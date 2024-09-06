HONG KONG, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nature Conservancy (TNC) proudly presents "ART FOR THE EARTH: An Exhibition and Auction for Conservation," now open at Pacific Place. This compelling event fuses art with environmental stewardship, aiming to elevate awareness and inspire meaningful action for endangered species and their habitats in the Asia-Pacific region.

Art Meets Conservation: 《ART FOR THE EARTH : An Exhibition and Auction for Conservation》 Now Open

The exhibition showcases the creations of renowned doll artist Ning Lau, featuring 16 unique dolls that represent endangered species from the OCEAN, SKY, and LAND, as well as the distinctive Oyster Reef habitat in the Asia Pacific region. Each handcrafted doll is a one-of-a-kind masterpiece, requiring significant time and effort. Some took almost 40 hours of meticulous handwork, with Ning using specialized techniques like hand-sewing delicate fabrics and intricate embroidery. She transforms the distinctive features of endangered wildlife into elegant, fashion-forward designs. These visually stunning dolls are infused with Ning's passion for conservation, making them precious artistic treasures. More than just masterful sculptures, they serve as ambassadors for the resilience and fragility of our planet's most vulnerable natural wonders, calling for action and awareness.

Enhancing this artistic experience, each area of the exhibition offers an immersive design that transports visitors into these diverse environments. The Ocean section includes a large transparent LED display, creating a transformative underwater experience complemented by wave structures and lighting that evoke the tranquillity and majesty of marine life.

In the SKY section, visitors are surrounded by soaring visuals that celebrate avian species and their habitats, creating an atmosphere of flight and freedom. The LAND area showcases lush greens and earth tones, reflecting the rich biodiversity of terrestrial ecosystems. Meanwhile, the Oyster Reef habitat highlights the significance of these ecosystems in maintaining marine biodiversity and protecting coastlines.

These thoughtfully crafted environments also serve as a platform to showcase TNC's impactful conservation efforts in the Asia-Pacific region including Hong Kong. Informative displays educate visitors on the challenges faced by these ecosystems and the vital work being done to preserve them.

Visitors are invited to explore the doll artworks, each accompanied by detailed descriptions of the endangered species they represent. A QR code with each doll offers direct access to the charity auction platform, enabling immediate bidding. All proceeds from the charity auction will directly support TNC's vital conservation and education initiatives in the Asia-Pacific and Hong Kong. Additionally, all bidders have the opportunity to receive a hand-drawn animal portrait by the talented pet portraitist Prissy Tang.

All 16 unique dolls will be exhibited and auctioned, with the Ceylon Rose doll also available in a limited edition of 20 replicas for pre-order and auction. Each piece is crafted with unique hairstyles, facial features, and intricate details, making them exclusive art collectibles. This offers supporters the opportunity to own something truly special.

Furthermore, public can engage with an augmented reality game to deepen their understanding of each endangered species and habitats featured in the exhibition. Additionally, visitors can enjoy a behind-the-scenes video showcasing Ning Lau's intricate doll creation process. This offers a glimpse into the meticulous craftsmanship and creativity involved, enhancing appreciation for the artistry on display. Through these elements, the exhibition not only raises awareness but also inspires a deeper connection to the natural world and the urgent need for its protection.

Renowned artist Lin Min Chen graced the exhibition on its opening day. Two dolls, the Oyster Reefs and Ceylon Rose, are inspired by her likeness. Lin Min Chen expressed her deep honor in being part of this project, emphasizing her unwavering commitment to raising awareness for environmental protection.

To further engage with the event, the first 100 visitors who sign up for the TNC e-newsletter on-site will receive a complimentary "ART FOR THE EARTH" pouch adorned with photos of the dolls, available on a first-come, first-served basis. This charming pouch, featuring vibrant prints of Ning's dolls, is both stylish and practical—ideal for carrying small essentials or as a unique keepsake from the exhibition. By subscribing to the TNC e-newsletter, you'll stay informed about upcoming events, conservation initiatives, and exclusive opportunities to support our planet, making it an excellent way to engage with this important cause.

" This exhibition is more than just an art display, it's a powerful statement about our commitment to protecting the natural world," stated Lulu Zhou, Director of Strategic Partnerships (Asia Pacific) and Hong Kong Program Lead of TNC. " Each doll, whether representing a majestic animal or a crucial habitat like the Oyster Reef, symbolizes the delicate balance of our ecosystems and the urgent need to act. We urge the public to visit, learn more, and participate in the auction. This is a unique opportunity to support conservation efforts and help protect our natural world for future generations."

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Ning Lau for her extraordinary contributions, Pacific Place for providing the venue, and Prissy Tang for her exquisite illustrations. Join us in this endeavor to safeguard our planet's precious resources and ensure a sustainable future.

