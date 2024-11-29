Artificial Intelligence Association of Hong Kong Set to Propel AI Innovation Across Key Industries

Founding Members from Pillar Industries and the Leaders in the AI Community

Come Together to Celebrate the Launch of the Association

HONG KONG, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The Artificial Intelligence Association of Hong Kong (AIHK) is excited to announce its official launch and its plans to propel Hong Kong's AI innovation. AIHK is an independent, industry-agnostic platform dedicated to promoting and advancing the development, adoption, commercialization, and use of AI across businesses, corporates, enterprises, institutions and organizations that operate in Hong Kong and beyond.

Joseph H. L. Chan, JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the Government of Hong Kong SAR (left) and Neil Tan, Founder and Chairman of the Artificial Intelligence Association of Hong Kong (right)

AIHK is founded and chaired by Neil Tan, who has over 20 years of experience in corporate strategy, mergers & acquisitions, business and partnership development across the banking, management consulting and tech industries. Neil is currently the Managing Partner at Tsunami Advisors, an advisory and consulting firm dedicated to helping FinTech, Artificial Intelligence, Digital Asset, and Web3 firms expand, grow and scale in the Asia Pacific Region. He is also one of the committee members of Task Force on Promoting Web3 Development established by the Hong Kong SAR Government under Financial Secretary Paul Chan.

"Our mission is clear: to position Hong Kong as a global AI innovation hub. By bringing together leaders from various sectors, we will create a collaborative environment that fosters AI innovation and accelerates the adoption of the technology to drive growth for key industries that make up Hong Kong's economy. The association will provide the perfect platform for business leaders, technology innovators and the public sector to come together to advance the understanding, application and use of AI for the betterment of business, industry and society," said Neil Tan, Founder & Chairman of AIHK at the launch ceremony.

AIHK's Founding Members include C-Suites and senior executives from prominent organizations including AXA Hong Kong and Macau, Cathay Pacific, Clifford Chance, Chow Sang Sang, DBS Bank, HKT, Li & Fung, Prudential Hong Kong, PwC HK, Standard Chartered, Tessellation and Towngas to name a few. Founding Members represent key sectors in Hong Kong including the consumer, energy, finance, insurance, legal, logistics, manufacturing, retail, telecom, and transport sectors, and all of them have roles and responsibilities for driving the AI strategy and execution within their respective organizations.

AIHK's Mission and Vision

AIHK was set up with the goal to foster a vibrant AI ecosystem and better position Hong Kong as a leading AI innovation hub. AIHK's mission is to help businesses and organizations harness the potential and power of AI, align with international standards and introduce new AI-related use cases and applications to boost productivity, efficiency and competitiveness across the key industries in Hong Kong.

The four pillars of AIHK's strategy includes:

Policy & Governance

AIHK will actively engage with policymakers to influence and shape AI regulations that impact businesses in Hong Kong , ensuring that the interests of its members are represented. The association will advocate for robust corporate governance frameworks that promote ethical and responsible AI use across all sectors.



Ecosystem & Community

AIHK aims to foster a vibrant ecosystem that supports collaboration among businesses, researchers, and government entities, enhancing the overall AI landscape in Hong Kong . By building a strong community, AIHK will facilitate networking opportunities that encourage the sharing of best practices, use cases and innovative applications.



Collaboration & Partnership

AIHK will serve as a catalyst for collaboration among industry professionals, leading researchers, and global experts to drive joint initiatives that address common challenges in AI implementation. Through strategic partnerships, the association will enhance knowledge exchange and promote the development of AI technologies that benefit the broader community.



Knowledge & Education

AIHK will work closely with its members and external partners to provide educational resources that keep stakeholders and the broader ecosystem informed about industry trends and advancements in AI. By offering workshops, seminars, and knowledge-sharing sessions, AIHK will empower its members to enhance their skills and understanding of responsible AI practices.



By embracing a cross-sector, cross-function, and cross-industry approach, AIHK believes that diverse perspectives will drive innovation and growth in the AI industry.

