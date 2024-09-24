China's leading Gifts & Home Fair in October to feature more than 4,500 suppliers

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia's largest consumer products sourcing trade fair

The 32nd China (Shenzhen) International Gifts and Home Products Fair (hereinafter referred to as " SZ Gift Fair"), organised by RX Huabo Exhibitions, will be held from 20 to 23 October, 2024, at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. Hundreds of thousands of global buyers will gather at the fair to communicate face-to-face with 4,500 qualified suppliers and discover 1 million new & trendy products covering homeware, kitchenware, home appliances, drinkware, baby products & toys, luggage & travel, pet products, etc. The total number of buyer visits is 300,000.

Focus on new consumer trends: exciting launch of pet products

With the increasing importance of pets in families, many companies have started to include "pet products" as an option in their range. As a result, RX Huabo, in collaboration with the China Gift & Leisure Products Association, is organising the Shenzhen Special Channel Pet Products Expo, which includes popular categories such as pet food, pet grooming, pet toys, pet supplies, and pet medical products.

China's transformation into a global innovation hub

China has become a major manufacturing hub for the world. Helen Shen, the Vice President of RX Huabo Exhibitions, believes that China is shifting from a manufacturing hub to an innovation engine, and manufacturers can offer more innovative consumer products to meet the needs and expectations of global customers. The 4th quarter is the right time to prepare for new year peak season and buyers from different countries will all gather at the SZ Gift Fair to find the best products and partners.

About RX Huabo

With over 30 years of industry experience, RX Huabo has become the largest and most influential exhibition organiser in the Gift & Home sector in the Asia-Pacific region and is part of RX, the global leader in events and exhibitions. It organises 16 professional B2B exhibitions at home and abroad each year, bringing together over 10,000 exhibitors and 1 million products to meet the purchasing needs of 3 million buyers. And through the online platform Limaotong, the new media matrix to build an omni-channel B2B online and offline trading platform to help quality suppliers, for millions of professional buyers to provide a year-round, efficient procurement platform.

For more information, please visit www.rxhuabo.com.cn/en

Register as a visitor: https://oct.chinagiftsfair.com/reg.html

Contact email: [email protected]

