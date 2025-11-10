ASEAN's Leading Architects Convene in Jakarta For An Inspirational Symposium: 'Shaping Resilient Future: Heritage and Modernity in Steel Architectural Design'

SINGAPORE, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This November, Jakarta will host one of 2025's most dynamic gatherings for the ASEAN architect community: the 'Shaping Resilient Future: Heritage and Modernity in Steel Architectural Design' symposium. The landmark event unites Ikatan Arsitek Indonesia (IAI), Malaysian Institute of Architects (PAM), the Association of Siamese Architects under Royal Patronage (ASA), the University of Architecture Ho Chi Minh City (UAH), AustCham Singapore, and BlueScope in a powerful collaboration to explore how steel architecture can bridge cultural heritage and modern innovation. A highlight of this year's symposium is the participation of the prestigious Glenn Murcutt Architecture Foundation Australia, bringing globally renowned design insights to the region. The symposium also marks the exciting launch of the 2026 ASEAN Steel Architectural Awards presented by BlueScope.

The strong partnership behind the event is a group of like-minded organisations focused on advancing the industry and celebrating the innovation, creativity and authenticity of the region's architects. Its origins lie in the bi-annual ASEAN Steel Architectural Awards, which were created by BlueScope in 2024 to widespread acclaim. The symposium is taking place between two awards cycles and provides an important platform for inspirational knowledge sharing from award winners and leading architects from across the region.

A much-anticipated feature of the symposium will be the attendance of the respected Glenn Murcutt Architecture Foundation Australia. The Foundation, named after Australia's most celebrated living architect and Pritzker Prize laureate Glenn Murcutt AO, is renowned for its commitment to culturally sensitive, environmentally responsible design. Its presence at the symposium provides a valuable opportunity for ASEAN architects to engage with world-class thought leadership. Representing the Foundation is Ar. Nick Sissons, AIA, RIBA of Sissons Architects, a scholar of Glenn Murcutt's design philosophy, who will share insights into his work and impact.

Complementing this is the keynote speaker Ar. Steve Woodland, BArch FRAIA AIUS MDIA, Creative Director at COX Architecture, one of Australia's largest and most successful award-winning architectural practices. With over 45 years of professional experience, Steve has led design on numerous nationally and internationally acclaimed projects. He will deliver an enlightening speech on emerging design directions from Australia and beyond, focusing on the evolution of steel architecture to meet new living needs with adaptable solutions.

In addition, there's a series of panel discussions which will create a lively forum for collective learning with speakers already confirmed including: Ar. Kulthida Songkittipakdee from Jenchieh Hung + Kulthida Songkittipakdee/HAS design and research, Thailand; Eng. Do Huu Nhat Quang, Co-Founder and Managing Director from GreenViet in Vietnam; Ts. Leong Sai Pink, Head of the Sustainability Unit at Gamuda Land, Malaysia; and Ar. Budi Pradono, Founder a research based architecture & urbanism firm at budi pradono architects a+u. The panel discussions will be moderated by Ar. Intanon Chantip, Founder of INchan-atelier, an architectural and interior design firm based in Thailand.

"Celebrates our collective dedication to resilient, culturally vibrant, and visionary design. This partnership underscores the vitality of our regional alliances and will motivate the ASEAN architectural community toward bolder, more impactful achievements," said Ar. Budi Pradono, a respected senior architect of IAI.

The 'Shaping Resilient Future: Heritage and Modernity in Steel Architectural Design' symposium takes place on November 27 in Jakarta, with the central aim of strengthening the circle of excellence in steel architectural design through knowledge sharing. Distinguished from other architectural events, it carries a unique focus on building stronger ties across ASEAN as well as between ASEAN and Australian architect communities. Around 150 industry delegates are expected to attend from across Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

