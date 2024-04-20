ASTRI's Wins 23 Awards Geneva Inventions Expo
20 Apr, 2024, 16:31 CST
Gemstones Identification Technology Earns Gold Medal with Congratulations of Jury
HONG KONG, April 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) has won 23 accolades at the 49th International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva, including 1 "Gold Medal with Congratulations of Jury", 6 Gold Medals, along with 10 Silver Medals and 6 Bronze Medals.
Ir Sunny Lee, Chairman of ASTRI, said: "ASTRI's R&D capabilities have stood out among the many international inventions showcased, which is a testament to Hong Kong's leading scientific research excellence and demonstrates our efforts in driving technology transfer. In line with the HKSAR government's dedication to developing Hong Kong as an international innovation and technology centre, ASTRI will continue to promote our award-winning inventions and facilitate more exchanges and collaborations among the government, industry, academia and research institutions, seizing future growth opportunities and injecting stronger impetus into Hong Kong's economy."
"I am greatly encouraged by the remarkable achievements of ASTRI's R&D team. We are honoured that our advanced technologies and innovative solutions are well-received in the international arena while we strive to foster collaboration across the upstream, midstream and downstream of the I&T ecosystem. We look forward to even more recognitions for our R&D team in the future as they continue to develop innovative solutions that address global challenges and accelerate smart city development," Dr Denis Yip, Chief Executive Officer of ASTRI, said after receiving the awards at Geneva.
"Gemstone Eye" Earns Gold Medal with Congratulations of Jury
The award-winning inventions include a diverse array of research areas, from AI and robotics to smart city applications and healthcare technologies, most of which address critical issues, enhance productivity and foster sustainable growth. The "Gemstone Eye: Apparatus for Gemstones Identification" stood out, earning Gold Medal with Congratulations of Jury. This automated device offers all-in-one solution for quickly distinguishing natural diamonds from lab-synthetic diamonds and other gemstones.
|
Award
|
Invention and Description
|
The Gold Medal with the Congratulations of Jury
|
|
Gold Medal
|
|
Silver Medal
|
|
Bronze medals
|
The International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva is known as one of the biggest and most important invention fairs in the world, bringing together exhibitors from 38 countries and regions, including Europe, the Middle East, ASEAN, Mainland China and Hong Kong this year. Awards were chosen by an international jury from more than 1,000 entries on display at the exhibition.
Useful links
- Introduction of ASTRI's award-winning inventions: https://bit.ly/4b06IxU
Photos Download：https://bit.ly/49HXRQf
About ASTRI
Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) was founded by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in 2000 with the mission of enhancing Hong Kong's competitiveness through applied research. ASTRI's core R&D competence in various areas is grouped under five Technology Divisions: Advanced Electronic Components and Systems; Artificial Intelligence and Trust Technologies; Communications Technologies; Innovative Mind, and IoT Sensing and AI Technologies. It is applied across six core areas which are Smart City, Financial Technologies, New-Industrialisation and Intelligent Manufacturing, Digital Health, Application Specific Integrated Circuits and Metaverse.
Over the years, ASTRI has nurtured a pool of research, I&T talents and received numerous international awards for its pioneering innovations as well as outstanding business and community contributions. ASTRI has transferred more than 1,400 technologies to the industry and has been granted over 1,050 patents in the Mainland, the United States, and other countries. For further information, please visit www.astri.org
SOURCE Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI)
Share this article