"Art for the Earth: An Exhibition and Auction for Conservation" details:

Exhibition:

Venue: Park Court, Level L1, Pacific Place (near Shiro)

Date: 5 – 18 September 2024

Time: 10:00 – 22:00

Online Auction:

Date: 5 September – 31 October 2024

Time: 24 hours

Link: https://hk.givergy.com/artfortheearth/?controller=home

The exhibition will feature 16 dolls representing endangered species and habitat, including:

Endangered Species - Ocean • Chinese Horseshoe Crab • Humphead Wrasse • Hawksbill Turtle • Chinese White Dolphin Endangered Species - Land • Bornean Orangutan • Asian Elephant • Asiatic Black Bear • Yunnan Golden Monkey • Chinese Pangolin • Snow Leopard Endangered Species - Sky • Ceylon Rose • Red-crowned Crane • Kakapo • Wrinkled Hornbill • Black-faced Spoonbill Endangered Habitat • Oyster Reef

About The Nature Conservancy

The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world's toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping make cities more sustainable. Working in more than 70 countries and territories, we use a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. TNC has been in Asia Pacific for almost 30 years with projects in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Mongolia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. In 2019, TNC was awarded the Lui Che Woo Prize for Sustainable Development.

To learn more, please visit: The Nature Conservancy (tnc.org.hk) or follow TNC HK 大自然保護協會 and @tnc_hk

About Ning Lau

Born and raised in Hong Kong, Ning earned her BA (Hons) in Fashion Design from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Initially establishing her career in the luxury fashion sector, Ning transitioned to the art of doll making in 2015, channeling her enduring love for dolls into a full-time vocation. Following her pursuit of culinary arts at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris last year, she is currently undertaking a Master's degree in Expressive Arts Therapy at The University of Hong Kong, delving into the nexus between creative expression and psychological healing.

Ning crafts hand-sewn dolls from scratch, imbuing them with whimsical and distinctive personalities that mirror contemporary life. Each doll is meticulously hand-painted and uniquely serialized, accompanied by an autographed certificate, rendering them highly collectible art pieces. Her exhibitions and collaborations, along with her inspiring journey, have garnered extensive coverage in numerous local and international publications and digital media.

Exhibitions & Collaborations:

2023: M+ limited edition for Madame Song exhibition

2021: Hong Kong Tatler limited collection

2020-2021: Hong Kong Ballet virtual ambassador program and limited collection

2019: Solo exhibition "You and Me" in Tokyo

2019: "Dream and House" exhibition in Hong Kong

2017: Collaboration with fashion designer Vika Gazinskaya showcased at TSUM in Russia

2017: "I Love Hong Kong" doll collection with Design Gallery of HKTDC

2016: HKTDC "Fashionally Collection" at Hong Kong Fashion Week

2016: "Susan & Friends" exhibition at The Peak Galleria

2015: Shu Uemura X Kitsune limited cosmetics collection

2015: JOYCE Christmas collection

2015: First doll exhibition "Lazy Susan"

To learn more, please visit: https://ninglau.com/ and @ninglau

About Prissy Tang

Prissy Tang, a fashion-styled pet portraitist, brings a unique approach to her art. Her passion lies in creating personalized and captivating artwork that celebrates the special bond between pets and their loving owners with a bit of fashion flair, thanks to her background as a fashion illustrator for an American fashion magazine for many years. Prissy is now on a mission to elevate the art of pet portraiture and comfort pet owners who have experienced loss. Her fine portraits are infused with such soul that they often move her clients to tears. She aims to capture not just the physical appearance of the pets but also their inner spirit, creating a unique essence that brings joy and healing to pet owners' broken hearts. Prissy's distinctive approach to pet portraiture exemplifies a commitment to creating timeless, tastefully elegant artwork that celebrates the unique bond between pets and their owners. Her dedication to infusing each portrait with grace, allure, empathy, and individuality, combined with her expert command of anatomy, sets her apart as a unique pet portraitist who delivers an exceptional and captivating experience for pet-loving clients.

Won the 2nd Prize for "PAWtrait Artist of the Year 2023" in a nationwide competition organized by Dogs Today Magazine, a popular pet magazine in the UK.

To date, she has also garnered an appreciative audience of more than 10 million pet and art lovers worldwide, as tracked by TailWindapp.com, a marketing group in the US.

In July 2024 , she was one of 21 brave women authors whose anthology, "Life by Design: Creating Leverage, Lifestyle, and Legacy, Vol III," was ranked by Amazon as a Bestseller in three categories.

To learn more, please visit: PETPRISSY.COM and for enquiries, please contact here .

