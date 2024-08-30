Art Meets Conservation -《ART FOR THE EARTH : An Exhibition and Auction for Conservation》 Creativity to Inspire Action

HONG KONG, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nature Conservancy (TNC) is proud to present "ART FOR THE EARTH: An Exhibition and Auction for Conservation," a groundbreaking initiative that bridges art and environmental preservation. This exhibition harnesses the power of art to raise awareness and drive conservation action for endangered species and habitats across the Asia-Pacific region.

《ART FOR THE EARTH : An Exhibition and Auction for Conservation》 from 5th to 18th September 2024 at Pacific Place

This unique collaboration between TNC and renowned doll artist Ning Lau features 16 meticulously crafted, one-of-a-kind doll art pieces that beautifully depict the unique and threatened species and landscapes of the region. From the rich and vibrant marine ecosystems, the lush forests, to the boundless sky, these artistic ambassadors evoke a deep connection to nature and inspire us all to become steadfast advocates for protecting our planet's precious resources. Ning deliberately uses upcycled fabrics in each doll, explicitly emphasizing a commitment to sustainability and highlighting the importance of reusing materials to reduce waste and protect the environment.

"As an artist, I believe art has the power to touch hearts and ignite passion for conservation," said Ning Lau. "Through these dolls, I hope to focus attention on the beauty and fragility of the natural world, and inspire people to protect endangered habitats and species. I'm honored to be part of an initiative that brings attention to such an important cause."

The 16 handcrafted dolls are truly one-of-a-kind works of art, each requiring immense time and effort to create. A highlight of this collection includes the Ceylon Rose and Oyster Reefs figures, inspired by the beloved and renowned celebrity and actress Lin Min-Chen. Min-Chen has long had a deep interest and passion for nature conservation. She not only strongly supports this important conservation effort, but has also personally participated in it and expressed her heartfelt concern for endangered species and their habitats.

Min-Chen shared, "I am very happy to be a part of this project, and to help raise awareness about the issues facing our planet. The Ceylon Rose and Oyster Reefs figures symbolize resilience and hope, and I'm thrilled that they will be part of an event that contributes to meaningful change. I hope they will be bid on and obtained by people with a kind heart, and I call on everyone to actively support this charity auction and contribute to the protection of our natural home."

While all of the 16 one-of-a-kind dolls will be exhibited and auctioned, the Ceylon Rose doll will be available in a limited edition of 20 replicas for pre-order and auction. Each piece is unique, featuring distinct hairstyles, facial features, and intricate details, ensuring that every piece is a one-of-a-kind masterpiece. This offers supporters the chance to own a truly exclusive and distinctive art collectible.

Among the collection, the Oyster Reefs doll pays tribute to an endangered habitat - a vital and irreplaceable ecosystem that supports the delicate balance of life. Three dolls – Red-crowned Crane, Snow Leopard, and Chinese White Dolphin – will be showcased in a live auction at the TNC Gala Dinner on September 13th, with proceeds directly benefiting TNC's conservation and education initiatives in the region. The remaining 13 dolls will be auctioned online until October 31st, allowing a broader audience to support these vital efforts.

"This exhibition is more than just an art display, it's a powerful statement about our commitment to protecting the natural world," said Lulu Zhou, Director, Strategic Partnerships (Asia Pacific) and Hong Kong Program Lead of The Nature Conservancy, "Each doll, whether representing a majestic animal or a crucial habitat like the Oyster Reefs, symbolizes the delicate balance of our ecosystems and the urgent need to act. We hope this exhibition will inspire everyone who attends to contribute to our conservation efforts and help preserve these incredible species for future generations."

Visitors to the exhibition can immerse themselves in a variety of enriching activities, starting with bidding on the figures through a QR code available at the exhibition. Additionally, they can explore an interactive augmented reality experience by scanning the animal photos next to each doll, gaining insight into the species or habitat it represents. To further engage with the event, the first 100 visitors who sign up for the TNC e-newsletter on-site will receive a complimentary small pouch featuring photos of the figures.

"ART FOR THE EARTH: An Exhibition and Auction for Conservation" invites everyone to experience the intersection of art and conservation. By participating in this charity auction, you can contribute to safeguarding endangered natural resources and help to build a more beautiful and sustainable planet. All proceeds from the auction will directly support TNC's vital conservation and education efforts in the Asia-Pacific region, funding on-the-ground programs that protect fragile ecosystems and the species that depend on them. The event is further enriched by the support of renowned pet portraitist Prissy Tang, who has beautifully drawn all of the animals in the collection. As a token of appreciation, each bidder will receive a thank-you card featuring her exquisite artwork.

First and foremost, TNC extends heartfelt gratitude to doll artist Ning Lau for her selfless contributions and support. She has handcrafted all 16 exhibition pieces and will be donating all auction proceeds to our conservation efforts. Her generosity and passion are truly appreciated. We also thank Pacific Place for providing the venue, making this exhibition possible. Finally, we thank Prissy Tang for her exquisite artwork, which enhances the exhibition with her detailed and captivating illustrations of the animals.

