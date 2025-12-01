Steel Architectural Awards ASEAN 2026 launches to champion timeless design across ASEAN

SINGAPORE, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Steel Architectural Awards ASEAN 2026 program was officially launched at a high-energy symposium in Jakarta on November 27, themed "Shaping Resilient Futures: Timeless Design with Coated Steel." The event brought together around 190 representatives from five ASEAN countries and Australia, creating a dynamic forum for design leaders to exchange ideas. The announcement sparked strong enthusiasm, setting the stage for an even more inspiring awards program in 2026.

Building on the success of the inaugural 2024 edition, which spotlighted five standout winners from across ASEAN, the 2026 awards aim to raise the bar for architectural excellence with steel.

"We are delighted to launch the Steel Architectural Awards ASEAN 2026 program in Indonesia, a nation with a rich and influential design heritage. It is a tremendous honour to welcome so many respected peers from across the region today, all united by a shared passion for design excellence with steel solutions." said Ar. Georgius Budi Yulianto, President of Ikatan Arsitek Indonesia, one of the organisers.

BlueScope presents the Steel Architectural Awards ASEAN 2026 in partnership with several highly respected institutions: The Association of Siamese Architects under Royal Patronage (ASA) in Thailand, Ikatan Arsitek Indonesia (IAI), the University of Architecture Ho Chi Minh City (UAH) in Vietnam, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), and AustCham Singapore.

A distinguished judging panel appointed by the partners will shortlist outstanding entries and select the winners. The judges are: Ar. Asae Sukhyanga, President of ASA; Ar. Firman Setia Herwanto, Vice President of IAI; Ar. Dr. Truong Nguyen Hoang Long, Head of the Division of Environment and Sustainable Design of UAH; Ar. Dr. Serina Hijjas, Principal of Hijjas Kasturi Associates Sdn. Bhd. in Malaysia; and Ar. Geoff Croker, Principal of fjcstudio in Australia.

"Building on the momentum of the 2024 event, next year's program will give architects in four ASEAN countries including Thailand an even greater platform to learn international best practices, push creative boundaries, and showcase their 'timeless design' using high quality building materials." said Ar. Asae Sukhyanga, President of ASA.

The awards feature four categories: Industrial; Commercial; Residential; and Institutional, Public & Others. The competition is open to built projects in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam that utilise BlueScope's steel solutions.

"BlueScope products are trusted across ASEAN, and our customers are behind many of the region's most beautiful, forward-thinking, and enduring structures. These awards recognise their achievements and deepen our collaboration with the Australian design community to further strengthen knowledge sharing, innovation, and professional growth across the region." said Connell Zhang, Chief Executive, NS BlueScope and BlueScope China.

To learn more about the awards, click here https://www.nsbluescope.com/asean/en/news/steel-architecture-awards-asean-2026

SOURCE BlueScope