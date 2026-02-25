ASIA PREMIERE: CONVOTHERM MINI PRO - THE KING OF COMPACT REVOLUTIONISES COOKING IN THE SMALLEST SPACES

BANGKOK, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the world premiere in Eglfing, Germany, Welbilt is bringing the Convotherm mini pro to Asia. Visitors can find the Convotherm mini pro at the THAIFEX-HOREC ASIA Singapore Pavilion 1-V41 in Bangkok, Thailand, from 11-13 March 2026.

Convotherm mini pro is the world's smallest and smartest combi oven, marking a revolution in the compact class: the Convotherm mini pro series. At just 49.8 cm wide and equipped with cutting-edge technology, the mini pro is a world first. It is the answer to the demand for higher throughput in the smallest spaces, while maintaining low energy consumption. It is the first compact combi oven with AI-driven Optical Cooking for the ultimate in ease of use. It is also the first in its class to offer integrated Solid-to-Liquid cleaning technology.

Thanks to AirFry mode, combined with the optimised AirFlowPro air circulation system, the new mini family delivers 25% more throughput than the previous model, without any increase in energy consumption. Another advantage: with its award-winning, sleek design and seamless stackability, the unit is a true eye-catcher in front-cooking areas. The mini pro is ideal for the food-to-go business and adapts perfectly to increasingly smaller kitchen spaces.

"Asia Pacific is one of the most dynamic and fast-growing foodservice markets in the world, where operators are constantly challenged by limited space, rising operational costs, and evolving consumer expectations. The Convotherm mini pro arrives at exactly the right time. As the 'King of Compact,' it delivers intelligent automation, exceptional throughput, and outstanding energy efficiency, all within just 49.8 centimeters of space.

We are proud to present the Asia premiere of the mini pro at THAIFEX – HOREC ASIA 2026. This innovation reflects Welbilt's commitment to equipping our customers with smart, sustainable solutions that help them operate more efficiently, maintain consistent quality, and scale with confidence. The mini pro is not just a new product, it is a strategic advantage for modern kitchens across Asia Pacific." Leonard Lam, Managing Director of Welbilt Asia Pacific

King of Compact: Space-Saving and Elegant Design – Only 49.8 cm or 19.6" Wide

The mini pro family is available as 6.06 – 2/3 GN size, 6.10, and 10.10. The oven offers the ultimate product output in the smallest space, measuring just 49.8 cm wide. In addition, seamless stacking with EasyStack saves up to 17% space and enables effortless scalability. The 2in1 Control system allows two cooking chambers to be operated via a single interface – making it more convenient and ergonomic to use. Having been awarded the Good Design Award 2025, the oven also impresses with its elegant and stylish front-of-house design.

AI-Driven Optical Cooking: Fully automatic cooking with ConvoSense

The mini pro is the first compact combi oven with integrated AI-driven Optical Cooking using innovative ConvoSense technology. It automatically detects food and starts the corresponding cooking profile – without manual input. This saves up to 60 minutes of daily working time, reduces energy consumption by 28%, and cuts food waste by 17%, leading to cost savings and optimised profits – particularly beneficial for chain operations. The cloud-based KitchenConnect© platform also enables centralised management of production data and easy menu transfers. This allows for efficient, data-driven production and guarantees the highest food safety standards.

Innovative Technology for a Clean and Sustainable Kitchen

The mini pro also sets new standards in cleaning. The Solid-to-Liquid Cleaning System – ConvoClean S2L revolutionises cleaning in the compact combi oven class. Contactless cartridges (Detergent and Rinse) are integrated directly into the oven, saving valuable space while maximising convenience and safety. The ConvoClean S2L cartridges automatically dispense the exact amount of cleaning agents needed, ensuring a more sustainable operation. They are very powerful and deliver 30 cleaning cycles. Additionally, the cleaning agents are phosphate-free and biodegradable, while the cartridges are 100% recyclable. The optimised packaging and improved logistics reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 88%.

The Integrated Water Quality Manager continuously monitors, regulates, and optimises cleaning and descaling programs, automatically adjusting the dosage of detergent and rinse aid.

More Speed and Increased Production – Without Higher Energy Consumption

Thanks to MaxiCavity, the cooking chamber volume has been optimised compared to overall unit dimensions. An additional shelf with EasyRack increases throughput by 25%. The innovative rack system also simplifies loading and, as the first compact combi oven to allow the use of both GN and US trays, it adapts easily to different production workflows.

The Climate Management System has been further optimised for more power and less water and energy consumption. AirFlowPro increases air circulation by 80% with double the speed, thanks to an innovative fan design that ensures efficient performance without additional energy consumption.

AirFry mode delivers powerful hot air circulation with rapid dehumidification.

Efficiency, Durability, and Environmental Protection Combined

The mini pro offers outstanding performance with minimal energy and water consumption. The Intelligent Steam Management System uses advanced sensors to precisely regulate moisture levels as needed – saving 85% water in cooking and 15% energy. Additionally, the triple-glazed door keeps heat inside the unit, minimising energy loss.

What's more, the mini pro is built for longevity. Its robust construction reduces the need for repairs or appliance replacements, ensuring a longer product lifecycle.

Maximum Flexibility for Any Catering Concept

Whether in coffee shops, bakeries, quick-service restaurants, or chain operations – the mini pro combines the key success factors of the modern food industry. It integrates user-friendliness with the intelligence of Optical Cooking, delivering maximum performance with minimal energy and water consumption – all within the smallest footprint.

