Ascentium and Standard Chartered Announce Strategic Partnership to Simplify Cross-Border Growth

HONG KONG, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascentium has partnered with Standard Chartered to make cross-border expansion simpler and faster for businesses across Asia-Pacific (APAC). Formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding, the collaboration is designed to empower clients to seize opportunities in the region with practical, clear solutions.

(From left to right) Tony So, Head, SME Banking, Hong Kong & Greater Bay Area, and Xie Wen, Global Head, SME Banking, both from Standard Chartered, Wendy Wang, Founding Management & Group President, and Gary Tok, Group Chief Commercial Officer, both from Ascentium.

Launching in Hong Kong with a fast-track banking service for Ascentium clients, the partnership helps businesses open accounts quickly and begin operations without unnecessary delays. While Hong Kong is the starting point, both organisations plan to extend this model to other APAC markets in the near future.

The partnership also creates a connected network across APAC, giving clients direct access to Standard Chartered's referral network in Singapore, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Vietnam, and India. By combining banking efficiency with Ascentium's corporate services expertise, the collaboration positions Ascentium as a one-stop growth platform for businesses looking to scale across borders with confidence.

Beyond delivering a smarter way to bank, Ascentium and Standard Chartered are opening avenues for businesses to connect, grow, and thrive through joint marketing initiatives and co-hosted events in markets including Vietnam and Mainland China which are already underway. Ascentium will also join Standard Chartered's Global Chinese Services network, establishing a connection to Chinese corporates and reinforcing both organisations' commitment to supporting businesses with global ambitions.

Wendy Wang, Founding Management and Group President of Ascentium, said: "This partnership reflects a shared mission to make expansion simpler, faster, and more human. By bringing together leaders in banking and corporate services, we've created a powerhouse that gives businesses clarity and confidence from day one. We're excited to embark on this journey with Standard Chartered, and to work together in delivering this model to more markets across Asia."

Xie Wen, Global Head, SME Banking at Standard Chartered, added: "As a leading international wealth manager, our goal is to make banking simple and accessible for businesses with global ambitions. Our partnership with Ascentium allows us to offer our clients a smoother, end-to-end experience, from account opening to cross-border expansion, helping businesses scale with confidence."

About Ascentium

Ascentium is a leading global business services platform dedicated to helping businesses and individuals scale greater heights. Headquartered in Singapore, we drive extraordinary growth through expert people, purpose-led technology, and an unwavering commitment to service excellence.

With over 2,500 professionals across 45 cities in 23 markets globally, we deliver integrated solutions in corporate services, finance and accounting, fund administration, human resources, and fiduciary and trust services. Serving more than 60,000 client entities across diverse industries, Ascentium combines specialised expertise with innovative, technology-enabled solutions to help clients navigate complexity and unlock new opportunities for sustainable growth.

About Standard Chartered

We are a leading international banking group, with a presence in 54 of the world's most dynamic markets. Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, here for good.

Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong stock exchanges.

