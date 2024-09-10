AsiaWorld-Expo Wins "Best Convention Centre (North Asia)" at M&C Asia Stella Awards for 3 Consecutive Years, Affirming Its Significant Influence in the Asia-Pacific Region

HONG KONG, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AsiaWorld-Expo has been awarded the title of "Best Convention Centre (North Asia)"at the M&C Asia Stella Awards 2024, marking its third consecutive win. With exceptional facilities and professional services, AsiaWorld-Expo stands out among numerous convention and exhibition venues in Asia, reinforcing Hong Kong's status as an international MICE hub.

M&C Asia Stella Awards, organised by Northstar Travel Group, aim to recognise organisations and leaders that have shown extraordinary results and significant contributions within the MICE industry. Open to voting by professional meeting planners and industry fellows, the award is a prestigious accolade in the MICE sector. AsiaWorld-Expo has been recognised as the " Best Convention Centre (North Asia)" for three consecutive years —2022, 2023, and 2024, demonstrating its competitiveness and influence in the region.

Ms. Irene Chan, CEO of AsiaWorld-Expo, stated: "In recent years, we have invested HKD 1 billion in venue-wide facility upgrades, promoting digitalisation and sustainability. We are pleased to see our efforts widely appreciated by industry experts, organisers, and partners. Next year marks the 20th anniversary of AsiaWorld-Expo, an important milestone for us. We will continue to leverage our strengths to provide world-class EXPOtainment experiences for global organisers and visitors, proudly representing Hong Kong on the international stage."

AWE is poised to host several major MICE events in the near future, including the UFI Global Congress 2025, the inaugural IBTM Asia Pacific 2025, and the 2026 Lions International Convention. Additionally, the venue will welcome significant events in the aviation and logistics sectors, namely the inaugural Super Terminal Expo and Routes World 2025, further contributing to Hong Kong's economy.

