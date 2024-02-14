ASIA'S PAYMENTS, BANKING AND E-COMMERCE LEADERS TO CONVENE IN SINGAPORE TO SHAPE THE FUTURE OF DIGITAL COMMERCE IN THE REGION

SINGAPORE, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seamless Asia, the region's leading payments, banking and e-commerce event, will once again convene in Singapore on 20 and 21 February 2024.

Over 3,000 of the region's leading banks, payments players, e-commerce retailers, telcos, and government bodies will attend Seamless Asia 2024 to reconnect, make new connections, explore new technologies and shape the future of digital commerce in Asia.

Seamless Asia 2024 highlights include:

A global showcase of cutting-edge technologies, products and solutions covering payments, banking, e-commerce and retail. Attendees get the opportunity to meet 100+ leading sponsors and exhibitors such as Stripe, CleverTap, Gojek, Ant Group Digital Technologies, Bluesheets and Endava leading the future of commerce in Asia .

such as Stripe, CleverTap, Gojek, Ant Group Digital Technologies, Bluesheets and Endava leading the future of commerce in . 70 sessions at the two-day free-to-attend conference where industry-leading speakers from across the region will share their expertise on Payments Innovation , Banking Transformation and -Commerce Strategy , alongside three new theatres for this year – PayTech, E-Commerce Tech and E-Commerce Logistics.

at the two-day free-to-attend conference where industry-leading speakers from across the region will share their expertise on , , alongside three new theatres for this year – Interactive round-table sessions to facilitate in-depth discussions on the latest trends and developments in the region.

to facilitate in-depth discussions on the latest trends and developments in the region. The popular Start-Up Village , where attendees can meet innovative start-ups breaking new ground in the payments, banking and e-commerce space.

, where attendees can meet innovative start-ups breaking new ground in the payments, banking and e-commerce space. Unrivalled in-person opportunities for attendees to build relationships and forge meaningful partnerships.

"The stage is set for the best edition of Seamless Asia yet", says Paul Clark, Managing Director - Asia for Terrapinn. "We're bringing together a 'Who's Who' of the region's digital commerce community, so it's no surprise that this is where business gets done. Whether it's re-connecting with old friends, identifying partnership opportunities, or making sure you're on the pulse of the nexus between payments, e-commerce and banking, three of the fastest growing industries in Asia, our 2024 edition is well worth two days of your time!"

Expert speakers sharing their insights at the event include:

Adrien Chenailler, Head of Data Science, OCBC

Anurag Porwal , Head of Insights & Analytics - APAC BCC, Kimberly-Clark

, Head of Insights & Analytics - APAC BCC, Bryan Lee , Managing Director, Head of Architecture, Bank of Singapore

, Managing Director, Head of Architecture, Christopher Bennett , Chief Technology Officer, GoTyme

, Chief Technology Officer, David Hu , Head of Ecommerce Marketplace, APAC MEA, Electrolux

, Head of Ecommerce Marketplace, APAC MEA, Doan Lingga, President Director, PT Caturnusa Sejahtera Finance, Traveloka

Edward Martinez , Chief Data Officer and Head of Data Intelligence Division, China Banking Corporation

, Chief Data Officer and Head of Data Intelligence Division, Esel Madrid , SVP, Head of Data Science & AI Center of Excellence, Security Bank Corporation

, SVP, Head of Data Science & AI Center of Excellence, Greg Krasnov , Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Tonik Digital Bank

, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Joey Tan , Head of Customer Experience, GXS Bank

, Head of Customer Experience, Manu Panda , Chief Operating Officer, Maya Bank

, Chief Operating Officer, May Chin, Head of Product, Zalora

Michal Bialer, Chief Product Officer, TrustBank

Olga Quiros, Director, Customer Operations – Asia Pacific , Expedia Group

, Puja Bukhari, Regional Senior Vice President - Digital Ad/MarTech Capabilities & Campaign Intelligence Lead, Citi

Rajesh Grover , Group VP - Digital & Omnichannel, Kanmo

, Group VP - Digital & Omnichannel, Satyaki Banerjee , Group COO, Luxasia

, Group COO, Shweta Jhamb , E-commerce & Digital Marketing Director, Haleon

For event information and the full conference agenda, visit www.terrapinn.com/GoSeamless2024

Press attendance is complimentary. Enquiries should be directed to:

Jia Le Lim

Marketing Manager

Terrapinn Asia

[email protected]

About Seamless Asia 2024:

Seamless Asia 2024 will take place at Suntec Singapore on 20 – 21 February 2024.

PR Newswire is the official news distribution partner of Seamless Asia.

About Terrapinn:

Terrapinn has been sparking ideas, innovations and relationships that transform business for over 30 years. Using our global footprint, we bring innovators, disrupters and change agents together, discussing and demonstrating the technology, strategies and personalities that are changing the way the world does business. Whether you're looking to make new connections, introduce products or inspire change in your industry, we invite you to join us as agitators of change. Terrapinn – spark something.

SOURCE Terrapinn