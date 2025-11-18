Artificial Intelligence Association of Hong Kong (AIHK) Annual Conference 2025: Building a Global Center of Excellence (CoE) for Artificial Intelligence

HONG KONG, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Artificial Intelligence Association of Hong Kong (AIHK) convenes its inaugural Annual Conference, celebrating a year of remarkable achievement and future vision as a Global Center of Excellence (CoE) for artificial intelligence innovation, adoption, and cross-sector collaboration.

Unrivaled Progress: Twelve Months of Impact

Since its launch in November 2024, AIHK has rapidly established itself as an independent, industry-agnostic platform focused on accelerating AI adoption and commercialization across Hong Kong's corporate and institutional landscape. In the past twelve months, AIHK has demonstrated wide-reaching influence and tangible impact:

Built a high-caliber team of over 50 AI experts, including C-suite leaders and digital transformation directors, who represent Hong Kong's most innovative companies.

Assembled a diverse 20-person advisory board comprised of top one hundred Hong Kong C-suite executives, each leading AI strategy and execution for prominent organizations across key sectors such as finance, insurance, logistics, real estate, healthcare, telecom, retail, technology, and manufacturing.

Deployed 15 sector committees: 6 focused on financial services (including Asset & Wealth Management, Banking & Finance, Capital Markets, Insurance, Regulatory & Compliance and Web3) and 10 covering general industries (including Energy & Utilities, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Industrials & Manufacturing, Legal & Professional Services, Logistics & Transportation, Public Sector, Responsible AI, Retail & Consumer, and Technology).

Championing Gender Equity through the AIHK Women 's Council

AIHK continues to foster a more inclusive technology ecosystem. AIHK's Women's Council further advances gender parity and empowers women in AI leadership through targeted initiatives, mentorship and industry collaboration.

Establishing Responsible AI through the AIHK Safety & Governance Council

Underscoring its commitment to ethical AI, AIHK has inaugurated the Safety and Governance Council, uniting leading academics and industry experts to develop standards, assess risks, and shape policy for responsible and beneficial AI. The Council oversees AI safety guidelines, risk management protocols, and fosters dialogue with policymakers and global experts, positioning Hong Kong as a leader in responsible AI advancement.

Supporting Strategic AI Research

AIHK is proud to support the "AI Industry Ecosystem in Hong Kong" report by the Financial Services Development Council (FSDC) and Deep Knowledge Group. The study highlights Hong Kong's growing AI ecosystem which includes over 500 organization, 290 AI companies, and 183 investors as well as its potential as a global innovation hub.

A Vision for the Future: Excellence, Collaboration, and Global Leadership

AIHK's vision remains steadfast—to position Hong Kong as a top global hub where cutting-edge AI research, industry collaboration, and responsible deployment drive economic and social progress. AIHK's cross-sector ecosystem brings together policymakers, global experts, corporates, and emerging founders to foster an environment of excellence, collaboration, education, and governance.

Neil Tan, Founder & Chairman, AIHK, stated, "Over the past year, the AIHK Leadership Team and Members collective dedication, expert collaboration, and unwavering commitment to ethical AI have laid the foundation for a thriving Center of Excellence. Together, we are shaping a future where AI drives inclusive growth, transforms industries, and uplifts communities worldwide. This is just the beginning—our journey to lead with purpose and impact is well underway."

Dr. King Au, Executive Director, Financial Services Development Council, expressed, "AI is vital to Hong Kong's role as a leading international financial and innovation center." He added, "This collaboration advances our shared goal of promoting responsible AI and strengthening global competitiveness as well as contributing to Hong Kong becoming a Global AI Hub and AIHK building a Global AI Center of Excellence."

A word from AIHK's Advisory Board Members

Alan Lau, Chief Business Officer of Animoca Brands, stated, "AI and Web3 are ushering in a new era of digital transformation, empowering creators and users with greater ownership, transparency, and intelligent automation. AIHK's collaborative, forward-thinking approach is accelerating innovation at the intersection of artificial intelligence and decentralized technologies, creating new possibilities for value creation and industry growth—cementing Hong Kong's role as a global leader in the digital economy."

Queenie Chan, General Manager of Business Transformation and Enquiry at Towngas, noted, "AIHK's commitment to innovation and cross-industry collaboration is a catalyst for transformation in the energy sector. Enhanced operational efficiency and improved customer engagement, driven by artificial intelligence, position Hong Kong to lead global advancements and inspire new standards for smart energy solutions."

Rocky Mui, Partner at Clifford Chance, emphasized, "AIHK's Safety and Governance Council sets Hong Kong apart in responsible AI development. Thoughtful regulation must balance innovation with ethical standards—promoting transparency, accountability, and fairness. Ongoing cooperation between regulators, industry, and academics will be essential in shaping policies that protect stakeholders and foster sustainable AI growth."

Rose Kay, Chief Operating Officer and Head of CEO Office at Standard Chartered, commented, "AIHK provides the platform for industries across Hong Kong's AI ecosystem to collaborate and accelerate innovation. AI adoption is critical for the future of financial services, and with initiatives like the HKMA's GenAI Sandbox, banks are empowered to experiment and innovate responsibly. By investing in workforce upskilling and implementing robust responsible AI frameworks, financial institutions are enhancing efficiency, improving client experiences, and driving transformation through cross-industry partnerships."

Sam Lim, Regional Chief Information Technology Officer, Greater China, Prudential plc, remarked, "AIHK's leadership drives forward-thinking applications in the insurance industry, delivering value and security for customers. As part of this vibrant ecosystem, we are harnessing AI to elevate operational standards, strengthen customer trust, and reinforce Hong Kong's position as a global center of excellence."

Women's Council Members Title Company Adeline Chan CEO & Co-Founder AAL INNOVATION Alice Morize Senior Manager Wavestone Chelsea Perino MD, Global Marketing & Comms The Executive Centre Eva Li Head of Product Transport Company Francis Chou Client Partner & Head of Insurance IBM Consulting Garkay Wong Service Designer Manulife Jimin Choi AI Strategist, Vice President JP Morgan Asset Management Nicole Denholder Co-Founder Sophia Siew Fong Yiap Senior Practice Technology Engagement Lead Ashurst Yozora Wong AVP, Loyalty Marketing (Non-Gaming) Galaxy Entertainment Group

AIHK Safety and Governance Council Title Prof Boris Babic Data Science, Philosophy & Law, HKU Prof Brian Wong Humanities, HKU Prof Gleb Papyshev Government & Int'l Affairs, Lingnan University Prof Levi Mahonri Checketts Chinese, History, Religion, Philosophy, HKBU Prof Nathaniel Sharadin Philosophy, HKU Prof Pak-Hang Wong Religion & Philosophy, HKBU Prof Janet Hui-Wen Hsiao Cognitive Science & AI Ethics, HKUST Prof Masaru Yarime Public Policy, HKUST Prof Rachel Sterken Philosophy, HKU Prof Yangqiu Song Computer Science & Engineering, HKUST

