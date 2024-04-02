AsiaPay Launches Digital Payment Solution to AIRSWIFT for Simplify Travelers Payments across Asia

MANILA, Philippines, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AsiaPay, a leading digital payment service and technology provider in Asia, has teamed up with Airswift. Airswift is a boutique airline in the Philippines with a permit to operate domestic scheduled and chartered air transportation services focusing on Palawan routes. The Ayala-affiliated carrier has today announced a collaboration with AsiaPay as its major digital payments provider to further its services and expansion in the market.

With this partnership, Airswift is now integrated into the PesoPay Payment Gateway, which provides beneficial, streamlined payment services to its passengers. Airswift flyers now only need to connect to PesoPay once to be able to have access to the cards, eWallets, and Netbanking payment options. This intelligent service solution enables Airswift's frequent online passengers to enjoy a more convenient checkout and a truly stress-free travel experience, resulting in increased transaction acceptance rates.

"The facility enables Airswift to operate more cost-effectively, enabling the business to capitalize on the myriad of opportunities in the growing Asian network and possibly beyond the Philippines in the near future. In support of our goals of growth and market expansion, Airswift needed a pioneering payment provider in Asia like AsiaPay with the scale and international expertise to help build our successful eCommerce presence in the Philippines." commented by Ms. Liza Tango, Airswift CFO.

AsiaPay is excited that, through our partnership with Airswift, we are now able to offer all the payment options that travelers in these rapidly growing regions desire.

As a leading digital payment service and technology player in Asia for 24 years, we strive to add different new payment methods and features to our digital payment platform to readily enhance sales, service, productivity, and risk savings.

"We are proud to launch this service alongside Airswift. Being a leading digital payment service player in Asia, we understand our merchant's pain points in addressing an ever-changing consumer need for a more convenient, user-friendly, and more secure way to pay online for tickets and travel services." Alberto Javier, Associate Director, Sales and Marketing of AsiaPay.

About AsiaPay

Founded in 2000, AsiaPay is a premier digital payment services, and technology player that strives to bring advanced, secure, integrated, and cost-effective digital payment processing solutions and services to banks, corporations, and e-Businesses around the world. We cover a suite of international credit cards, debit cards, prepaid cards, net banking, eWallet, QR codes, and cash collection.

AsiaPay is also an accredited payment processor and payment gateway solution for banks with ISO certification and 3-D Secure vendors for Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and JCB. AsiaPay offers a variety of award-winning payment solutions that are multi-currency, multi-lingual, multi-card, and multi-channel integrated together with the advanced fraud detection system, payment analytics, and management solutions.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, AsiaPay has local offices across 12 countries and regions in Asia including Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Mainland China, Taiwan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, and India. In this way, support is given to facilitate better-localized services for our partners.

About Airswift Airlines

AirSWIFT (formerly Island Transvoyager) is a boutique airline in the Philippines with a permit to operate domestic scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services. It also serves the aircraft transportation requirements of its affiliated company, El Nido Resorts.

