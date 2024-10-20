Asia's largest Gifts & Home Fair opens today in Shenzhen

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 4,500 suppliers inspire the gift and home industries

The 32nd China (Shenzhen) International Gifts and Home Products Fair (hereinafter referred to as "SZ Gift Fair") commences today with an impressive exhibiting area of 260,000 square meters. The fair runs until Oct. 23 and 4,500 exhibitors will present millions of consumer products encompass houseware, kitchenware, home appliances, mobile electronics, drinkware, baby products, toys, pet products, etc. in 4 days. Buyers from 50 countries and regions descended upon the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center to source new products, connect with suppliers and streamline the supply chain for the upcoming season.

20+ manufacturing sites to feel the pulse of the industry

"The Generation-Z is having a greater impact on the consumer market, who are becoming an increasingly important part of the workforce. This surge is reshaping the supply chain, prompting manufacturers to offer more diversified and customized products." Helen Shen, the vice president of RX Huabo, the organizer of the SZ Gift Fair, made a statement on Gift Industry Forum. "Worldwide buyers can find ceramics from Fujian, smart home appliances from Cixi, Gaoyang textile, HK trendy design and handmade crafts from Japan. Over 20+ industry belts with 1000+ real factories are showcasing their best products under one roof."

30+ consumer product categories to capture emerging trends for 2025

With the evolving consumer demand and shifting preferences, the fair offers buyers a range of trendy products: fashionable health and wellness products; user-friendly smart appliances; creative and cultural products; smart and portable pet products; affordable stationery; exquisite textiles; all made global buyers delve into the gift and home industry.

With over 30 years of industry experience, RX Huabo has become the largest and most influential exhibition organizer in the Gift & Home sector in the Asia-Pacific region and is part of RX, the global leader in events and exhibitions. It organizes 16 professional B2B exhibitions at home and abroad each year, bringing together over 10,000 exhibitors and 1 million products to meet the purchasing needs of 3 million buyers.

