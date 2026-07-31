Aston Education, an overseas study specialist, consolidates key information on studying at Australian universities: DSE entry requirements, popular subjects, and study costs at a glance

HONG KONG, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, many Hong Kong students and parents planning overseas education have placed Australian university study high on their list of preferred options. However, with so much information to process — including university rankings, subject choices, admission requirements, pathway options, visa arrangements, and the overall cost of studying in Australia — many families find the early planning stage confusing. They may also be unsure how to make suitable decisions based on a student's academic background, interests, and long-term career goals. This is especially true for students holding DSE, A Level, or IB qualifications, as universities and programs differ in their entry routes, score conversions, and application timelines. Without a clear strategy, students can easily miss opportunities that suit them.

In view of this, Aston Education has long been committed to providing professional study-abroad support for students and parents interested in applying to Australian universities. The organization helps families better understand admission requirements, popular subject trends, application procedures, tuition and living cost estimates, and key information such as student visas in a more systematic way. With strong knowledge of the Australian education system and application process, Aston Education can offer more targeted school selection and program advice based on each student's personal background and study goals, helping families make clearer and more suitable decisions among the many available options. For families planning for study in Australia, understanding the application process, subject selection, financial planning, and visa arrangements at an early stage is the essential first step.

For Hong Kong students, it is generally recommended to begin preparing for applications to Australian universities 3 to 6 months in advance. For those who want more time to compare institutions, prepare for IELTS, translate documents, and arrange accommodation and visas, planning can begin 9 to 12 months before enrollment. In addition to doing their own research, many families also consider working with an Australian study abroad agency or education consultant to help consolidate institution information, application procedures, and document requirements. Aston Education has compiled a practical guide for Hong Kong students and parents covering common questions about studying at Australian universities, including DSE entry requirements, the differences between Foundation and Diploma pathways, popular subjects, and realistic annual study costs — making it easier to understand everything in one article.

Key Takeaways: Quick Guide to Studying at Australian Universities

Hong Kong students are generally advised to begin preparing 3 to 6 months in advance

Most Australian universities accept applications directly, unlike the UK's UCAS system

With a best 5 DSE score of 15 to 20 points, students may already be eligible to apply for bachelor's degrees

A Level and IB students can usually apply directly to bachelor's programs without first taking a pathway course

If grades do not meet direct-entry requirements, students may consider a Foundation or Diploma pathway

Popular subjects include Business Management, Computer Science, Nutrition and Food Science, Physiotherapy, Radiography, and Veterinary Science

The total annual budget for studying in Australia starts from around AUD 59,360, equivalent to roughly HKD 300,000

International students may apply for a post-study work visa (Subclass 485) after graduation

Many parents pay particular attention to the Group of Eight universities and subject rankings when choosing schools

For more systematic planning, families may consult an Australian study abroad agency or education consultant

Why Study at an Australian University? Why Are Hong Kong Students Drawn to Australia?

For many Hong Kong families, the appeal of studying at an Australian university lies not only in obtaining an overseas degree, but also in the completeness of the overall education system, living environment, and future development opportunities. First, many Australian universities consistently rank within the world's top 100, and their qualifications are widely recognized. This can be advantageous for students who wish to return to Hong Kong for career development, pursue postgraduate studies, or work or continue their education in other English-speaking regions. For students seeking a balance between academics, lifestyle, and future prospects, Australian universities are therefore an attractive option.

Second, Australian universities offer a wide range of programs, from business, engineering, and information technology to health sciences, nutrition, physiotherapy, radiography, and veterinary science. For students still exploring their interests or future career direction, many Australian programs also provide flexible academic structures, such as double majors or minors, allowing them to plan according to their abilities and goals. This flexibility is one reason why studying in Australia has continued to attract Hong Kong students in recent years.

Lifestyle is another important consideration for many Hong Kong parents. Major Australian cities generally offer more spacious living environments, while campuses tend to have well-developed facilities and student support services. Beyond academics, students can also participate in internships, societies, and various campus activities. In addition, the time difference between Australia and Hong Kong is relatively small, making it easier for parents and children to stay in touch. For first-time international students and their families, this often means lower adjustment stress. Families that wish to plan accommodation, insurance, and school selection more systematically may also seek help from an Australian education consultant or agency.

Another advantage of studying in Australia is the variety of admission routes. In addition to direct entry through DSE, A Level, and IB results, students who do not meet direct-entry requirements may still enter university through a Foundation or Diploma pathway, meaning that overseas study planning is not limited to a single route. After completing their degree, students may also have the opportunity to apply for a post-study work visa and gain overseas work experience. For families who value academic quality, future opportunities, and flexibility, studying at an Australian university naturally becomes even more appealing.

