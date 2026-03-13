AsiaInfo Launches Global Brand AIStorm: Empowering Worldwide Industrial Intelligence with AI-Native Security

BEIJING, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AsiaInfo, a leading global provider of cybersecurity and digital intelligence solutions, today officially launched its premier global brand, AIStorm. Drawing on AsiaInfo's profound product and technical accumulation and its extensive industry service experience, AIStorm positions Singapore as its global operations hub. By deepening its presence in Hong Kong, Macau, and Southeast Asian markets through robust technical support and localized services, AIStorm is dedicated to building intelligent, secure, and trusted digital foundations for global enterprises and critical sectors, supporting and leading the secure and steady evolution of global industries in the Agentic AI Internet era.

Inheriting a Leader's DNA to Deepen Global Market Presence

As a leader in China's cybersecurity and digital intelligence sectors, AsiaInfo's technical prowess and market coverage provide a solid foundation for AIStorm's global expansion. In the realm of digital intelligence, AsiaInfo has long dominated the Business Support Systems (BSS) for telecom operators and is recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations. The company serves over 200 operators worldwide and secures internet access authentication for more than 1 billion users, demonstrating a proven capacity to support hundred-million-level high-concurrency business scenarios. Simultaneously, AsiaInfo deeply empowers leading clients in sectors such as finance, energy, government, and high-end manufacturing to achieve efficient digital transformation.

In the field of cybersecurity, AsiaInfo's leadership is widely acknowledged: it is ranked No. 1 in China's cybersecurity software market share by Frost & Sullivan, recognized as a Gartner Representative Vendor for Cloud Workload Protection Platforms (CWPP), and identified by IDC as a pioneer in Next-Generation Endpoint Security. Its solutions extensively safeguard China's critical information infrastructure and have a proven track record of securing major international events, including the G20 Summit, The World Games 2025 Chengdu, and the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Furthermore, its integrated security and digital intelligence solutions have achieved technical breakthroughs and implementations in frontier fields such as AI Large Models, 5G private networks, and Space-Air-Ground Integrated Security.

Based on this formidable foundation, the launch of AIStorm marks the global upgrade of AsiaInfo's mature security technology system and digital intelligence service capabilities. Centered in Singapore, AIStorm synergizes its core capabilities in intelligent connectivity, digital intelligence operations, and professional services to build an intelligent, secure, and resilient security backbone for global clients.

Data-Driven and AI-Native: Reshaping the International Security Framework

AIStorm fully inherits AsiaInfo's breakthrough technical achievements in endpoint security, cloud security, identity security, and advanced threat governance. Guided by a "Data-Driven, AI-Native" strategy, AIStorm has constructed a core security system tailored for the international market. This architecture centers on the industry-leading AI XDR platform as the hub, synergizing the endpoint product TrustOne and cloud security CloudGuard. By deeply integrating capabilities including ThreatTrace (threat detection), PhishShield (email protection), and ThreatShield (high-performance perimeter protection), it forms a closed-loop defense system of "Intelligent Detection - Automated Response - Global Synergy". This system precisely counters all-scenario security threats from endpoints to hybrid clouds, redefining the security defense paradigm for the digital intelligence era.

Global Strategic Vision Empowering Industrial Digital Intelligence

With Singapore as its operational core and Hong Kong, Macau, and Southeast Asia as strategic focal points, AIStorm is building a comprehensive localized operations and compliance system. 100% of the core product's critical data is deployed regionally, strictly adhering to international regulations such as GDPR and the ASEAN Data Protection Framework. To ensure real-time response to regional customer needs, AIStorm utilizes its Security Operations Center (SOC) in Singapore as a hub, leveraging AsiaInfo's global threat intelligence resources while synergizing with local expert teams in Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, and Macau to deliver native-language support and 24/7 rapid incident response.

AIStorm's core team consists of veterans from top-tier global security companies, averaging over 15 years of international field experience. Driven by the unique model of "Independent Operations + Dual Empowerment," AIStorm combines the agile responsiveness of a global brand with battle-tested technical depth to provide secure, compliant, and efficient digital protection for clients worldwide.

About AIStorm

AIStorm is the premier global brand of AsiaInfo, with its global operations hub located in Singapore. As a leader in cybersecurity and Business Support Systems (BSS), AsiaInfo supports billion-level high-concurrency business operations. With breakthroughs in AI Large Models, 5G private networks, and data elements, AIStorm is dedicated to building a solid digital security foundation to lead the safe development of global industries.

For more information, please visit: https://www.aistorm.com/

SOURCE AIStorm