Shenzhen Gifts & Home Fair 2024 Wraps Up, Unveiling Insights into China's Consumer Market

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 32nd China (Shenzhen) International Gifts and Home Products Fair (SZ Gift Fair) successfully concluded its four-day run at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center from 20-23 October. Covering 260,000 square meters of exhibition space, the fair showcased over 1 million innovative products from 4,500 suppliers across various industries, attracting qualified buyers from 97 countries worldwide.

4-Day Showcase: Hub of 4,500 Suppliers and Consumer Goods

The SZ Gift Fair served as a hub for 4,500 verified suppliers, presenting a diverse range of products, from homeware to pet products. Grace Giannett from Creative Brand shared her positive experience, "It was an incredibly fruitful and unexpected visit. I discovered creative product ideas and found the packaging products we needed."

8 Hot Categories: Pulse of the Market

Helen Shen, Vice President of RX Huabo Exhibitions (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd, highlighted the fair's role in emerging trends. "As China undergoes macroeconomic adjustments, new and exciting opportunities arise in the consumer market," she said. "With its creativity and innovation, the SZ Gift Fair has become a benchmark for the consumer goods industry in China." This year's fair emphasized 8 trending categories, including small appliances, digital electronics, household products, cultural and creative products, healthy food, promotional items, and kitchenware, reflecting current market demands.

Mark Your Calendars for 2025: Keep up with New Trends

The 33rd China (Shenzhen) International Gifts, Handicrafts, Watches & Houseware Fair will be held from April 25-28, 2025, at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. This professional and efficient platform will continue to facilitate industry communication and trends exploration.

For more information, please visit http://www.rxhuabo.com.cn/en

About RX Huabo

With over 30 years of industry experience, RX Huabo has become the largest and most influential exhibition organizer in the Gift & Home sector in the Asia-Pacific region and is part of RX, the global leader in events and exhibitions. It organizes 16 professional B2B exhibitions at home and abroad each year, bringing together over 10,000 exhibitors and 1 million products to meet the purchasing needs of 3 million buyers. And through the online platform Limaotong, the new media matrix to build an omni-channel B2B online and offline trading platform to help quality suppliers, for millions of professional buyers to provide a year-round, efficient procurement platform.