Calling on Industry Leaders and Members of the AI Community

Whether it's an individual who wants to contribute to Hong Kong' AI development, corporations that are looking towards digital transformation, or Small to Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and startup ventures looking to AI to scale their business and operations, AIHK welcomes industry leaders and corporate members of the AI community to participate. AIHK will focus on growing its network, members' expertise and technical know-how to help shape different industries and together, advance the development, adoption, commercialization, and use of AI across Hong Kong and beyond.

AIHK membership will provide members with exclusive networking opportunities, access to AIHK-organized events, on-demand webinars, contribution to industry whitepapers, discounts to workshops and seminars, as well as co-marketing and thought leadership opportunities.

A word from AIHK's Corporate Founding Members

Dominic Maffei, Head of Digital Assets & Fintech, Hong Kong, at Standard Chartered, remarked, "AI-driven innovations are not just trends; they're essential for staying competitive in the evolving financial landscape. Incorporating AI into operations allows businesses to predict market trends and enhance efficiency."

Natasha Cheng, Director of Tessellation Group, said, "AI accelerates design and prototyping process, optimizes supply chains with accurate demand forecasting, automates production for efficiency, enhances quality control through image recognition, enables mass customization, and offers insights into consumer behavior – ultimately saving costs and time for a more agile future."

Queenie Chan, General Manager of Business Analytics & e-Development at Towngas, said, "Artificial intelligence is set to revolutionize the energy sector by enhancing operational efficiency and optimizing customer engagement strategies. The establishment of the Artificial Intelligence Association of Hong Kong is a crucial initiative that will drive innovation and collaboration across industries, positioning Hong Kong as a global leader in AI advancements."

Rocky Mui, Partner at Clifford Chance, highlighted the importance of regulation and said, "The decisions made by regulators in the coming months and years about how to regulate AI will be critical to the AI innovation landscape in Hong Kong and beyond. AI regulation should promote agility, innovation and clarity for businesses, but also transparency, accountability, and fairness, ensuring that AI systems are designed and deployed in a manner that aligns with ethical standards and societal values. Collaboration between regulators and industry will be key to ensuring that we have a responsible AI policy that strikes the right balance between fostering innovation and safeguarding stakeholders."

Sam Lim, Chief Information Technology Officer of Prudential Hong Kong, stated, "Artificial Intelligence is revolutionizing the insurance industry. Our unwavering commitment to Al applications ensures that we consistently deliver value and security to our customers."

About AIHK

The Artificial Intelligence Association of Hong Kong (AIHK) is a non-profit association dedicated to promoting and advancing the development, adoption, commercialization, and use of AI across businesses, corporates, enterprises, institutions and organizations. The mission of AIHK is to propel and position Hong Kong as a global AI innovation hub by bringing together leaders from various sectors, creating a collaborative environment that fosters AI innovation and accelerating the adoption of the technology to drive growth for key industries that make up Hong Kong's economy.

For more information, please visit LinkedIn page or email [email protected] .

Appendix

List of Founding Members by alphabetical order:

(Corporate Founding Members are designated with *)

Founding Members Title Company Alan Lau Chief Business Officer Animoca Brands * Andrew Eldon General Manager, Digital Experiences Cathay Pacific Ankit Suri CEO & Founder Planto Benson Wong Managing Director, Head of Digital Products and Channels, International Private Bank JPMorgan Chase & Co. Caroline York Director of Marketing Serotonin Dominic Maffei Head of Digital Assets & Fintech HK Standard Chartered * Gary Ho Chief Information Officer AXA Hong Kong and Macau * Jeanne Lim CEO & Founder BeingAI Keith Ip Chief Technology Officer Li & Fung Kok Tin Gan Founder of PwC's Darklab PwC HK Marcos Chow Group Chief Information Officer HKT Medhy Souidi Head of Innovation & Experiences DBS Bank Natasha Cheng Director Tessellation Neil Tan Founder & Managing Partner Tsunami Advisors Peggy Lau Director Artificial Intelligence Chow Sang Sang Queenie Chan General Manager, Business Analytics & e-Development Towngas * Rocky Mui Partner Clifford Chance * Sam Lim Chief Technology & Digital Officer Prudential Hong Kong * Yannick Mahé Head of Business Engineering & Growth Engineering, Greater China Region Meta