How to Apply to Australian Universities: Unlike the UK, Most Institutions Admit Students Directly

The application process for Australian universities is quite different from that of UK universities. In the UK, bachelor's degree applications are mainly submitted through the centralized UCAS system, whereas Australian universities generally use a direct application model. In other words, students usually need to submit application documents separately to each university or program and follow up on admission results individually. For families unfamiliar with Australian university applications, the process may appear more complicated, which is why many choose to work with an Australian study abroad agency or consultant.

Generally speaking, the application process can be divided into several main stages:

Research universities and program options

Students should first shortlist suitable institutions and subjects based on their interests, academic background, future career direction, and budget. In addition to university rankings, they should compare location, tuition fees, course content, and graduate prospects. Confirm entry requirements and prepare documents

Bachelor's degree programs generally require students to have completed DSE, A Level, or IB, and to submit documents such as transcripts, graduation certificates, IELTS scores, recommendation letters, and a copy of their passport. Certain programs, such as architecture and design, may require a portfolio, while medical-related programs may require additional assessments. Submit applications and wait for offers

Application deadlines for Australian bachelor's degree programs vary by university and subject. Some highly competitive programs may also include interviews. In general, universities issue admission decisions within a few weeks after submission, and some students may receive conditional offers. Apply for a student visa and arrange accommodation

After accepting an offer, students must apply for an Australian student visa, and also make arrangements for accommodation, insurance, and pre-departure preparations. These are practical steps that should not be overlooked when planning to study in Australia.

Entry Requirements for Australian Universities: What DSE Score Is Needed? Can A Level and IB Students Apply Directly?

One of the most common concerns among Hong Kong students is whether DSE results are sufficient for direct entry into Australian universities. Generally speaking, students with a best 5 DSE score of 15 to 20 points may already be eligible to apply for bachelor's degree programs. In terms of English proficiency, most universities require an IELTS overall score of 6.5, with no individual band below 6.0.

However, for highly competitive professional programs such as Medicine, Dentistry, and Veterinary Science, academic requirements are usually higher, and some courses may also require additional admission tests or interviews.

As for A Level and IB students, they can usually also apply directly to Australian bachelor's degree programs. A Level students generally need 2 to 3 passing subjects, while IB students usually need around 24 to 36 points, though actual requirements vary depending on the university and subject. Some universities may also accept IB English in place of IELTS. For many families considering study in Australia, this multi-route admissions system is one of its attractions.

Pathway Options: What Is the Difference Between Foundation and Diploma?

If a student's academic results do not meet direct-entry requirements for a bachelor's degree, they may still consider entering Australian universities through pathway programs. The most common options are Foundation and Diploma. For students who wish to keep their study options flexible, these are common pathways into Australian universities.

Foundation

A Foundation program generally lasts one year and is suitable for students whose grades do not yet meet direct-entry requirements, or who wish to first adapt to Australia's academic style and English-speaking environment. After completing the program and meeting internal progression requirements, students may proceed to the first year of university.

Diploma

A Diploma program is more suitable for students who already have a certain academic foundation but do not yet meet direct-entry thresholds for a bachelor's degree. After completing the diploma and meeting the required grades, students can usually progress directly into the second year of a bachelor's degree.

Secondary 5 students can plan earlier

Some Hong Kong parents may not realize that Secondary 5 students may, in certain cases, apply for a Foundation program without waiting until after DSE results are released, allowing them to begin planning for Australian university study at an earlier stage.

Choosing Among the Group of Eight: Don't Just Look at Rankings — Consider Subject Strengths and Living Costs Too

When people mention the Group of Eight, they often think first of universities such as the University of Melbourne, the University of Sydney, and the University of Queensland. The Group of Eight has long been a popular target for Hong Kong students applying to Australian universities because of its academic reputation, global rankings, and international recognition.

However, school selection should not be based solely on the Group of Eight or overall rankings. Some non-Go8 institutions also perform exceptionally well in specific professional fields. For example, certain universities have strong advantages in design, technology, business, or education. When choosing an Australian university, students should consider not only world rankings but also the following:

The strength of their target subject at the university

Course content and whether internships are included

The city or region where the university is located and its living environment

Employment prospects after graduation

Personal budget and family financial arrangements

For many families, if they are unsure about school positioning, subject strengths, or actual admission thresholds, they may seek advice from an Australian education consultant or agency to compare Group of Eight and other university options more effectively.

Popular Subjects in Australia: Business, Computer Science, and Health Sciences Remain in Demand

Based on the subjects most frequently enquired about by Hong Kong students in recent years, popular fields at Australian universities include:

Business Management

Computer Science

Nutrition and Food Science

Physiotherapy

Radiography

Veterinary Science

Business and Computer Science have long remained popular choices because they are practical, offer broad career prospects, and align closely with market demand. Meanwhile, health-related fields such as Physiotherapy, Radiography, Nutrition, and Veterinary Science are also highly sought after because of their clearer professional pathways, and because some programs are designed to lead toward professional qualifications.

However, when selecting a subject, students should not only consider popularity, but also assess their own abilities, interests, and long-term career direction. Otherwise, they risk pursuing a "hot" subject that does not suit them. For families planning Australian university study for the first time, it is also common to seek advice from an Australian education consultant if they are uncertain about subject or school selection.

Cost of Studying in Australia: How Much Does One Year Cost? How Should Tuition, Accommodation, and Living Expenses Be Calculated?

The cost of studying in Australia has always been one of the biggest concerns for Hong Kong families planning overseas education. According to relevant information, in 2026, annual tuition fees for Australian undergraduate programs range from around AUD 40,000 to as high as AUD 92,000. Including accommodation and other living costs, the total annual expenditure is estimated to range from AUD 59,360 to AUD 129,880, equivalent to roughly HKD 300,000 to over HKD 600,000.

Estimated annual budgets for different program types

Foundation programs: around AUD 49,360 to AUD 87,880

Bachelor's degrees: around AUD 59,360 to AUD 129,880

Master's degrees: around AUD 59,360 to AUD 129,880

Living costs vary by city

Living costs vary significantly across different cities. Sydney and Melbourne tend to be more expensive, but they also offer stronger education resources and internship opportunities. Brisbane, Perth, and Adelaide may be more suitable for students hoping to control their budgets.

Other necessary expenses



In addition to tuition and daily living expenses, students should also budget for:

Student visa application fees

Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC)

Document translation, notarization, and administrative application fees

Airfare and one-off pre-departure expenses

For most families, planning the cost of studying in Australia means looking beyond tuition alone; accommodation, insurance, and daily expenses should all be included in the calculation. Those who want a clearer overall budget often also consult an Australian study abroad agency or education consultant.

Australian Student Visa Application: What Happens After Receiving an Offer?

After accepting an offer, the next step is usually to apply for an Australian student visa (Subclass 500). Applicants generally need to submit:

Confirmation of Enrolment (CoE)

A copy of the passport

Proof of financial capacity

Proof of English proficiency

Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC)

Relevant declaration documents

As visa processing generally takes 1 to 3 months, students who have confirmed their enrollment plans should begin preparations as early as possible to avoid affecting their course start date. For some families, visa, accommodation, and document arrangements can be complex, which is why they may choose to work with an Australian study abroad agency or consultant.

Career Prospects After Graduation: Students May Apply for a Post-Study Work Visa

Another reason why studying at Australian universities has continued to attract Hong Kong families is that, after completing their degree, students may have the opportunity to apply for a post-study work visa (Subclass 485) and work locally. For students who wish to gain overseas work experience, understand Australian workplace culture, or further explore migration, study, or professional development opportunities, this is a particularly attractive extension of the study pathway.

Frequently Asked Questions About Studying at Australian Universities

Can DSE students apply directly to the Group of Eight?

Ge nerally, yes. A best 5 DSE score of around 15 to 20 points may already provide a chance for application, though actual requirements vary by university and program. Competitive professional programs usually have higher thresholds.

What type of IELTS is required for applying to Australian universities?

If t he student is applying only to Australian universities, IELTS Academic is generally sufficient.

What is the estimated annual budget for studying in Australia?

Inc luding tuition, accommodation, and living expenses, the annual budget generally starts from around AUD 59,360, equivalent to approximately HKD 300,000.

Can students still study at Australian universities if their grades do not meet the requirements?

Ye s. Students may consider enrolling in a Foundation or Diploma pathway first, and then progress to a bachelor's degree afterward.

Is It Necessary to Use an Australian Study Abroad Agency or Consultant?

Fo r Many Families, the Final Answer Is Yes.

Based on experience, many applicants initially believe they can complete the application on their own. However, once they begin the process, they often discover that it is much more complicated than expected. From selecting schools, preparing documents, and understanding entry requirements, to planning application timelines, arranging student visas, and organizing accommodation, every step requires careful checking and follow-up. For parents and students who are unfamiliar with the Australian education system, many details can easily be overlooked. As a result, many families eventually choose to seek help from an education consultant or agency to make the process more systematic and reassuring.

In fact, one reason why Australia has become such a popular study destination for Hong Kong families is not only because of its well-known universities or broad range of options, but also because its education system, subject offerings, pathway arrangements, living environment, and post-graduation opportunities are relatively comprehensive. For this very reason, planning often involves multiple considerations. If families can understand the application timeline, institutional differences, academic requirements, and study costs early on, the entire education pathway usually becomes much clearer and easier to prepare for.

About Aston Education

Aston Education was founded in 2000 and has accumulated 26 years of education consultancy experience. It has long specialized in providing comprehensive support for students and parents interested in studying in the UK and Australia. From school selection and application planning to student visas, accommodation, and pre-departure preparation, the team tailors suitable study plans based on each student's background, interests, and goals, making the overall application process clearer and more reassuring.

SOURCE Aston Education