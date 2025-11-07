ARTERY Strengthens Global Developer Ecosystem with 2025 AT32 MCU Training in Seoul, Driving AIoT and Edge Computing Innovation

TAIPEI, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ARTERY Technology, in collaboration with its Korean distributor IGM, held the "2025 ARTERY WORKSHOP – AT32 IDE & Work Bench Practical Training" in Seoul on November 6, 2025. As an important stop in ARTERY's global developer training program, the event attracted engineers and professional developers from industrial control, motor drive, smart home appliances, and AIoT fields. The enthusiastic participation reflected the strong interest and technical influence of AT32 MCU in the Korean market.

ARTERY's Instructor presenting AT32 MCU solutions for AIoT and edge intelligence.

The training centered on the AT32F457 development board, combining "theory explanation × hands-on practice" through a dual-track teaching approach. Participants gained firsthand experience with the AT32 IDE and Work Bench tools, mastering the full development process from project creation and programming to debugging and verification. The course emphasized practical development and AI integration, helping engineers combine embedded design with intelligent algorithms to build a stronger foundation for AIoT and edge computing applications.

Enhancing Development Efficiency – Mastering Embedded Core Technologies

The training provided an in-depth introduction to the core functions and security architecture of the AT32 MCU series:

TRNG (True Random Number Generator): Based on physical noise sources and compliant with NIST SP800-90B standards, it provides secure and stable key and initialization vector (IV) generation, strengthening data protection capability. AES Hardware Encryption/Decryption Module: Based on physical noise sources and compliant with NIST SP800-90B standards, it provides secure and stable key and initialization vector (IV) generation, strengthening data protection capability. CAN-FD High-Speed Communication Protocol: Compliant with ISO 11898-1:2015 standards, supporting 64-byte data length and multiple receive filters to meet real-time communication requirements in automotive and industrial applications.

With the integrated development environment of AT32 IDE and Work Bench, participants could intuitively complete pin configuration, module setup, and code generation, significantly improving development efficiency and project consistency. This demonstrated AT32 MCU's advantages in software-hardware integration for AI and embedded applications.

Diverse Application Demos Showcasing AT32 Ecosystem Integration Strength

In addition to hands-on training, multiple AT32 MCU-based application demos were showcased onsite, highlighting ARTERY's diverse technical capabilities in display, imaging, and motor control:

F437 LVGL LCD Demo: Driven by AT32F437 to control a high-resolution LCM graphical interface, demonstrating smooth UI rendering and graphical performance. F435 DVP Camera Demo: Integrating AT32F435 with a DVP camera module for real-time image capture and display, showcasing flexibility in embedded vision applications. F421 Motor Demo: Using AT32F421 for motor control demonstration, presenting stable and efficient performance in compact drive and control systems.

Through live demonstrations and interactive showcases, participants gained a clearer understanding of how AT32 MCUs support AI algorithms, sensor fusion, and intelligent control—reflecting ARTERY's innovation and integration capabilities in the AIoT era.

Deepening Presence in Korea – Expanding the Global Developer Network

ARTERY stated that Korea is an important innovation hub for embedded systems and AI applications in the Asia-Pacific region, with a highly skilled engineering community and a dynamic AIoT industry ecosystem. This Seoul training not only deepened technical exchanges with local partners but also marked a key milestone in ARTERY's continued expansion of its global developer network and promotion of intelligent technology adoption. Moving forward, ARTERY will continue collaborating with global partners to advance AI-embedded applications and smart manufacturing, helping customers accelerate product innovation and intelligent transformation.

With the rapid growth of AIoT, edge computing, and automation control, ARTERY Technology will continue to uphold its core values of "Professionalism, Innovation, and Co-Creation." Through its high-performance AT32 MCUs and comprehensive AI development toolchain, ARTERY aims to deliver smarter, more efficient, and more secure embedded solutions—partnering with industries worldwide to enter a new era of intelligent technology.

About ARTERY Technology

ARTERY Technology is a fabless IC design company specializing in the research and design of 32-bit Arm® Cortex®-M4/M0+ microcontrollers. The AT32 MCU series offers high performance, reliability, and AIoT-oriented design, and is certified under ISO 9001 quality management, AEC-Q100 automotive reliability, and IEC 60730 household appliance safety standards. The company is dedicated to advancing embedded applications in AI edge computing, intelligent control, and secure communication, providing innovative and reliable solutions for global industrial, automotive, and AIoT markets.

SOURCE ARTERY Technology