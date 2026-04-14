AsiaWorld-Expo Extends the Value of Events with Four Key Sustainability Initiatives, Turning Waste into Resources at Major Public Exhibitions and Events

From venue management to event execution, AsiaWorld-Expo is committed to ensuring that resources are not simply disposed of but given a second life through reuse. This milestone is brought to life at three recent events, ComplexCon Hong Kong, the Children's Book Fair and Super Parents & Kids Expo, and Con-Con Hong Kong, AWE partnered with organisers to bring recycling efforts from backstage right onto the exhibition floor. Through four key strategies, "Source Separation, Food Waste Recycling, Public Education, and Venue-led Management", single-use materials and surplus food were repurposed, extending the value of events beyond the venue.

Source Separation: The First Step to Effective Recycling

The major pop culture festival ComplexCon Hong Kong returned to AWE for the third consecutive year, attracting over 36,000 visitors across two days. With strong footfall came high demand for food and beverage services. In the past, unfinished meals and utensils were mixed at disposal. At AWE, we are driving meaningful change for a more sustainable world. During the event, additional staff were deployed to assist visitors in separating food waste from recyclables at disposal points. This simple action marked the very beginning of the entire recycling process.

Food Waste Recycling: Giving Leftovers a Second Purpose

Collected materials were then sorted by the AWE team. Tableware was cleaned and recycled according to its material type, while leftover food was treated as food waste, and delivered to the organic resources recovery centre, O•PARK1. Food scraps then are turned into biogas or renewable energy, and the residues are converted into compost. Through source separation and recycling, event leftovers are fully utilised, turning waste into energy.

Public Education: Building Eco-Friendly Habits Through Family Engagement

Raising awareness of sustainability starts with education. At the popular Children's Book Fair and Super Parents & Kids Expo, interactive learn-through-play sustainability experiences were introduced. Self-service Recycling Stations were set up across the venue, supported by clear signage and eco-friendly messages to encourage visitors to participate in waste sorting. AWE Bear also engaged with children onsite, helping them identify different recyclable items such as food waste, paper bowls, wooden utensils and plastics. Many parents used the opportunity to educate their children about recycling tableware and packaging, turning the process into a meaningful parent-child learning moment. Compared to one-way messaging, these interactive experiences are more effective in building lasting habits from a young age.

Venue-led Management: Centralised Recycling for Operational Excellence

Large-scale exhibitions generate substantial amounts of promotional materials, packaging, glass, metal, and even wood, making recycling complex. Unlike the traditional approach where exhibitors handle their own waste individually, AWE takes a venue-led approach, coordinating recycling through a structured and streamlined resource management model. The venue has established and continuously refines sustainable event guidelines, providing practical reference based on event characteristics. At the recently held Con-Con Hong Kong, AWE developed a comprehensive recycling plan from the event planning stage. Exhibitors were encouraged to minimise single-use materials, while AWE took the lead in waste collection and recycling before, during, and after the event. With clear sorting facilities, centralised collection, and streamlined processing, the mixing of different recyclables was significantly reduced, and overall recycling rates are improved.

The success of recycling management depends on the collective efforts of the venue, organisers, exhibitors, and visitors. From pre- and post-event collection to sorting and processing, every step is interconnected. Through practical implementation across different exhibitions, AWE has built a more comprehensive resource management model, making recycling an essential part of every event. Moving forward, AWE will continue to collaborate with industry partners to introduce more innovative measures, ensuring that mega events not only drive crowds and economic benefits, but also allow resources to create lasting value beyond the venue.

Download high-res photos: https://www2.asiaworld-expo.com/2026/PressRelease/RECYCLE.zip

About AsiaWorld-Expo

AsiaWorld-Expo has emerged as one of the world's leading EXPOtainment venues, offering over 70,000 square metres of rentable space that is comprised of 10 state-of-the-art, ground-level and column-free exhibition halls including the Arena – the biggest indoor seated venue in Hong Kong with a maximum capacity of 14,000. Strategically located at the heart of a multi-modal transportation hub and adjacent to the Hong Kong International Airport and Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. AsiaWorld-Expo, with a convenient and in-venue MTR station, enjoys efficient transport connection to Guangdong-Hong Kong- Macao Greater Bay Area and other global regions.

With a proven track record of successes, AsiaWorld-Expo has received a number of accolades, namely the "Best Convention Centre – North Asia" at the M&C Asia Stella Awards, "Best Convention & Exhibition Centre" at the TTG China Travel Awards, "Fan & Guest Experience" Award at TheStadiumBusiness Awards, the "MICE Team of the Year" at the C&IT Awards, the "Best International Venue" at the coveted Exhibition News (EN) Awards organised by Mash Media, a leading UK media for MICE in partnership with UFI, and the "Outstanding Venue Award" presented by The Asian Federation of Exhibition and Convention Associations (AFECA). AWE was also awarded the A Greener Future (AGF) Certificate, becoming the first venue in the Asia-Pacific region to receive this globally recognised sustainability certification.

A member company of HKIA SHL, subsidiary of the Airport Authority Hong Kong.

SOURCE AsiaWorld-Expo