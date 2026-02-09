ARTERY Technology Achieves ISO 26262 Automotive Functional Safety ASIL D Certification

HSINCHU, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, ARTERY Technology officially achieved the ISO 26262 Automotive Functional Safety ASIL D process certification, with the certificate issued by SGS, a globally recognized testing, inspection, and certification organization. This certification signifies that ARTERY has established a functional safety management system that meets the highest level of automotive industry requirements, and is capable of providing high-standard automotive-grade chip solutions to customers in the automotive electronics sector.

Representatives from both parties attended the certification ceremony, including ARTERY Technology Vice President Huang Cheng-Chun and Tan En-Jie, South Region Sales Manager of the Microelectronics Service Division, Connectivity & Products Business Unit, SGS China.

With the continuous advancement of intelligent driving as well as vehicle electrification and connectivity, the complexity and integration of automotive electronic systems continue to increase. Functional safety has therefore become a critical factor in ensuring reliable vehicle operation and gaining market trust. As a globally recognized standard in automotive functional safety, ISO 26262 defines comprehensive requirements for development processes, technical architectures, and management mechanisms of automotive electronic products. Among its classifications, ASIL D represents the highest safety integrity level, primarily targeting critical safety applications such as braking, steering, and powertrain control.

Achieving the ISO 26262 Automotive Functional Safety ASIL D process certification marks another significant milestone for ARTERY, following its AEC-Q100 automotive-grade reliability certification. As a key contributor in the automotive electronics ecosystem, ARTERY strictly adheres to safety standards and has established standardized, comprehensive, and sustainable management processes across critical functional safety areas, including requirements management, product design, development implementation, verification and validation, and risk control. Its overall capabilities now meet the high standards of the global automotive industry.

Huang Cheng-Chun, Vice President of ARTERY Technology, stated: "This successful ISO 26262 functional safety certification demonstrates ARTERY's capability to develop automotive-grade chips at the highest safety level. It serves as an important gateway to the global high-end automotive supply chain and further strengthens our international competitiveness. We would like to thank our R&D teams for their dedication throughout the certification process, as well as SGS for their support. Moving forward, ARTERY will continue to increase investment in automotive-grade chip technologies, further enhance functional safety processes and product portfolios, deepen collaboration with industry partners, and deliver safe, reliable, and competitive automotive-grade chip solutions to the automotive electronics market, driving the industry toward a safer and smarter future."

Tan En-Jie, South Region Sales Manager of the Microelectronics Service Division, Connectivity & Products Business Unit, SGS China, commented: "ARTERY Technology has been deeply engaged in the automotive electronics field for many years, and its team and process systems have reached a high level of professionalism. The successful completion of the ISO 26262 functional safety certification marks an important milestone in the company's journey toward high-quality development in the automotive-grade chip sector. We believe ARTERY will make even greater contributions to the high-quality development of the electric vehicle industry in the future."

SOURCE Artery Technology