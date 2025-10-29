Asia-Pacific to strengthen cooperation and build an open world economy

BEIJING, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from People's Daily:

As the world undergoes profound and accelerating changes unseen in a century, the Asia-Pacific stands at a critical crossroads. With complex challenges reshaping the global landscape, the upcoming 32nd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting has drawn global attention as observers look to discern the trajectory of regional cooperation and development.

A recent People's Daily report titled "An Asia-Pacific of Vitality: Public Opinion Across 16 Countries" revealed that over 80 percent of respondents believe their countries have benefited from cooperation under the APEC framework. Seventy-five percent support more active and deeper participation in APEC cooperation, and more than half say their economies are becoming more open and cooperative. The message is clear: openness and cooperation remain the aspirations of the people and the prevailing direction of the times.

At a time marked by mounting unilateralism and protectionism, the enduring belief in openness stems from both historical experience and current realities. Since its inception during a wave of economic globalization, APEC has championed open cooperation. Over the past three decades, the Asia-Pacific has cut its average tariff rate from 17 percent to 5 percent, and contributed 70 percent of global economic growth. Per capita income in the region has more than quadrupled, and one billion people have been lifted out of poverty. This is an important contribution to human progress and global sustainable development.

Today, protectionism remains one of the most severe challenges to regional development. In response, economies across the Asia-Pacific are doubling down on openness and cooperation. The high-quality implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, the upcoming signing of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area 3.0 Upgrade Protocol, and the growing number of economies seeking to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement all underscore the region's firm commitment to openness and its collective capacity to meet shared risks and challenges.

The fast-growing China-ASEAN cooperation offers a vivid example. In the first three quarters of this year, China's total imports and exports with ASEAN were valued at 5.57 trillion yuan (about $785 billion), up 9.6 percent year on year.

Openness fosters prosperity, while isolation hinders progress. Looking ahead, openness and cooperation will remain the driving forces shaping the future of the Asia-Pacific.

Innovation-driven transformation for sustainable development

Across the region, new partnerships are emerging to drive innovation and sustainability. In Malaysia, Chinese enterprises are building a regional hub for new energy vehicle manufacturing. In Indonesia, China and its local partners are jointly developing a green industrial chain to advance the battery sector. In Chile, China's green technologies are empowering the growth of clean energy and electric mobility. A new industrial ecosystem is quietly taking shape across the Asia-Pacific, underpinned by collaboration and a shared vision for the future.

Inclusive development as a foundation for cooperation

Sustainable and resilient Asia-Pacific cooperation requires inclusiveness, a people-focused approach, and equitable sharing of growth benefits across all regional economies. Recently, the China-assisted permanent demonstration base for the Juncao and upland rice technology project was completed in Papua New Guinea. Juncao cultivation has significantly boosted local farmers' incomes and enhanced food security through increased agricultural productivity.

Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape remarked, "China's support for our Juncao and upland rice project has achieved remarkable results, playing an important role in our agricultural development and poverty reduction efforts."

Strengthening governance to secure openness and cooperation

Sustainable development requires upholding the WTO-centered multilateral trading system and rejecting all forms of protectionism. Any attempt to obstruct or dismantle the region's long-established industrial and supply chains will undermine the foundation of Asia-Pacific economic cooperation. As a major force in the global economy, the Asia-Pacific must demonstrate responsibility and leadership in preserving global trade norms and ensuring a stable, rules-based economic order.

"Building a Sustainable Tomorrow: Connect, Innovate, Prosper," the theme of the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, captures the spirit of the times. As APEC members gather in South Korea, the international community widely expects the Asia-Pacific to continue standing at the forefront and playing a greater role in upholding an open world economy.

Moving forward, all parties should remain committed to the original aspiration of cooperation, follow the trend of history, and work together to build an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future of openness, inclusiveness, innovation-driven growth, greater connectivity and mutually beneficial cooperation, thereby contributing greater certainty and momentum to regional and global development.

