MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Health Sciences, Inc. and its Philippines market were recently added to the illustrious Circle of Excellence from the Asia CEO Awards. The Circle of Excellence recognizes the top companies in the Philippines that have shown success and value in the development of the country's economy and society. The member company's management team should also demonstrate exceptional leadership skills that result in the maximization of value for stakeholders.

To discover USANA's line of unique nutritional and skincare products, visit USANA.com.

Asia CEO Awards Adds USANA Philippines to Their Circle of Excellence

"To be included in the Circle of Excellence with some of the most prominent companies in the Philippines is an amazing honor," said Vivienne Lee, Regional Vice President of Asia. "I would like to congratulate everyone in the market for this great achievement."

The USANA Philippines corporate office opened in 2009 in the country's business capital at the Enterprise Center in Makati.

"One of our core values at USANA is Excellence and receiving this recognition from the Asia CEO Awards proves that we are living out that value," said Cherry Ampig, USANA General Manager–Philippines. "This is a significant award not only for us here at the USANA Philippines office, but also for all our distributors in the market. They have dedicated so much to the company and none of it would be possible without their support and hard work."

About USANA

USANA (NYSE:USNA) prides itself on providing consumers with quality nutritional and lifestyle products. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven for over 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupUSANA.com.

USANA

International Headquarters

http://www.USANA.com/

Media Contact:

(801) 954-7645

media(at)USANAinc(dot)com

SOURCE USANA