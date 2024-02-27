ASTRI and Ecosystem Partners Present Advanced 5G Technologies at MWC Barcelona 2024

HONG KONG, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) and its ecosystem partners are participating in Mobile World Congress Barcelona (MWC Barcelona) 2024 from 26 to 29 February to showcase the latest 5G technologies and award-winning innovations to global industry players.

MWC Barcelona is recognised as the world's largest and most influential marketplace for information and communication technology. ASTRI collaborates closely with its ecosystem partners, including Anktion (Fujian) Technology Co., Ltd (Anktion), Baicells Technologies Co. Limited, Giant Technologies Company Limited (Giant Technologies), and Simbury Ltd (Simbury) to develop state-of-the-art 5G technologies and applications that meet market demands and support global digital transformation, such as Industry 4.0.

Dr Denis Yip, Chief Executive Officer of ASTRI, was delighted about the Institute's participation in MWC Barcelona once again. "ASTRI, as the largest R&D centre in Hong Kong, focuses on 5G technology research and collaborates with partners to develop numerous innovative solutions. We appreciate that the congress provides a platform for driving innovation and connectivity through technology commercialisation. We also have the opportunity to explore new partnership with industry leaders for building a faster, smarter, and more interconnected future."

Technologies showcased by ASTRI at MWC Barcelona include:

TSN-enabled 5G solution (Hall 2 Stand 2C44) : ASTRI's TSN-enabled 5G solution provides ultra-low latency, highly reliable and deterministic communications, enabling manufacturing, transportation, and energy industries and more to embrace the potential of Industry 4.0 and Industrial IoT. By combining Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) capabilities with the power of 5G technology, the solution is revolutionising the way critical and time-sensitive applications are supported in industrial settings. TSN ensures precise synchronisation and coordination of devices and systems, guaranteeing real-time control and seamless integration of mission-critical applications. The integration of TSN with 5G technology further enhances the scalability, flexibility, and mobility of industrial networks, enabling seamless connectivity across factories, warehouses, and remote locations.





5G Private Network Solutions ( Hall 5 Stand 5H3): ASTRI, together with Anktion has developed 5G private network solutions to empower enterprises with high performance network connectivity and full control over their network infrastructure. Features include dedicated, ultra-fast, low-latency connectivity and edge computing for real-time Insights, decision-making, enhanced privacy and security. This empowers businesses to optimise operations, enhance productivity, and unlock new opportunities.

UWB for Spatial Computing (Hall 6 Stand 2A64MR): ASTRI joins hands with Simbury and Giant Technologies to present a range of innovative applications utilising Giant Technologies' UWB chip. The transformative power of UWB technology, integrated with Simbury's solutions such as GPS-like indoor navigation, Wired-like audio quality and Race-optimised radio control, offers unparalleled user experiences. By leveraging Simbury's expertise in spatial computing and artificial intelligence, businesses can streamline operations, enhance user engagement, and boost overall efficiency with UWB's centimetre-level accuracy and ultra-low latency. The cross collaboration between UWB and 5G opens up fresh business prospect with an extraordinary fusion positioning solution.





Hall 5 Stand 5H3): ASTRI, together with Anktion has developed 5G private network solutions to empower enterprises with high performance network connectivity and full control over their network infrastructure. Features include dedicated, ultra-fast, low-latency connectivity and edge computing for real-time Insights, decision-making, enhanced privacy and security. This empowers businesses to optimise operations, enhance productivity, and unlock new opportunities. UWB for Spatial Computing (Hall 6 Stand 2A64MR): ASTRI joins hands with Simbury and Giant Technologies to present a range of innovative applications utilising Giant Technologies' UWB chip. The transformative power of UWB technology, integrated with Simbury's solutions such as GPS-like indoor navigation, Wired-like audio quality and Race-optimised radio control, offers unparalleled user experiences. By leveraging Simbury's expertise in spatial computing and artificial intelligence, businesses can streamline operations, enhance user engagement, and boost overall efficiency with UWB's centimetre-level accuracy and ultra-low latency. The cross collaboration between UWB and 5G opens up fresh business prospect with an extraordinary fusion positioning solution.

About ASTRI

Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) was founded by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in 2000 with the mission of enhancing Hong Kong's competitiveness through applied research. ASTRI's core R&D competence in various areas is grouped under five Technology Divisions: Advanced Electronic Components and Systems; Artificial Intelligence and Trust Technologies; Communications Technologies; Innovative Mind, and IoT Sensing and AI Technologies. It is applied across six core areas which are Smart City, Financial Technologies, New-Industrialisation and Intelligent Manufacturing, Digital Health, Application Specific Integrated Circuits and Metaverse.

Over the years, ASTRI has nurtured a pool of research, I&T talents and received numerous international awards for its pioneering innovations as well as outstanding business and community contributions. ASTRI has transferred more than 1,400 technologies to the industry and has been granted over 1,050 patents in the Mainland, the United States, and other countries. For further information, please visit www.astri.org

About ASTRI's Ecosystem Partners

Anktion (http://www.anktion.com/) specialises in the design and development of communication products, manufacturing and support services.

Baicells (https://baicells.com/) offers competitively priced and technically innovative 4G LTE and 5G NR Access Solutions,connecting more than 50 countries across the globe.

Giant Technologies (http://giantechnologies.com/) designs, manufactures and sells wireless IoT chips, millimeter wave chips and 5G communication chips.

Simbury (https://www.simbury.com/) provides innovative fabless semiconductor solutions to make the world a better place.

