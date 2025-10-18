ASTRI Showcases Six Innovative Technologies at InnoCarnival

HONG KONG, Oct. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) is featuring six groundbreaking technologies and smart solutions at this year's InnoCarnival. Spanning artificial intelligence (AI), smart mobility, medtech, contech and intelligent manufacturing, these innovations allow visitors to experience the transformative power of technology first-hand.

ASTRI takes part in the InnoCarnival organised by the Innovation and Technology Commission, at Hong Kong Science Park from 18 to 26 October. Featured in the photo are Mr Michael Wong, Acting Financial Secretary of the HKSAR Government (seventh from right), Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry (sixth from right), Ms Lillian Cheong, Under Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry (seventh from left) and Mr Ivan Lee, Commissioner for Innovation and Technology (eighth from left), as well as legislators the Hon Eunice Yung (third from left), the Hon Duncan Chiu (second from left) and the Hon William Wong (far left) alongside Ir Sunny Lee, Chairman of ASTRI (eighth from right), Ir Dr Ted Suen, Chief Executive Officer of ASTRI (fifth from right), and members of the R&D team ASTRI proudly showcases its diverse research achievements at the InnoCarnival. Highlighted in the photo are Ir Sunny Lee, Chairman of ASTRI (centre), Board members, Ir Dr Ted Suen, Chief Executive Officer of ASTRI (fifth from right), and members of the R&D team The ASTRI booth attracts numerous visitors to explore various interactive games and witness the real-world applications of cutting-edge technologies in everyday life

Organised by the Innovation and Technology Commission, the InnoCarnival officially opened today at Hong Kong Science Park and will run until 26 October. Under the theme "I&T Unlocks Your Dream", the event aims to foster innovation and technology (I&T) culture among the public.

Ir Dr Ted Suen, Chief Executive Officer of ASTRI, reaffirmed the institute's commitment to supporting the HKSAR Government in promoting science popularisation. He emphasised that such initiatives lay the groundwork for the robust growth of local I&T. "ASTRI remains focused on developing practical, impactful technologies that bring real benefits to society and drive efficiency across industries," Ir Dr Suen stated. "We are proud to showcase our research achievements to the public at this annual event."

He described InnoCarnival as a flagship occasion that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, expressing hope that it will inspire more young people to pursue careers in innovation and technology, helping them unlock their potential and achieve their ambitions.

At ASTRI's booth, visitors can engage in interactive digital technology demonstrations, enjoy generative AI games, and explore the institute's cutting-edge innovations, including a dedicated system-on-chip for capsule endoscopy, an automated large-volume diamond colour grading instrument, drone and low-altitude economy-related technologies, and the smart optical precision positioning system tailored for modular integrated construction (MiC).

1. Wireless System-on-Chip (SoC) for Capsule Endoscopy

ASTRI's award-winning capsule endoscopy system-on-chip, which boasts ultra-high-speed transmission capabilities more than seven times faster than traditional version, delivering significantly clearer image quality and markedly improved diagnostic accuracy. The chip is also 42% smaller than traditional designs, establishing its unique advantages in the field of capsule endoscopy and enabling patients to undergo more comfortable examinations without anaesthesia whilst reducing the risk of infection.

2. Automated Diamond Colour Grading

This high-precision automated diamond colour grading machine utilises internal reference standards to eliminate environmental and human errors, achieving an accuracy of ±0.5 grade. This innovative technology enables continuous diamond colour evaluation on production lines, simplify workflows and address the inefficiencies of traditional grading methods, setting a new benchmark for the industry.

3. Drone Technology for Urban Parcel Delivery

ASTRI's drone solution optimises lightweight parcel delivery in urban areas, leveraging advanced positioning systems, including GNSS-RTK, inertial navigation algorithms, and roadside units (RSUs). Its precise navigation ensures reliable operation even in signal-obstructed environments, making it ideal for emergency medical deliveries. By bypassing urban traffic, the system significantly enhances delivery speed and reliability compared to conventional methods.

4. Smart Positioning for MiC Construction

ASTRI's Smart Optic Precision Positioning System solves key challenges in Modular Integrated Construction (MiC). Using non-visible light communication (nVLC), edge computing, and event sensing, it tracks six-degree-of-freedom pose changes in real time. Features such as path prediction, operational assistance, and comprehensive hoisting records improve construction quality, enhance decision-making, and advance MiC component positioning technology.

5. Fraud Detection and Awareness Game

Fraudsters are using advanced generative AI tools, such as realistic voice cloning and deepfake technologies, making it increasingly challenging for victims to distinguish between real and fake. ASTRI's AI fraud detection system utilises multimedia analysis, computer vision, and natural language processing to provide real-time risk alerts and fraud prevention solutions for industries like finance and insurance. At the booth, an interactive AI mini-game allows visitors to test their ability to identify authentic versus AI-generated images, helping to raise public awareness of fraud risks in the digital age.

6. ASTRI All-In-One Tech Showcase

ASTRI's interactive digital display highlights innovations in AI, smart mobility, smart cities, advanced electronics, industrialisation, construction technology, and 5G communication. Unlike static displays, the installation allows visitors to explore ASTRI's cutting-edge developments across diverse R&D areas through immersive visual experience.

Event website: https://innocarnival.hk/en

ASTRI's booth number: B07, Red Zone (G/F, 10W, Science Park)

About ASTRI

Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) was founded by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in 2000 with the mission of enhancing Hong Kong's competitiveness through applied research. ASTRI's core R&D competence in various areas is grouped under five Technology Divisions: Advanced Electronic Components and Systems; Artificial Intelligence and Trust Technologies; Communications Technologies; Intelligent Perception and Control Technologies, and IoT Sensing and AI Technologies. It is applied across six core areas which are Smart City, Financial Technologies, New Industrialisation and Intelligent Manufacturing, Digital Health, Application Specific Integrated Circuits and Metaverse.

Over the years, ASTRI has nurtured a pool of research, I&T talents and received numerous international awards for its pioneering innovations as well as outstanding business and community contributions. ASTRI has transferred close to 1,600 technologies to the industry and has been granted about 1,200 patents in the Chinese Mainland, the United States, and other countries. For further information, please visit https://www.astri.org.

Photo Download: http://bit.ly/42hqfYU

SOURCE Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI)