Asia's digital asset pioneer - Harvest Bitcoin Spot ETF and Harvest Ether Spot ETF, will be launched for the first time and are set to be officially listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on April 30th

HONG KONG, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest announcement of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, Harvest Global Investments has BTC spot ETF (HKD counter stock code: 03439; USD counter stock code: 09439) and ETH Spot ETF (HKD counter stock code: 03179; USD counter securities code: 09179) are launched today and will be officially listed for trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on April 30th.

About Harvest Global Investments

Harvest Global Investments Co., Ltd. (HGI) was incorporated in Hong Kong in 2008. It was among the first group of Chinese asset managers to establish operations outside of mainland China. As the frontier of overseas investments of the Harvest Fund, Harvest Global Investments has deep insights into Asia and China's financial markets while offering comprehensive investment solutions for global investors.

IMPORTANT: Investment involves risks, including possible loss of principal amount invested. Past performance or any prediction or forecast is not indicative of future results. Investors should read the offering documents of Harvest Bitcoin Spot ETF and Harvest Ether Spot ETF (collectively the "Sub-Funds") for further details, including the risk factors, before investing. Investors should not base investment decisions on this material alone. Investors should note:

The Products: The Sub-Funds are passively managed exchange traded funds which directly hold bitcoin and ether respectively.

The Sub-Funds are passively managed exchange traded funds which directly hold bitcoin and ether respectively. Risks relating to bitcoin/ether: The Sub-Funds are exposed to the risks of bitcoin and ether respectively through their respective investments in bitcoin and ether directly, and the risks which adversely affect the price of bitcoin/ether may also affect the value of the Sub-Funds.

The Sub-Funds are exposed to the risks of bitcoin and ether respectively through their respective investments in bitcoin and ether directly, and the risks which adversely affect the price of bitcoin/ether may also affect the value of the Sub-Funds. Bitcoin/ether and bitcoin/ether industry risk: Bitcoin/ether operates without central authority and is not backed by any government. Bitcoin and ether are relatively new innovations and the markets for bitcoin and ether are subject to rapid price swings, changes and uncertainty.

Bitcoin/ether operates without central authority and is not backed by any government. Bitcoin and ether are relatively new innovations and the markets for bitcoin and ether are subject to rapid price swings, changes and uncertainty. Speculative nature risk: Investing in bitcoin/ether is highly speculative, and market movements are difficult to predict.

Investing in bitcoin/ether is highly speculative, and market movements are difficult to predict. Extremely high volatility risk: An investment in bitcoin/ether can be highly volatile compared to investments in traditional securities and an investment in the Sub-Funds may experience sudden and substantial losses. Investors should be prepared to lose the full principal value of their investment within a single day.

An investment in bitcoin/ether can be highly volatile compared to investments in traditional securities and an investment in the Sub-Funds may experience sudden and substantial losses. Investors should be prepared to lose the full principal value of their investment within a single day. Fraud, market manipulation and security failure risk: Bitcoin/ether may be subject to the risk of fraud, theft, manipulation or security failures, operational or other problems that impact virtual asset's trading platforms. The occurrence of any of the above may have negative impact on the price of bitcoin/ether and the value of the Sub-Funds' investments.

Bitcoin/ether may be subject to the risk of fraud, theft, manipulation or security failures, operational or other problems that impact virtual asset's trading platforms. The occurrence of any of the above may have negative impact on the price of bitcoin/ether and the value of the Sub-Funds' investments. Cybersecurity risks: Bitcoin/ether is susceptible to theft, loss and destruction. Bitcoin/ether transactions are typically not reversible without the consent and active participation of the recipient of the transaction. The Bitcoin/Ethereum Network is also vulnerable to various deliberate cybersecurity attacks. Cybersecurity risks of the bitcoin/Ethereum protocol and of entities that custody or facilitate the transfers or trading of bitcoin/ether could result in a decline in the value of bitcoin/ether.

Bitcoin/ether is susceptible to theft, loss and destruction. Bitcoin/ether transactions are typically not reversible without the consent and active participation of the recipient of the transaction. The Bitcoin/Ethereum Network is also vulnerable to various deliberate cybersecurity attacks. Cybersecurity risks of the bitcoin/Ethereum protocol and of entities that custody or facilitate the transfers or trading of bitcoin/ether could result in a decline in the value of bitcoin/ether. Regulatory risk: The regulation of bitcoin/ether, virtual assets and related products and services continues to evolve. Regulatory changes and actions with respect to virtual assets generally or any single virtual asset in particular may alter, perhaps to a materially adverse extent, the nature of an investment in the bitcoin/ether.

The regulation of bitcoin/ether, virtual assets and related products and services continues to evolve. Regulatory changes and actions with respect to virtual assets generally or any single virtual asset in particular may alter, perhaps to a materially adverse extent, the nature of an investment in the bitcoin/ether. Fork risk: Developers may propose modifications to the Bitcoin/Ethereum Network from time to time. If the updated Bitcoin/Ethereum Network is not compatible with the original bitcoin/Ethereum software and a sufficient number (but not necessarily a majority) of users and miners elect not to migrate to the updated Bitcoin/Ethereum Network, this would result in a "hard fork" of the Bitcoin/Ethereum Network, resulting in the existence of two versions of Bitcoin/Ethereum Network running in parallel and a split of the blockchain underlying the Bitcoin/Ethereum Network. The occurrence of such "fork" may result in an adverse impact on the price and liquidity of bitcoin/ether and the value of the Sub-Funds' investments.

Developers may propose modifications to the Bitcoin/Ethereum Network from time to time. If the updated Bitcoin/Ethereum Network is not compatible with the original bitcoin/Ethereum software and a sufficient number (but not necessarily a majority) of users and miners elect not to migrate to the updated Bitcoin/Ethereum Network, this would result in a "hard fork" of the Bitcoin/Ethereum Network, resulting in the existence of two versions of Bitcoin/Ethereum Network running in parallel and a split of the blockchain underlying the Bitcoin/Ethereum Network. The occurrence of such "fork" may result in an adverse impact on the price and liquidity of bitcoin/ether and the value of the Sub-Funds' investments. Virtual asset's trading platform risk: Virtual asset's trading platforms have in the past, and may in the future, collapse, stop operating or temporarily or permanently shut down due to fraud, cybersecurity issues, manipulation, security breaches. The potential consequences of failures of virtual asset's trading platforms could adversely affect the value of bitcoin/ether and in turn the value of the Sub-Funds.

Virtual asset's trading platforms have in the past, and may in the future, collapse, stop operating or temporarily or permanently shut down due to fraud, cybersecurity issues, manipulation, security breaches. The potential consequences of failures of virtual asset's trading platforms could adversely affect the value of bitcoin/ether and in turn the value of the Sub-Funds. Cybersecurity risk in relation to the custody of virtual assets: The security procedures in place for the custody of virtual assets may not be able to protect against all errors, software flaws or other vulnerabilities in the Sub-Funds' technical infrastructure, which could result in theft, loss or damage of the Sub-Funds' assets.

Index disclaimer: CF Benchmarks Ltd index data is used under license as a source of information for certain Harvest Global Investments Limited's ("HGI") products. CF Benchmarks Ltd, its licensors and agents have no other connection to HGI's products and services and do not sponsor, endorse, recommend or promote any HGI's products or services. CF Benchmarks Ltd, its licensors and agents have no obligation or liability in connection with HGI's products and services. CF Benchmarks Ltd, its licensors and agents do not guarantee the accuracy and/or the completeness of any index licensed to HGI and shall not have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions therein.

The Sub-Funds are authorized by the Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong ("SFC"). Such authorizations do not imply official recommendation by the SFC.

This material is published by HGI and has not been reviewed by the SFC.

SOURCE Harvest Global Investments Limited