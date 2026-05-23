ASTRI Congratulates Dr Lai Ka‑ying on Joining Shenzhou‑23 Mission

Showcasing Hong Kong's R&D Strength and Advancing Space Technology Applications

HONG KONG, May 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) warmly congratulates Dr Lai Ka‑ying on her selection as a member of the Shenzhou‑23 crew, serving as a payload specialist in the national crewed space mission. This milestone not only highlights the professional excellence of Hong Kong's research talent, but also signifies the growing role of local innovation and technology in high-end application scenarios.

Hong Kong's research community has long been involved in a wide range of space-related projects, spanning lunar exploration, Mars missions, satellite development and space experiments. As local research and development (R&D) capabilities continue to advance towards real-world applications and mission-level deployment, research outcomes are increasingly being translated into impactful technological solutions.

Ir Prof Sunny Lee, Chairman of ASTRI, said: "We are greatly encouraged by Dr Lai Ka‑ying's participation in a national space mission. This not only reflects the strength of Hong Kong's research talent, but also demonstrates how our R&D capabilities are advancing toward higher-value application scenarios. As the largest applied R&D institute in Hong Kong, ASTRI is committed to translating research into practical applications and actively exploring opportunities in space-related technologies."

As space development enters a new phase characterised by longer-duration missions, complex system integration and data-intensive operations, demand continues to grow in areas such as materials science, energy technologies, communications systems, artificial intelligence and life-support solutions. At the same time, with the support of research platforms such as InnoHK, Hong Kong is steadily strengthening its cross-disciplinary, application-oriented innovation capabilities, providing a solid foundation for the deployment of advanced technologies.

Ir Dr Ted Suen, Chief Executive Officer of ASTRI, added: "Space technology spans multiple frontier domains and relies heavily on capabilities in artificial intelligence, data processing and system integration. ASTRI will continue to leverage its strengths in applied R&D and cross-disciplinary integration to enhance technology reliability and real-world applicability, while strengthening Hong Kong's position in the global innovation and technology landscape."

In recent years, ASTRI has been advancing R&D in space-related technologies and has built capabilities with strong potential to support key applications, including:

1. Space-grade Advanced Materials

High thermal conductivity carbon-based materials, lightweight structural materials, and coatings capable of withstanding extreme temperature variations, enhancing spacecraft thermal management and structural reliability.

2. Space Energy and Advanced Energy Storage

High energy-density batteries, solid-state batteries, and energy storage technologies designed for stable operation in low-temperature environments, supporting long-duration in-orbit and deep space missions.

3. Space Medicine and Life-support Technologies

Antimicrobial materials and wearable health monitoring systems to support long-term astronaut health management and life-support needs during extended missions.

4. Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellite Integrated Communication-Sensing-Computing

Optimisation of integrated satellite-to-ground 5G/6G communications, development of non-terrestrial network and radio-frequency communication chips, and onboard edge computing technologies to enhance communication efficiency and system autonomy.

5. On-orbit Artificial Intelligence and Space Robotics Technologies

On-orbit artificial intelligence, image processing and multi-sensor fusion technologies, combined with LiDAR, dexterous robotic manipulators, and highly reliable, low-latency communication systems, enabling autonomous decision-making and remote operations.

During the mission, Dr Lai Ka‑ying will conduct a range of scientific and applied research experiments. The outcomes are expected to expand the application of research in extreme environments and further accelerate the real-world deployment of innovative technologies.

ASTRI wishes Dr Lai every success in her mission and looks forward to strengthening collaboration with research and industry partners to drive the translation of innovation into impactful applications and to further expand Hong Kong's role in frontier technology development.

About ASTRI

Founded in 2000 by the HKSAR Government, Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) is the city's largest government-funded R&D center. Committed to transforming high-impact research into practical innovations, ASTRI drives market-driven, interdisciplinary advancements across sectors, including Smart City, FinTech, Digital Health and Life Sciences, New Industrialisation and Intelligent Manufacturing, Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) and Advanced Electronics, New Energy and Energy Storage, and Green and ESG Technologies. Following its merger with the Nano and Advanced Materials Institute, ASTRI has further strengthened its capabilities, with over 1,500 patents and 2,200 successful cases of technology transfer. Recognised with numerous international awards, ASTRI continues to nurture top I&T talent and foster collaborations among the I&T ecosystem, contributing to Hong Kong's high-value economic development. For further information, please visit www.astri.org.

SOURCE Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI)