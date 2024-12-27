Ascentage Pharma to Present at 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

ROCKVILLE, Md. and SUZHOU, China, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascentage Pharma (6855.HK), a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies to address global unmet medical needs primarily for malignancies, today announced that its Chairman and CEO, Dr. Dajun Yang, has accepted an invitation to present on the company's progress and prospects under its patient-centric global innovation strategy, at 1:15 PM, January 16, 2025, Pacific Time (5:15 AM, January 17, 2025, Beijing Time) at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

The annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference is the largest and most informative event for the global pharmaceutical industry and the investment community. This year, the conference will take place in San Francisco, CA, the United States, on January 13-16, 2025.

Time:

January 16, 2025; 1:15-1:40 PM, Pacific Time

(January 17, 2025; 5:15-5:40 AM, Beijing Time)

Speaker:

Dr. Dajun Yang, Chairman and CEO of Ascentage Pharma

You may sign up for the conference and listen to a live webcast of the speech at:

https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare25/sessions/58522-ascentage-pharma-group-international/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true

About Ascentage Pharma

Ascentage Pharma (6855.HK) is a global, integrated biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing therapies to address global unmet medical needs primarily in malignancies. On October 28, 2019, Ascentage Pharma was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code 6855.HK.

The company has built a rich pipeline of innovative drug candidates that includes novel, highly potent Bcl-2 and dual Bcl-2/Bcl-xL inhibitors, as well as candidates aimed at IAP and MDM2-p53 pathways, and next-generation TKIs. Ascentage Pharma is also the only company in the world with active clinical programs targeting all three known classes of key apoptosis regulators. The company has conducted more than 40 clinical trials in the US, Australia, Europe, and China, including 13 registrational studies (completed/ ongoing/planned).

Olverembatinib, the company's first lead asset developed for the treatment of drug-resistant chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) and the company's first approved product in China, has been granted Priority Review Designations and Breakthrough Therapy Designations by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). To date, the drug had been included into the China National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL). Furthermore, olverembatinib has been granted Orphan Drug Designations (ODDs) and a Fast Track Designation (FTD) by the US FDA, and an Orphan Designation by the EMA of the EU.

To date, Ascentage Pharma has obtained a total of 16 ODDs from the US FDA and 1 Orphan Designation from the EMA of the EU for 4 of the company's investigational drug candidates. Leveraging its robust R&D capabilities, Ascentage Pharma has built a portfolio of global intellectual property rights and entered into global partnerships and other relationships with numerous leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies such as Takeda, AstraZeneca, Merck, Pfizer and Innovent; and research and development relationships with leading research institutions such as Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Mayo Clinic, National Cancer Institute and the University of Michigan.

The company has built a talented team with a wealth of global experience in the discovery and development of innovative drugs and fully functional commercial manufacturing and Sales & Marketing teams. One pivotal aim of Ascentage Pharma is to continuously strengthen its R&D capabilities and accelerate its clinical development programs, in order to fulfil its mission of addressing unmet clinical needs in China and around the world for the benefit of more patients.

