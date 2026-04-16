Premiere at Food & Hospitality Asia 2026: Convotherm expands its range for professional kitchens, The Convotherm flexx pro - the premium class multifunction cooking system at Food & Hospitality Asia 2026

SINGAPORE, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Convotherm flexx pro, a brand of Welbilt Asia Private Limited, makes its debut at Food & Hospitality Asia 2026 from 21-24 April 2026 at Welbilt's innovative showcase in Singapore, located at Hall 1, booth 1K3-01.

Professional kitchens are looking for products that provide a boost and help to meet the various challenges the industry faces. Therefore, intelligent kitchen appliances that are easy to use, multifunctional, and also help save resources are in high demand. Convotherm introduces the new flexx pro, a multifunction cooking system that sets new standards in efficiency, space and energy savings, versatility, and user-friendliness.

"We are pleased to expand our product portfolio once again in the field of professional cooking technology with the new flexx pro. With the multifunction cooking system, workflows in every professional kitchen are optimised and can lead to increased efficiency and energy savings," explains Claus Pedersen, Managing Director at Convotherm. "It offers savings, versatility, flexibility, and user-friendliness all-in-one and can thus meet all the requirements of modern gastronomy businesses when combined with our mini, maxx, and maxx pro combi ovens."

Smart multifunctional solution for the challenges of the gastronomy industry

The flexx pro is not just a cooking appliance but an indispensable partner in the kitchen that counteracts both rising energy costs and staff shortages in the gastronomy industry. It is easy to use, as it offers a control and user interface that is common to those of Convotherm combi ovens. It is available in various languages. This puts in perfect harmony with Convotherm's combi ovens. Thanks to its wide variety of cooking methods and model ranges, as well as its ability to create and edit custom recipes, the flexx pro offers chefs the maximum amount of flexibility. This allows multiple dishes to be prepared simultaneously, optimising the deployment of staff and saving valuable time. With the Press&Go function, the right cooking programs are always activated, ensuring standardized cooking results with consistently high quality. Overall, the multifunction cooking system enables even faster mise en place preparations.

Innovative features for increased efficiency and safety

The outstanding features of the flexx pro include an intuitive 12" color touchscreen control panel with quick response and an operating concept that is common to that of Convotherm combi ovens, as well as the display of cooking processes and error messages. Consumption data is also displayed on the screen. The proven design ensures easy maintenance and operation with central connections for water, drainage, and power as well as integrated steam extraction. The accident-proof lid operation of the flexx pro with safety control also provides added value around work safety.

Unrivalled performance and versatility

Clever features make the flexx pro the ideal multifunction appliance for kitchens that want to cook, fry, and grill simultaneously:

Operating concept that is common to that of Convotherm combi ovens

Automatic lifting of the baskets with separate motors, which also function with the lid closed

The insulated pan ensures minimal power consumption

Two-stage electromechanical tilting of the pan

Automatic system for water filling

Unique pressure release system without direct water consumption

JPX 17 – Surface heating with thick-film radiators that ensure even temperature distribution over the entire surface.

The scratch-resistant stainless steel pan bottom guarantees cooking, without burning or boiling over and easy cleaning as well as precise temperature control

Preheating to 180 degrees in three minutes

Accessories for optimal efficiency

The flexx pro comes with a variety of useful accessories, including electric battery lifting trolleys, oil frying trolleys, and transport rack trolleys for baskets, to further facilitate everyday work.

For more information about Convotherm: https://www.convotherm.com/

More about Convotherm flexx pro: https://www.welbiltde.com/Products/multifunction-cooking-system/flexx-pro-series

SOURCE Welbilt Asia Private Limited