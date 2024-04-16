ASTRI Unveils Innovations at Geneva's Premier Inventions Fair

HONG KONG, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) is proud to announce its participation in the International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva, the world's largest fair for innovation, from 17-21 April at PALEXPO. Building on last year's huge success, ASTRI will showcase its latest smart technologies designed for the greater good.

Ir Sunny Lee, Chairman of ASTRI (third from left) and Dr Denis Yip, CEO of ASTRI (third from right) share the joy of ASTRI's outstanding achievement of winning an unprecedented 34 awards at the International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva 2023 ASTRI's booth design at International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva 2024

"ASTRI's mission is to harness the power of innovation and technology (I&T) to create a better future for all," said Ir Sunny Lee, Chairman of ASTRI. "Our participation in this prestigious event demonstrates our commitment to developing innovative solutions that address global challenges and improve people's lives."

Supported by the central government's policies and the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's commitment to evolving into a knowledge-based economy, Hong Kong is primed to become a pivotal regional technology transfer hub, Ir Lee added. This advancement leverages the city's robust R&D capabilities, state-of-the-art technological infrastructure, and a comprehensive legal framework that safeguards intellectual property rights.

ASTRI's exhibits include a diverse array of inventions, from AI and robotics to smart city applications and healthcare technologies. Among the 28 inventions vying for awards is an assortment of solutions aimed at addressing critical issues, enhancing productivity, and fostering sustainable growth.

Dr Denis Yip, Chief Executive Officer of ASTRI said the annual event serves as a nexus for innovators and potential partners, catalysing collaboration in the global I&T sector. "Our team of talented researchers and engineers has worked tirelessly to develop technologies that have the potential to transform industries and our communities. We look forward to engaging with businesses to encourage I&T adoption and explore new opportunities."

Now in its 49th edition, the International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva draws exhibitors from 40 countries, presenting over 1,000 inventions. Jointly organised by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), the Swiss Government, as well as the City of Geneva, the fair provides a platform for showcasing groundbreaking inventions and fostering global I&T collaborations. ASTRI's booth is located at PALEXPO Hall 1, Booth A122.

ASTRI Corporate Brochure: https://bit.ly/astri-brochure-en

Full list of ASTRI's invention on display at the expo: https://bit.ly/3xELxDj

Photos Download：https://bit.ly/3TXLgCY

About ASTRI

Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) was founded by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in 2000 with the mission of enhancing Hong Kong's competitiveness through applied research. ASTRI's core R&D competence in various areas is grouped under five Technology Divisions: Advanced Electronic Components and Systems; Artificial Intelligence and Trust Technologies; Communications Technologies; Innovative Mind, and IoT Sensing and AI Technologies. It is applied across six core areas which are Smart City, Financial Technologies, New-Industrialisation and Intelligent Manufacturing, Digital Health, Application Specific Integrated Circuits and Metaverse.

Over the years, ASTRI has nurtured a pool of research, I&T talents and received numerous international awards for its pioneering innovations as well as outstanding business and community contributions. ASTRI has transferred more than 1,400 technologies to the industry and has been granted over 1,050 patents in the Mainland, the United States, and other countries. For further information, please visit www.astri.org.

