ARTERY-KY (6907) Officially Lists on TPEx, Strengthening High-Performance MCU Technologies for Global Smart Applications

TAIPEI, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ARTERY-KY (6907) was officially listed on the Taipei Exchange (TPEx) yesterday (January 29), marking a significant milestone in the company's development and injecting new momentum into Taiwan's capital market.

ARTERY-KY is an invested subsidiary of Faraday Technology Corporation, a leading IP (intellectual property) provider, and is a semiconductor design company specializing in 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs), dedicated to driving innovation trends in the global market. ARTERY-KY primarily develops MCU products based on ARM® Cortex®-M4/M0+ cores, utilizing 55nm and 40nm process technologies, while continuously advancing the development of 28nm advanced process technology. The company provides chips that combine high performance with high reliability, focusing on mid- to high-end applications. Its products are widely used across industrial and motor control, consumer electronics, power management, commercial applications, automotive, and smart home markets, and have successfully entered the supply chains of internationally renowned brands. Product quality and performance have been widely recognized by the market.

As smart connectivity, smart home appliances, and industrial automation continue to expand, and AI computing requirements extend into more application scenarios, overall market demand is expected to further increase, driving steady growth in the MCU industry. According to a report by Research Nester, the global microcontroller market size reached USD 39.48 billion in 2025 and is projected to exceed USD 104.28 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 10.2% from 2026 to 2035. In 2026, the MCU industry market size is estimated at USD 43.1 billion, indicating that the MCU market has entered a high-growth trajectory with strong development momentum and is expected to continue rising steadily.

ARTERY-KY recorded cumulative full-year revenue of NT$1.67 billion in 2025, representing a year-on-year increase of 2%, demonstrating a solid operating foundation and strong market competitiveness. Looking ahead, ARTERY-KY will continue to deepen its core MCU R&D capabilities and strengthen its overseas market presence. By precisely capturing the vast market opportunities brought by the rise of smart applications, ARTERY-KY will leverage its accumulated technical expertise and forward-looking strategies to consolidate its competitive advantages in the global smart technology wave and achieve long-term, stable revenue growth.

