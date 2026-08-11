AsiaPay Partners with McDonald's Việt Nam to launch A Seamless Digital Payment Solution, Enhancing Customer Transaction Experience in Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AsiaPay, a leading digital payment service and technology solution provider in Asia, today announced a strategic partnership with McDonald's Việt Nam to roll out a new integrated online payment solution in Vietnam. The collaboration is designed to deliver a faster, more secure, and frictionless transaction experience for Vietnamese consumers.

The new solution enables secure and seamless in-app payments within the McDonald's Vietnam mobile application for Mobile Order & Pay (MOP) and McDelivery Service Channel (MDSC), supporting Visa, Mastercard, American Express (Amex), JCB, Apple Pay, ZaloPay, ShopeePay, and VNPay (VietQR) with advanced tokenization. By combining leading international and domestic payment schemes with Vietnam's preferred digital payment methods, the partnership delivers greater payment flexibility, faster checkout, and enhanced convenience for McDonald's Việt Nam customers while supporting the company's digital transformation initiatives.

Beyond enhancing the customer experience, AsiaPay's unified payment platform streamlines payment operations through automated transaction processing, integrated multi-store reconciliation, reporting, and settlement, while providing analytics-driven insights to improve business efficiency and customer engagement.

Key Benefits of the Collaboration

Enhanced payment choices supporting cards, e-wallets, QR payments, and other popular digital payment methods.

Faster and frictionless checkout for customers ordering via the McDonald's app and McDelivery platform.

Enterprise-grade security with advanced payment processing, tokenization and fraud protection capabilities.

Improved operational efficiency through automated reconciliation, reporting, and settlement.

Actionable business insights through payment analytics that help optimise customer engagement and business performance.

Joseph Chan, CEO of AsiaPay, stated: "We are delighted to partner with McDonald's Việt Nam to bring AsiaPay's proven regional payment expertise and secure technology platform to Vietnam's fast-growing digital economy. Together, we aim to give McDonald's customers more choice at checkout, enhancing the digital customer experience McDonald's brings to customers across Vietnam."

McDonald's remains committed to prioritising convenience and innovation as part of its customer experience. The collaboration with AsiaPay marks a significant milestone in its digital transformation. Looking ahead, customers — whether ordering in-store, at self-service kiosks, or through delivery platforms — will benefit from faster, more secure, and hassle-free transactions.

The strategic alliance not only strengthens McDonald's digital payment infrastructure but also underscores AsiaPay's technological leadership in online payment innovation. AsiaPay's sophisticated payment system streamlines reporting and settlement workflows, enhancing operational efficiencies by utilising AsiaPay's integrated big data analytics capabilities, McDonald's will obtain invaluable consumer insights into purchasing patterns and preferences, enabling more targeted marketing strategies and product refinement. Together, the two companies will continue to set new industry benchmarks for payment experiences and operational excellence in Vietnam's fast-growing dining sector.

About AsiaPay

Founded in 2000, AsiaPay, a premier digital payment service and technology solution provider, strives to bring advanced, secure, integrated, and cost-effective electronic payment processing solutions and services to banks, corporations, and e-Businesses in the worldwide market, covering an array of international credit card, debit card, prepaid card, net banking, eWallet, and QR code payment, as well as cash collection.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, AsiaPay also offers its professional ePayment solution consultancy and quality local service support in its 17 offices across the Asia Pacific region including Australia, Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Mainland China, Taiwan region, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia and India. For more information, please visit www.asiapay.com.

About McDonald's Việt Nam

McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with over 45,000 locations in over 100 countries.

Since opening its first restaurant in Ho Chi Minh City in 2014, McDonald's Vietnam has expanded to 49 restaurants across major cities, including Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang, Nha Trang, Lam Dong, Bien Hoa, Hai Phong, and Phu Quoc. McDonald's Vietnam serves globally loved signature menu items such as the Big Mac, World Famous Fries, and fried chicken, while also offering locally inspired favorites, including Vietnamese iced milk coffee and other menu items tailored to local tastes. The company remains committed to delivering an exceptional dining experience and has earned the trust of customers through its consistent focus on quality, food safety, convenience, and customer satisfaction. Please visit https://mcdonalds.vn/gioi-thieu-mcdonalds

SOURCE AsiaPay