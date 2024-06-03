ASRock Rack Launches New Servers Supporting the NVIDIA Blackwell Architecture at COMPUTEX 2024

TAIPEI, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASRock Rack Inc., a leading innovative server company, has launched several scale-up servers leveraging the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture at the ASRock Rack booth L0818 in Hall 1 of COMPUTEX 2024. The highlights of the launch are the ORV3 NVIDIA GB200 NVL72, a liquid-cooled rack, as well as the 6U8X-GNR2/DLC NVIDIA HGX B200, a direct-to-chip liquid-cooled GPU server. ASRock Rack is also showcasing GPU servers based on the NVIDIA MGX™ modular reference architecture for accelerated computing.

ASRock Rack Inc. (PRNewsfoto/永擎電子股份有限公司)

The ASRock Rack ORV3-NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 is based on the recently announced NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 scale-up system, which connects 36 NVIDIA Grace™ CPUs and 72 NVIDIA Blackwell Tensor Core GPUs with NVIDIA NVLink™ technology, creating a single, massive GPU for faster real-time large language model (LLM) inference at a lower total cost of ownership (TCO).

Besides this rack-scale solution, ASRock Rack also launched the 6U8X-EGS2 NVIDIA HGX B100 and the 6U8X-GNR2/DLC NVIDIA HGX B200. These servers are equipped with the NVIDIA HGX™ B100 8-GPU system or the NVIDIA HGX B200 8-GPU system, respectively. The NVIDIA HGX B100 is capable of being a drop-in replacement for existing NVIDIA HGX H100 infrastructures, facilitating the transition of the ASRock Rack 6U8X-EGS2 NVIDIA HGX H100 to the 6U8X-EGS2 NVIDIA HGX B100.

The 6U8X-GNR2/DLC NVIDIA HGX B200 features direct-to-chip liquid cooling technology to push the limits of the thermal design power (TDP) of the NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs within a 6U rackmount design. For customers without liquid-cooling infrastructure, ASRock Rack will introduce the air-cooled 8U8X-GNR2 NVIDIA HGX B200 that also incorporates an NVIDIA HGX B200 8-GPU for faster real-time inference on trillion-parameter models.

All of these ASRock Rack NVIDIA HGX servers support up to eight NVIDIA BlueField®-3 SuperNICs to leverage NVIDIA Spectrum™-X, an end-to-end, AI-optimized Ethernet platform. Furthermore, these systems will be certified for the full-stack NVIDIA AI and accelerated computing platform. This includes NVIDIA NIM inference microservices, which are part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform for generative AI.

"We are showcasing data center solutions, powered by the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, for the most demanding workloads in LLM training and generative AI inference," said Weishi Sa, President at ASRock Rack. "We will continue expanding our portfolio to further bring the advantages of the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture to mainstream LLM inference and data processing."

ASRock Rack is currently working on a new product based on the NVIDIA GB200 NVL2 to provide solutions that bring the capabilities of the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture to scale-out configurations, facilitating seamless integration with existing data center infrastructure.

"Working with ASRock Rack, we are offering enterprises a powerful AI ecosystem that seamlessly integrates hardware and software to deliver groundbreaking performance and scalability, helping push the boundaries of AI and high-performance computing," said Kaustubh Sanghani, Vice President of GPU Product Management at NVIDIA.

ASRock Rack showcases servers based on the NVIDIA MGX modular reference architecture

ASRock Rack also presents the 4UMGX-GNR2. This dual-socket GPU server is NVIDIA MGX 4U-compliant and supports up to 8 FHFL dual-slot GPUs, such as the NVIDIA H200 NVL Tensor Core GPU for mainstream enterprise servers. It offers five FHHL PCIe 5.0 x16 slots and one HHHL PCIe 5.0 x16 slot supporting NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs and NVIDIA ConnectX®-7 NICs for multiple 200Gb/s or 400Gb/s network connections, and is equipped with 16 hot-swap drive bays for E1.S (PCIe 5.0 x4) SSDs.

Besides these new products, visitors can also see a selection of the latest server systems at the ASRock Rack booth L0818 at COMPUTEX. For example, the MECAI-NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip server that ASRock Rack launched earlier this year is on display.

For further details about ASRock Rack, visit asrockrack.com.

About ASRock Rack Inc.

ASRock Rack Inc., established in 2013, specialized in the field of cloud computing server hardware. While inheriting ASRock's design concepts, "Creativity, Consideration, Cost-effectiveness," the company is dedicated to bring the server industry out-of-the-box thinking with the passion to innovate. Leveraged by ASRock's growing momentum and distribution channels, this young and vibrant company targets the booming market of cloud computing, and commits to serving the market with user-friendly and eco-friendly do-it-yourself server hardware, featuring flexible and reliable products.

SOURCE ASRock Rack Inc.