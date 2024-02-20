ARTERY AT32 MCU Works with SEGGER to Promote Development Efficiency

HSINCHU, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ARTERY and SEGGER have recently announced that J-Link debug probes and Flasher programmers fully support the AT32 MCUs, which can make users more efficient with faster operation and development.

J-Link supports AT32 MCU

Since its official launch in 2018, ARTERY has developed and released five categories (value line, mainstream, high performance, wireless BLE and Automotive) including nearly 200 parts available in various package types, all built based on 32-bit ARM®-Cortex®-M4. This year, ARTERY plans to release low-power series based on ARM®-Cortex®-M0+ and motor-control MCUs. In the year of 2023, ARTERY has launched value line products such as AT32F423 for high-performance applications, automotive AT32A403A series that is AEC-Q100 qualified and applicable to car body control, ADAS, car audio & video, BMS and other automotive applications, and mainstream AT32F402/F405 series that embeds HS USB OTG (AT32F405 only) and FS USB OTG for high-speed USB applications. All these AT32 MCUs support SEGGER J-Link and Flasher to meet development and production requirements.

SEGGER J-Links are the most widely used line for debug probes on the market. It supports free online updates for software and firmware, and is also featured with Flashloader, ultra-fast download speed, unlimited breakpoints in Flash memory, fast debugging speed and high stability and compatibility, which makes users more efficient with operation and ease of development.

"SEGGER development and debugging platform is user-friendly and fully supports AT32 MCUs. With such high-performance, efficient and ease-to-use tools, customers can promote the product development and mass production process." ARTERY said.

"SEGGER and ARTERY will work together to provide complete programming and debugging tools for AT32 MCUs, and help customers develop and launch products with leading performance, high stability and performance." Lionheart, Executive Director & General Manager of SEGGER China, said.

About SEGGER

SEGGER Microcontroller GmbH is founded by Rolf Segger in 1992, and the company has more than three decades of experience in embedded systems, producing cutting-edge RTOS and software libraries, J-Link and J-Trace debug and trace probes, a line of Flasher in-system programmers and software development tools such as Embedded Studio (IDE).

