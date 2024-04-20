ASTRI's Wins 23 Awards Geneva Inventions Expo

Gemstones Identification Technology Earns Gold Medal with Congratulations of Jury

HONG KONG, April 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) has won 23 accolades at the 49th International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva, including 1 "Gold Medal with Congratulations of Jury", 6 Gold Medals, along with 10 Silver Medals and 6 Bronze Medals.

Ir Sunny Lee, Chairman of ASTRI, said: "ASTRI's R&D capabilities have stood out among the many international inventions showcased, which is a testament to Hong Kong's leading scientific research excellence and demonstrates our efforts in driving technology transfer. In line with the HKSAR government's dedication to developing Hong Kong as an international innovation and technology centre, ASTRI will continue to promote our award-winning inventions and facilitate more exchanges and collaborations among the government, industry, academia and research institutions, seizing future growth opportunities and injecting stronger impetus into Hong Kong's economy."

"I am greatly encouraged by the remarkable achievements of ASTRI's R&D team. We are honoured that our advanced technologies and innovative solutions are well-received in the international arena while we strive to foster collaboration across the upstream, midstream and downstream of the I&T ecosystem. We look forward to even more recognitions for our R&D team in the future as they continue to develop innovative solutions that address global challenges and accelerate smart city development," Dr Denis Yip, Chief Executive Officer of ASTRI, said after receiving the awards at Geneva.

The award-winning inventions include a diverse array of research areas, from AI and robotics to smart city applications and healthcare technologies, most of which address critical issues, enhance productivity and foster sustainable growth. The "Gemstone Eye: Apparatus for Gemstones Identification" stood out, earning Gold Medal with Congratulations of Jury. This automated device offers all-in-one solution for quickly distinguishing natural diamonds from lab-synthetic diamonds and other gemstones.

IndustriNet 5G: Reliable and Deterministic Wireless Communications for New Industrialisation

Microplastic Screening: Monitoring Pollution based on Microscopic Hyperspectral Imaging

Multi-mode Fusion Sensor for Enhancing Low-quality Images

Neural-network Processing Unit (NPU): High Efficiency Hardware Accelerator for AI Computing

Revolutionising Emergency Communication: AI-Driven NLP Translation for Immediate Incident Attention in Tetra Radio (Co-developed with MTR Corporation) Silver Medal 5G Positioning: Enhanced 5G Network for Challenging Environments

5GRescue: Mobile Network for Disaster Response and Remote Countries

An Automatic Gain Control (AGC) Circuit for Wireless Capsule Endoscopy Receiver

Emotion Quantification: Emotion Recognition in Speech with Quantified Emotional States

Enhanced Thermal Performance in Electronic Vehicles

Infavatar: Voice Matched Infinite Virtual Human Generator

IoT Guard Lite: AI-Powered Light-weight Adaptive IDS/IPS for IoT Devices

Portable AI system for GI endoscopy: Diagnosis and Quality Control

Speed Bridge for Emulation Hardware

TEE: Trusted Execution Environment for IoT Device Bronze medals AIBanner: AI-powered marketing creative generator

Cursive Handwriting Generator

Empowering Maintenance Inspectors to Conduct High-Level Inspection Safer and More Efficiently: Autonomous High-Speed Camera Technology for Streamlined Train Rooftop Inspection (Co-developed with MTR Corporation)

Full-dome Scanning LiDAR: High Precision Mid-range 3D Sensing Scanner for Building Information Modelling

RiskMap: AI-Powered Risk Map for Underground Railway with Private 5G (Co-developed with MTR Corporation)

Smart 5G Construction: Remote Control Cranes

The International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva is known as one of the biggest and most important invention fairs in the world, bringing together exhibitors from 38 countries and regions, including Europe, the Middle East, ASEAN, Mainland China and Hong Kong this year. Awards were chosen by an international jury from more than 1,000 entries on display at the exhibition.

