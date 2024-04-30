ASTRI partners with Immigration Department

Enhance services with four key technologies

Adapted with the times, the Immigration Department is dedicated to leveraging innovative technology solutions and catering to the HKSAR Government's goal of speeding up the development of "Smart City". In partnership with ASTRI, Mr Benson Kwok, Director of Immigration, said that the application of innovative technology developed by ASTRI would enhance the Department's service level by assisting staff in boosting work efficiency to meet growing demand for public services and fulfil the needs of future development.

In order to ensure the delivery of efficient and quality services to the public, the Immigration Department and ASTRI will explore innovative solutions for adopting technologies in four key areas: "Innovative Immigration Clearance Mode", "Biometric Identification and Authentication", "Artificial Intelligence Assisted Immigration Application" and "Collaborative Robotics Technology".

Export technologies to other smart cities

Appreciating the Immigration Department's decision to co-operate with ASTRI to support technology research in Hong Kong, Ir Sunny Lee, Chairman of ASTRI stressed that this collaboration sets a positive precedent for neighbouring cities to adopt innovative solutions that enhance public convenience.

"We are ready to team up with other government departments to apply I&T in more scenarios for the greater good, promoting the development of home-grown innovative technologies and cementing Hong Kong's role as a technology transfer hub," he added.

Multiple technologies to boost efficiency

Dr Denis Yip, Chief Executive Officer of ASTRI, said that the applications of multi-cameras matrix sensing fusion technology, facial recognition and frontalisation technology, along with fast-searching AI algorithms and AI Out-of-focus De-blur engine allow moving targets to be identified and captured quickly to automate immigration clearance and improve efficiency.

"We have addressed some issues that may happen during vehicle immigration clearance process. For example, there is no moving window at the rear seat of some vehicles. Our team has developed pioneering technologies that can make image verification possible through the glasses."

The MoU consists of other significant projects, including exploration of biometric identification and authentication technology to enhance service standards and law enforcement capabilities, AI-assisted immigration application, and collaborative robotics technology to strengthen the security measures within immigration premises and simplify the clearance process.

