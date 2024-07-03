ASSEMBLY HIRES SHIVAPRASAD NAIR AS MANAGING DIRECTOR OF NEW GLOBAL DELIVERY OFFERING

The Stagwell (STGW) media agency expands global footprint and strengthens operations in India, Egypt, and the Philippines

BANGALORE, India, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global omnichannel media agency Assembly announced today the appointment of Shivaprasad Nair as Managing Director of Global Delivery. Assembly Global Delivery connects data, digital, and ecommerce talents worldwide within centers of excellence – bringing to life the agency's proposition to "Find the Change That Fuels Growth" and underscoring a commitment to driving innovation and scale for clients.

The decision to create Assembly Global Delivery brings a consistent and world-class digital talent platform globally, and already consists of over 1000 experts spanning India, Egypt, and the Philippines. As Managing Director, Shiva will lead the Global Delivery teams across the world and continue to bring the best talents within the center of excellence to Assembly's clients. He will be tasked with cultivating a high-performance culture of innovation and excellence – prioritizing growth and ensuring alignment with the agency's global strategic objectives.

Nair brings a wealth of experience to Assembly, having led similar initiatives in former positions where he demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and a profound understanding of international business dynamics. In this new role, Nair will be responsible for developing the global delivery strategy, managing relationships with partners, ensuring compliance with international standards, and leading the seamless integration of cross-cultural teams to achieve strategic objectives and operational excellence.

Matt Adams, Assembly Europe CEO, said, "There is no one better to have on the team than Shiva – he is a world class leader. We're proud to have him on board and excited to see how he will accelerate our Global Delivery offering and help us achieve new levels of success."

Nair added, "I am thrilled to be part of Assembly at this transformative time. I look at the agency's global centers as more than just assets; instead, they are hubs of creativity and expertise poised to move us forward. I'm looking forward to further enhancing the agency's delivery systems, ensuring that we consistently go beyond what our clients envision, turning complex global challenges into opportunities for change and strategic success."

Nair, headquartered in Bangalore, will report to Assembly Europe CEO Matt Adams, effective 1 July 2024.

