offers specialist consultancy services in the fields of landscape architecture, project planning, disputes and litigation, and bushfire management. With a key focus on water infrastructure projects, Covey delivers comprehensive design, analysis, and project management services, ensuring sustainable and compliant solutions for clients worldwide.

For more information about how this partnership can support your organization projects click here

