Asiaray is Granted Exclusive Concession Rights for Media Resources in Nine Shenzhen Metro Lines

HONG KONG, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asiaray Media Group Limited ("Asiaray" or the "Group"; stock code: 1993), an outstanding out-of-home ("OOH") media company with a strategic focus on mega transport advertising media management, including airports, metro lines, and high-speed rail lines, today announced that the Group has been granted exclusive concession rights to use and operate the advertising media resources of Shenzhen Metro's Lines 3, 4, 6, sub-line 6, 10, 12, 13, 14 and 16 for terms ranging from two to five and a half years, with additional renewal options.

Shenzhen Metro is the backbone of public transportation in Shenzhen, with an average daily passenger flow of more than 7.99 million passengers, accounting for more than 70% of the passenger flow of Shenzhen's public transportation. The Group has been granted exclusive concession rights for media resources in nine lines, which cover Luohu, Futian, Nanshan, Baoan, Guangming, Longhua, Longgang, Pingshan districts, connect the two Hong Kong-Shenzhen ports of Futian and Shenzhen Bay, and provide direct access to Futian, Shenzhen North, and Shenzhen Pingshan high-speed railway stations and Pinghu Railway Station. With such a wide coverage of resources, the Group will continue to build high-quality railway media and implement Asiaray's "mega transport, multi-media and full ambience capability" advertising solutions in diversified forms to optimize customer deployment options and enrich the travel experience for passengers.

Mr. Vincent Lam, Founder, Chairman and Executive Director of Asiaray, said, "We are honored to have the trust of the operating units of the Shenzhen metro lines. This not only demostrats our strong reputation and fruitful results in developing the Shenzhen market, but also marks a new stage of our in-depth services in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Asiaray is renowned for its unwavering commitment to meeting the diverse needs of the market. Leveraging our deep understanding of large-scale transportation advertising media and astute market insights, we maintain a sophisticated approach to partnerships, and will continue to provide advertisers, brands and customers targeting mass travelers in Shenzhen with unparalleled advertising experiences. We will also add more color and vitality to the city with our cutting-edge, advanced and innovative digital advertising solutions. "

Over the years, the Group has strived to build a business blueprint for the transportation hub in the Greater Bay Area in order to take full advantage of the vast opportunities presented by China's regional development initiative, and Asiaray has established a media network covering land and air. In addition to the Shenzhen Metro, the customers and brands are able to reach the robust travellers in the Greater Bay Area through the Groups's exclusive media resources including large outdoor billboards located in prime locations in Hong Kong, the High-Speed Rail Hong Kong West Kowloon Station, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (Zhuhai Port), and Zhuhai Jinwan Airport, as well as the media resources at the three ports of Gongbei, Qingmao and Hengqin. Together with the Group's exclusive media resources at airports, metro lines, and high-speed rail lines in nearly 40 cities across the country and in Asia including Singapore,, the signing of the agreement will create a massive synergy that will consolidate the Group's leading position in the Greater China region and in Asia, while connecting its customers and brands to a number of emerging markets.

About Asiaray Media Group Limited (stock code: 1993.HK)

Established in 1993, Asiaray is an out-of-home media company in Greater China with a strategic focus on managing mega transport advertising media, including airports, metro lines, and high-speed rail lines. As of now, the Group's business network spans nearly 40 cities in Greater China, with advertising media resources available at over 27 airports (including exclusive concession rights at 24 airports); providing exclusive advertising media resources in a total of 15 metro lines, including the Singapore Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL), and a total of 17 high-speed rail line and railway stations, including the High-Speed Rail Hong Kong West Kowloon Station and the China-Laos Railway (Yumo Line). Additionally, the Group has been granted exclusive advertising media resources at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (Zhuhai Port), as well as on KMB and LWB buses (bus shelters). In recent years, the Group has actively engaged in programmatic advertising transactions with various ad-tech partners such as Google, Magnite, Hivestack and The Trade Desk.

Asiaray is also dedicated to investing in corporate social responsibility and environmental protection initiatives. The company has received the "Hong Kong Green Organisation" award and has been recognised as a "Caring Company".

