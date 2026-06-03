ASRock Rack Unveils Next-Generation AI Infrastructure Powered by NVIDIA Vera CPU at COMPUTEX 2026

TAIPEI, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASRock Rack Inc., a leading innovative server company, today announced its latest portfolio of AI-native infrastructure designed for the era of agentic AI. Showcasing at COMPUTEX 2026 (Booth No.: R0514), ASRock Rack is introducing the new 2UXGM-VERA2 system powered by NVIDIA Vera CPU. The company is also presenting its next-generation AI platform portfolio for AI factories, inference cloud deployments, and edge AI applications, delivering a unified vision for the next wave of AI computing at every scale.

Accelerating the Era of Agentic AI

(PRNewsfoto/ASRock Rack Inc.)

The AI industry is undergoing a fundamental transformation as scaling laws move beyond model size into the era of agentic AI. This shift from "human talking to AI" to "AI talking to AI" has placed CPU execution on the critical path. To enable this next wave, ASRock Rack is introducing the 2UXGM-VERA2, powered by NVIDIA Vera CPU, a processor purpose-built for the age of AI. Combining custom-designed NVIDIA Olympus cores with high-bandwidth LPDDR5X memory and NVIDIA Scalable Coherency Fabric, Vera delivers a unified compute architecture that completes complex agentic and reinforcement learning workloads 50% faster than traditional CPU infrastructure.

"The AI industry is entering a new frontier where systems move beyond generating responses to executing autonomous actions," said Weishi Sa, President of ASRock Rack. "NVIDIA Vera is the CPU for the age of AI, providing the high-speed execution layer that turns model reasoning into autonomous action at the speed of the AI factory. To power this next frontier, ASRock Rack is planning a comprehensive new lineup of AI servers powered by NVIDIA Vera, ranging from standalone CPU servers to scale-up AI servers incorporating NVIDIA HGX Vera Rubin NVL8 for every type of AI factory and data center deployment."

Driving the AI Computing Wave at Every Scale

At COMPUTEX 2026, ASRock Rack is showcasing AI server platforms integrated with advanced liquid-cooling solutions from ecosystem partners. The company's exhibit highlights the NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72, cooled with a double-rack-width liquid-to-air coolant distribution unit (CDU) for next-generation AI factory environments. Also on display are liquid-cooled systems incorporating NVIDIA HGX Rubin NVL8, including the fully liquid-cooled 2U16X-GNR2/DLC and the 5U16X-GNR2/DLC, which combines liquid cooling for CPU and GPU with sufficient airflow for flexible integration of other key peripherals. The company is also demonstrating rack-scale liquid-cooling solutions with in-row CDU for high-density AI deployments.

In addition to its rack-scale solutions, ASRock Rack will demonstrate a diverse lineup of MGX-based servers for enterprise and edge environments. This includes the 6UXGM-GNR2/DLC, supporting up to eight liquid-cooled NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs to accelerate enterprise AI and visual computing. Also featured is the 4UXGM-GNR2 CX8, a NVIDIA RTX PRO Server optimized for inference cloud environments. Bridging to the industrial edge, the 2UXGI-Thor, built on NVIDIA IGX Thor platform, showcases capabilities for Physical AI, enabling real-time sensor processing and functional safety for next-generation autonomous robotics and medical applications.

Visit ASRock Rack at COMPUTEX 2026

Visitors to COMPUTEX 2026 are invited to explore ASRock Rack's latest AI platforms from edge to cloud and experience live agentic AI demonstrations at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2, Booth No. R0514.

For more information, please visit https://www.asrockrack.com.

About ASRock Rack Inc.

ASRock Rack Inc., established in 2013, specialized in the field of cloud computing server hardware. While inheriting ASRock's design concepts, "Creativity, Consideration, Cost-effectiveness," the company is dedicated to bring the server industry out-of-the-box thinking with the passion to innovate. Leveraged by ASRock's growing momentum and distribution channels, this young and vibrant company targets booming market of cloud computing, and commits to serving the market with user-friendly and eco-friendly do-it-yourself server hardware, featuring flexible and reliable products.

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SOURCE ASRock Rack Inc.