"Art for the Earth: An Exhibition and Auction for Conservation" details:

Exhibition:

Venue: Park Court, Level L1, Pacific Place (near Shiro)

Date: 5 – 18 September 2024

Time: 10:00 – 22:00

Online Auction:

Date: 5 September – 31 October 2024

Time: 24 hours

Private Event - Special appearance of Lin Min-Chen (By invitation only):

Venue: Park Court, Level L1, Pacific Place (near Shiro)

Date: 5 September 2024

Time: 12:00 – 13:00

The exhibition will feature 16 dolls representing endangered species and habitats, including:

Endangered Species - Ocean • Chinese Horseshoe Crab • Humphead Wrasse • Hawksbill Turtle • Chinese White Dolphin Endangered Species - Land • Bornean Orangutan • Asian Elephant • Asiatic Black Bear • Yunnan Golden Monkey • Chinese Pangolin • Snow Leopard Endangered Species - Sky • Ceylon Rose • Red-crowned Crane • Kakapo • Wrinkled Hornbill • Black-faced Spoonbill Endangered Habitat • Oyster Reefs

About The Nature Conservancy

The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world's toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping make cities more sustainable. Working in more than 70 countries and territories, we use a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. TNC has been in Asia Pacific for almost 30 years with projects in Australia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Mongolia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. In 2019, TNC was awarded the Lui Che Woo Prize for Sustainable Development.

To learn more, please visit: The Nature Conservancy (tnc.org.hk) or follow TNC HK 大自然保護協會 and @tnc_hk

About Ning Lau

Born and raised in Hong Kong, Ning earned her BA (Hons) in Fashion Design from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Initially establishing her career in the luxury fashion sector, Ning transitioned to the art of doll making in 2015, channeling her enduring love for dolls into a full-time vocation. Following her pursuit of culinary arts at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris last year, she is currently undertaking a Master's degree in Expressive Arts Therapy at The University of Hong Kong, delving into the nexus between creative expression and psychological healing.

Ning crafts hand-sewn dolls from scratch, imbuing them with whimsical and distinctive personalities that mirror contemporary life. Each doll is meticulously hand-painted and uniquely serialized, accompanied by an autographed certificate, rendering them highly collectible art pieces. Her exhibitions and collaborations, along with her inspiring journey, have garnered extensive coverage in numerous local and international publications and digital media.

Exhibitions & Collaborations:

2023: M+ limited edition for Madame Song exhibition

2021: Hong Kong Tatler limited collection

2020-2021: Hong Kong Ballet virtual ambassador program and limited collection

2019: Solo exhibition "You and Me" in Tokyo

2019: "Dream and House" exhibition in Hong Kong

2017: Collaboration with fashion designer Vika Gazinskaya showcased at TSUM in Russia

2017: "I Love Hong Kong" doll collection with Design Gallery of HKTDC

2016: HKTDC "Fashionally Collection" at Hong Kong Fashion Week

2016: "Susan & Friends" exhibition at The Peak Galleria

2015: Shu Uemura X Kitsune limited cosmetics collection

2015: JOYCE Christmas collection

2015: First doll exhibition "Lazy Susan"

To learn more, please visit: https://ninglau.com/ and @ninglau

About Prissy YC Tang

Prissy YC Tang, a fourth-generation Malaysian-borne Chinese and a PR of Hong Kong, is a fashion-styled pet portraitist who brings a unique approach to her art. Her passion lies in creating personalized and captivating artwork that celebrates the special bond between pets and their loving owners with a bit of fashion flair, thanks to her background as a fashion illustrator for an American fashion magazine for many years. Prissy is now on a mission to elevate the art of pet portraiture and comfort pet owners who have experienced loss. Her fine portraits are infused with such soul that they often move her clients to tears. She aims to capture not just the physical appearance of the pets but also their inner spirit, creating a unique essence that brings joy and healing to pet owners' broken hearts. Prissy's distinctive approach to pet portraiture exemplifies a commitment to creating timeless, tastefully elegant artwork that celebrates the unique bond between pets and their owners. Her dedication to infusing each portrait with grace, allure, empathy, and individuality, combined with her expert command of anatomy, sets her apart as a unique pet portraitist who delivers an exceptional and captivating experience for pet-loving clients.

Won the 2nd Prize for "PAWtrait Artist of the Year 2023" in a nationwide competition organized by Dogs Today Magazine, a popular pet magazine in the UK.

To date, she has also garnered an appreciative audience of more than 10 million pet and art lovers worldwide, as tracked by TailWindapp.com, a marketing group in the US.

In July 2024 , she was one of 21 brave women authors whose anthology, "Life by Design: Creating Leverage, Lifestyle, and Legacy, Vol III," was ranked by Amazon as a Bestseller in three categories.

, she was one of 21 brave women authors whose anthology, "Life by Design: Creating Leverage, Lifestyle, and Legacy, Vol III," was ranked by Amazon as a Bestseller in three categories. Dog Writers Association of America awarded Prissy YC Tang 2023: "Excellence in the Category of Manette Begin-Loudon Memorial Award" for her Pet Portrait Painting: "Fleur".

Memorial Award" for her Pet Portrait Painting: "Fleur". Featured in DWAA_US - Ruff Draft, Winter Issue 2022- "Drawn to Glamour

Press Release by Jane Singer - Managing Director, INSIDE FASHION, The Current Situation & Host of a Seat at the Table Podcast.

To learn more, please visit: PETPRISSY.COM and for enquiries, please contact here.

