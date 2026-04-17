ASTRI Tops Hong Kong Organisations with Five Awards at the 2026 Edison Awards

HONG KONG, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) is proud to announce exceptional recognition at the prestigious Edison Awards, with two Gold and three Silver accolades. This remarkable achievement positions ASTRI as Hong Kong's most awarded organisation at this year's competition, demonstrating ASTRI's continued research and development (R&D) excellence and its enhanced R&D capabilities after strategic integration of information and communications technology (ICT) with advanced materials science.

ASTRI senior executives attending the 2026 Edison Awards Gala in Fort Myers, Florida, including Chief Executive Officer Ir Dr Ted Suen (fourth from left), Chief Operating Officer Ms Jenny Yiu (fourth from right), and Deputy Chief Technology Officer Ms Tracy Liu (third from right). The team took home two gold and three silver awards.

The Edison Awards is widely regarded as "Oscars of Innovation". The recognition comes amidst intense international competition, with ASTRI's innovations evaluated alongside hundreds of entries from leading corporations and research institutions worldwide. ASTRI's pioneering technologies and solutions were prominently featured at the Edison Awards' Innovators' Showcase during the two-day event held from 15–16 April 2026 in Fort Myers of Florida in the United States, attracting substantial interest from technologists, industry leaders and senior executives across sectors.

Ir Dr Ted Suen, Chief Executive Officer of ASTRI, said: "We are honoured to receive this distinguished recognition from the Edison Awards, which affirms ASTRI's world-class innovation capabilities and our successes in translating applied research into commercially viable solutions. These achievements are a testament to the dedication and expertise of our research teams, as well as our collaborative partnerships with industry leaders."

"As Hong Kong's largest government-funded research and development centre, ASTRI remains committed to advancing the city's position as an international I&T hub. We will continue to accelerate the commercialisation of breakthrough technologies, foster strategic partnerships across sectors, and drive the wider adoption of innovative solutions that create measurable value for industries and society," he added.

Five Breakthrough Technologies Honoured

ASTRI's award-winning innovations span from construction safety, sustainable textiles, elderly care, to sports protection and anti-counterfeiting solutions, demonstrating the breadth and depth of ASTRI's R&D capabilities across sectors:

Awards Innovations and Descriptions Gold Award (Public Safety, Security & Digital Integrity – Innovative Authentication & Access Control) NIR Secure Anti-counterfeit Solutions delivers an advanced authentication system that embeds invisible near-infrared (NIR) absorbing materials into product packaging for discreet security. Instantly verifiable via a smartphone NIR-Reader and dedicated application, the solution offers a scalable, robust system to combat counterfeiting and ensure product authenticity without disrupting existing design or production workflows. The technology was co-developed with Zhuhai Print-Rite New Materials Corporation Ltd. Gold Award (Consumer Solutions – Wearables for Safety & Resilience) dxp® All-Directional Impact Management System DXP Helmet Pad tackles the limitations of conventional helmets, which provide inadequate protection against all-directional rotational impacts—a major cause of concussions. This innovative impact management system can be retrofitted to a wide range of helmets without compromising comfort or breathability. The technology was co-developed with Dacy Pro Limited. Silver Award (Consumer Solutions – Wearables for Safety & Resilience) NuHip addresses a critical gap in elderly care as the world's first shower-friendly hip protector designed for the highest fall-risk scenario. Its innovative one-size-fits-all design adapts to various body shapes whilst providing Level 2 impact protection (EN1621-1 certified), reducing impact forces from 10,000 Newtons to under 2,500 Newtons to prevent fractures. Being both skin-friendly and soft, NuHip promotes daily wear, enabling safer and more independent living for elderly users. Silver Award (Consumer Solutions – Smart & Adaptive Textiles) Oscillaware Fiber represents a breakthrough in eco-friendly elastic textiles, offering adaptive muscle support that provides over three times the support of traditional fibres during intense physical activity, significantly reducing injury risks. Produced via sustainable melt spinning processes, the fibre combines exceptional comfort, breathability and design freedom, revolutionising textile performance and functionality across sporting and everyday applications. Silver Award (Engineering & Robotics – Optical Sensing & Spatial Intelligence) Smart Optics Precision Positioning System supports component precise alignment and hoisting safety monitoring by providing tower crane operators with precision positioning, alignment and real-time route monitoring. This system incorporates several advanced technologies, including optical-based non-Visible Light Communication (nVLC) and neuromorphic sensing. Leveraging these technologies, the system delivers fast position and dynamic tracking to enhance operational efficiency in hoisting. The system has been applied in various public housing projects in Hong Kong.

The Edison Awards was first held in 1987, aiming to recognise outstanding scientific research achievements and products with originality, creativity and advanced technology. The awards are judged by Edison Universe, a non-profit organisation, dedicated to promoting innovative thinking. The awards have previously honoured technology luminaries including Steve Jobs and Elon Musk, as well as R&D innovations from global corporations such as General Electric, IBM.and NVIDIA. For information about the 2026 Edison Awards, please visit: https://edisonawards.com

Photo Download: https://bit.ly/4vfBMEZ

About ASTRI

Founded in 2000 by the HKSAR Government, Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) is the city's largest government-funded R&D center. Committed to transforming high-impact research into practical innovations, ASTRI drives market-driven, interdisciplinary advancements across sectors, including Smart City, FinTech, Digital Health and Life Sciences, New Industrialisation and Intelligent Manufacturing, Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) and Advanced Electronics, New Energy and Energy Storage, and Green and ESG Technologies. Following its merger with the Nano and Advanced Materials Institute, ASTRI has further strengthened its capabilities, with over 1,500 global patents and 2,200 successful cases of technology transfer. Recognised with numerous international awards, ASTRI continues to nurture top I&T talent and foster collaborations among the I&T ecosystem, contributing to Hong Kong's high-value economic development.

SOURCE Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI)