ASRock Industrial Launches AI BOX-A395, Compact AI Workstation Powered by AMD Ryzen™ AI Max

TAIPEI, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the era of pervasive AI reshapes industries worldwide, ASRock Industrial today announced the AI BOX-A395, a compact yet powerful AI box that brings the performance of an ultimate AI workstation into a single system. Powered by AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 395 processors, delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI acceleration while integrating CPU, GPU, and NPU within a compact system. With support for up to 128GB LPDDR5x-8000 unified memory, it enables large AI models and data-intensive workloads to run directly on-device, delivering responsive AI processing while reducing reliance on cloud infrastructure. Designed for enterprises, developers, and system integrators, the AI BOX-A395 supports the AI everywhere ecosystem by translating large-scale AI capabilities into practical local deployment. By combining high compute density, integrated AI acceleration, and rich I/O connectivity, the system provides a scalable foundation for applications ranging from AI model and application development, engineering and 3D design, and high-resolution content creation and media production.

AI BOX-A395: Compact AI Box, Ultimate AI Workstation

AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 395 Processors – The Most Powerful x86 APU

The AI BOX-A395 features AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 395 processors with Zen 5 CPUs of up to 16 cores and 32 threads, AMD Radeon™ 8060S Series GPU, and AMD XDNA™ 2 NPU delivering up to 50 TOPS AI acceleration. Supporting both Windows and Linux OS, the system brings ultimate AI workstation performance in a compact form factor, enabling advanced local AI inference, content creation, and AI development workloads.

Up to 128GB LPDDR5x Unified Memory Power Your AI Performance

Supporting up to 128GB LPDDR5x-8000 unified memory, the system is engineered to handle large AI models and memory-intensive workloads efficiently on-device, enabling smooth AI inference and fast data processing without reliance on external accelerators.

Run Large AI Models at the Edge

Bring AI closer to where data lives. AI BOX-A395 enables large language models, generative AI, and vision AI to run locally, delivering instant AI responses, lower cloud costs, and full control oversensitive data.

10GbE and USB4 Power High-Speed Edge AI

The platform offers comprehensive I/O, including two USB4, one USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, two USB 3.2 Gen2, and two USB 2.0 ports, along with dual Ethernet featuring one 10GbE and one 2.5GbE LAN. This high-bandwidth connectivity enables fast data transfer for demanding local AI workloads. The system also supports quad-display output through two HDMI 2.1 and three DisplayPort 2.1 interfaces, delivering resolutions up to 8K.

Dual Storage and Wi-Fi 7 for High-Speed AI Workloads

The platform provides two M.2 Key M slots (2242/2280) with PCIe Gen4 x4 support for SSDs and RAID 0/1, along with one M.2 Key E slot supporting Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. This configuration ensures scalable storage performance and flexible wireless expansion for diverse deployment scenarios.

Advanced Thermal Architecture for Sustained AI Performance

AI BOX-A395 features 6 heat pipes thermal architecture with a copper base and optimized airflow design to efficiently dissipate heat from high-performance AI workloads. This advanced cooling system enables sustained AI processing while maintaining low acoustic levels, delivering stable and quiet operation for demanding AI development and content creation environments.

Enterprise-ready Reliability

Housed in a compact 200 x 100 x 232mm (L x W x H) aluminum chassis with a handle accessory for easy portability, the system includes onboard TPM 2.0, redundant BIOS support, and enterprise-ready reliability and security features to support long-term deployment requirements.

For further information on the AI BOX-A395, please visit our website or reach out via product Inquiry.

About ASRock Industrial

ASRock Industrial Computer Corporation, established as an independent entity in July 2018, is a prominent industry player specializing in the development of motherboards, edge computers, and related solutions for the manufacturing, business, and retail sectors. As the world-leading provider of Industrial PC systems and motherboards, our customers base spans the globe. Previously, it had been a business unit of ASRock Inc. (est. 2002) which was set up in 2011. ASRock Industrial now operates autonomously, allowing us to devote all resources to delivering exceptional B2B solutions.

Our vision is to cocreate an intelligent world, aligning with ASRock Industrial's core dedication to CARES (Commerce/Automation/Robot/Entertainment/Security) industries. With a central R&D design team comprising nearly 58% of our total staff, ASRock Industrial has the resources and expertise to develop cutting-edge, reliable products tailored to meet your business requirements. Our product portfolio encompasses both off-the-shelf offerings and customized solutions catered to the specific needs of OEMs/ODMs.

SOURCE ASRock Industrial