Association of Trade and Commerce Reinforces Commitment to Supporting Singapore Enterprises Through Global Growth at The Entrepreneur Singapore 2026

SINGAPORE, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Trade and Commerce (ATC) reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Singapore enterprises in building globally competitive businesses through stronger industry collaboration, capability development and internationalisation initiatives, as more than 200 entrepreneurs, founders and business leaders gathered at The Entrepreneur Singapore 2026 (TES 2026).

Held at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre, the event was graced by Mr Shawn Huang, Senior Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Manpower.

Winners of the Singapore 40 under 40 Business Leaders - Class of 2026

In his keynote address, SPS Shawn Huang highlighted the Government's continued commitment to supporting Singapore enterprises through workforce transformation, skills development and enterprise support initiatives. He emphasised the importance of equipping businesses with the capabilities to embrace technological advancements, strengthen productivity and build a future-ready workforce to remain competitive in an increasingly dynamic global economy. SPS Shawn Huang also encouraged enterprises to leverage the wide range of Government programmes and partnerships available to help businesses innovate, transform and pursue sustainable growth.

Held under the theme "Enterprises Going Global", The Entrepreneur Singapore 2026 reinforced the importance of internationalisation as a key driver of Singapore's long-term economic resilience and competitiveness. The event served as a platform for entrepreneurs, business leaders, policymakers and ecosystem partners to exchange perspectives on enterprise transformation, workforce development, emerging technologies and global market opportunities, while strengthening collaboration across Singapore's enterprise ecosystem.

Delivering the welcome address, Dato Seri Ashraf Bakar, Council Member of the Association of Trade and Commerce (ATC), emphasised that Singapore enterprises will require more than ambition to succeed internationally. They must also have access to trusted business networks, strategic partnerships, capability development and an ecosystem that supports sustainable growth.

"The Association of Trade and Commerce was founded on a simple conviction, that no entrepreneur should have to walk the path alone. We are a community first; a network of founders, business owners and industry leaders who open doors for one another. When one of us expands into a new market, the whole ATC community moves forward."

ATC continues to support enterprises by providing access to strategic networks, business communities, capability development programmes and international market opportunities that enable businesses to build resilience and expand beyond Singapore. Dato Seri Ashraf added that the Association's flagship awards also serve as important business benchmarks, recognising enterprise excellence while providing valuable industry insights that help shape future programmes and initiatives for Singapore businesses.

"ATC is not just another association or trade body to join. We are your partner in business, growth and market expansion. One that will be alongside you, regardless of your business scale, to build and take your enterprise to the world."

The Entrepreneur Singapore 2026 also celebrated the achievements of Singapore's outstanding entrepreneurs and emerging business leaders through the presentation of the Entrepreneur 100 Award of winners assessed in FY2025 and the Singapore 40 Under 40 Business Leaders 2026. The awards recognise individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, business excellence and innovation while contributing meaningfully to Singapore's enterprise landscape.

As one of ATC's flagship annual event, The Entrepreneur Singapore continues to bring together business leaders, entrepreneurs and ecosystem partners to foster dialogue, encourage collaboration and create meaningful opportunities that strengthen Singapore's enterprise ecosystem. Beyond recognising outstanding business achievements, the platform serves as a catalyst for partnerships, knowledge exchange and enterprise development that supports businesses throughout their growth journey.

Building on the momentum of The Entrepreneur Singapore 2026, ATC will continue to advance a series of flagship initiatives, including international business missions and enterprise capability development programmes. Collectively, these initiatives reinforce ATC's commitment to advocating for Singapore enterprises, fostering business excellence and creating opportunities for companies to compete successfully in regional and global markets.

Winners of the Singapore 40 under 40 Business Leaders – Class of 2026:

S/N Awardee Organisation 1. Dato Seri Mohamad Nor Ashraf Bin Abu Bakar Aliyah Rizq Holdings Pte Ltd 2. Datin Seri Nabilah Ulfah Shiekh Adnan Meat Aliyah Rizq Pte Ltd 3. Mr Sri Krishna Kumar Rai PLC Automation Pte Ltd 4. Ms JoyceFaith Ang SJ Digital Media Solutions 5. Mr Chin Xuan Ming, Jason Align Plus Pte Ltd 6. Mr Tan Shi Liang S10 Global Pte Ltd 7. Ms Woo Pei Shan Passion Soul Pte Ltd

About the Entrepreneur 100 Award

An annual national programme honouring Singapore's emerging and high-performing entrepreneurs, the Entrepreneur 100 Award is one of the nation's most prestigious accolades. Recognising corporate achievements, industry impact, community contributions, and leadership policies that propel business success, the award affirms the capability and strength of its recipients. More information is available at https://e100.atc.sg.

About the Singapore 40 Under 40 Business Leaders

The Singapore 40 Under 40 Business Leaders celebrates exceptional young entrepreneurs and executives who inspire innovation, foster growth, and shape Singapore's future business landscape. This platform builds a network of accomplished young leaders making their mark locally and globally. More information is available at https://40under40.atc.sg.

About the Association of Trade and Commerce (ATC)

The Association of Trade and Commerce (ATC) is a Singapore business association dedicated to advocating and representing the interests of Singapore's enterprises across diverse industries and trade sectors.

As an enterprise-centric and community based organisation, ATC actively advocates for the growth and development of businesses, focusing on key pillars such as capability building, transformation, globalisation and community engagement.

Understand more about ATC at https://atc.sg.

SOURCE Association of Trade and Commerce (ATC)