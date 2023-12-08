ASTRI Wins 10 Awards at Asia Exhibition of Innovations & Inventions

HONG KONG, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) won 10 awards at the Asia Exhibition of Innovations & Inventions, including "Gold Medals with Congratulations of Jury", "1st Prize of Geneva Inventions Awards" along with two Gold and two Silver medals.
According to Ir Sunny Lee, Chairman of ASTRI, competing with over 110 ground-breaking inventions from Hong Kong and neighbouring countries and cities is no easy feat, making their outstanding achievements more remarkable. "We are honoured to have jury's affirmation on our Research and Development (R&D) capabilities as well as the market potential of our inventions. Moving forward, ASTRI will continue to work closely with our stakeholders and partners to promote innovation and technology (I&T) commercialisation, playing a pivotal role in helping Hong Kong develop into an international I&T," Ir Lee said.
Dr Denis Yip, Chief Executive Officer of ASTRI expressed his delight in the global recognition of ASTRI's inventions and extended his congratulations to the R&D team. "With their unfailing efforts, ASTRI is able to excel in high-quality research and technological innovation. As the largest R&D centre in Hong Kong, ASTRI is dedicated to enhancing the city's I&T ecosystem. Our goal is to foster collaboration among government, industry, academia and research institutes in this field." Dr Yip also emphasised ASTRI's commitment to supporting research talents in turning innovative ideas into smart technologies that benefit society through knowledge and technology transfer.
The award-winning inventions span across six categories, including Smart City, Smart Home, Smart Finance, Health Technologies and Medicine, Smart Transportation and Smart Industry. Dr Chun-kit Cheung and Mr Samuel Tak-lok Shum were awarded the "The Gold Medal with the Congratulations of Jury" and "1st Prize of Geneva Inventions Award" for their innovative Smart Contactless Robot Charging (SCRC) technology. The invention could be implemented in smart production to optimise productivity and reduce labour costs. Below is a complete list of ASTRI's award-winning inventions:
Dr Chun-Kit Cheung
Mr Samuel Tak- lok Shum
Smart Contactless Robot Charging (SCRC): A High-Efficiency & Compact Wireless Charging Platform for Industrial Robotics
SCRC is a state-of-the-art wireless charging platform for industrial robotics with over 90% power-grid-to-rectifier energy efficiency, featuring up to 10cm charging distance and misalignment tolerance capabilities. It is a green and smart solution for fully automatic 24x7 operation, lowering labour cost and improving productivity.
Gold Medal
Mr Yunhe Lai
Ms Ying Suet Lau
Metalens-enabled Infrared Imaging System and the Design Automation Tool
The metalens and the design automation tool enable unified design process for the infrared optical system, providing a one-step and mass- prodcution-ready fabrication process for customers. The system can also reduce waste of infrared optical materials during fabrication, and save more space for the optical structure of mobile devices.
Gold Medal
Mr Eddy Chiu
Ms Yuxian Zhang
5G Multi-Hop Backhaul for Smart Cities and Rural Communications
This innovative invention tackles the need for flexible and cost-effective 5G network deployment in smart cities and rural areas by addressing the communication infrastructure design and enabling technologies. It features a wireless multi-hop backhaul link that leveragtes high data rates and self-organising wireless technologies. Additionally, network coding technologies are implemented to mitigate error accumulation over the multi-hop backhaul link.
Silver Medal
Mr Weiwen Yu
Mr Can Liu
Full-dome laser scanner
High-precision and high-speed scanning achieved through FPGA- accelerated Threshold Sampled Waveform Digitisation (TSWFD) technology. Its applications span from indoor building information modeling, smart logistics to outdoor building 3D reconstruction, smart lamppost and more.
Silver Medal
Mr Kenny Chan
Optical Security Label for Anti-counterfeit, Data Encryption & Storage
The features of optical security label for anti-counterfeit include high precision nano-scale diffractive structure, unique optical design, optical digital encryption data, custom-made availability and more. Adopting roll-to-roll nanaimprint technology, the mass production cost can be greatly reduced.
Silver Medal
Dr Victor Sui Pung Cheung
Mr Andy Kai Wing Yeung
Advanced Lighting System for Large-scale Green Architecture Applications
It is a very efficient large-scae lighting system powered by ASTRI's advanced direct current (DC) power conversion, protection, and cloud- based monitoring and control technologies for green architecture applications. It is a sustainable green solution that best fit with photovoltaic power and battery storage integrations to achieve zero carbon dioxide emission, saving energy and electricity cost by more than 20%.
Silver Medal
Mr Jianjun Zhang
Mr Liang Dong
5G Time-Sensitive Communications for New Industrialisation
Introducing a ground-breaking invention that facilitates time-sensitive communication on the 5G network with two innovative time synchronisation methods. Unlike the conventional beest effort-based 5G network, this innovation can deliver ultra-low jitter and latency, and high throughtput for time-critical applications such as healthcare, manufacturing automation, and intelligent transportation.
Silver Medal
Ms Zhuoxuan Li
Ms Jingyi Xu
Method and Apparatus for Virtual Avatar Generation
As people become increasingly interested in fashion, they are seeking innovative ways to create unique avatars that accurately reflect their desired image. Our invention provides a solution that allows users to customise virtual avatars feature by blending facial and vocal characteristics from different individual. With the ability to adjust the weight of each feature, users can fine-tune their avatar to their exact preferences.
Silver Medal
Mr Rihong Chen
Mr Hanqiang Huang
Image Processing Method for Multi-Frequency Ultrasound Probe Device
This method utilises an embedded GPU hardware platform that supports dual and triple miniature ultrasonic probes. The approach stands apart from others, thanks to its dynamic filter in the pre- processing module and wavelet imaging fusion algorithm in the post- processing module. Ultimately, this innovation not only enhances image quality but also reduces the overall system cost, allowing small and medium-sized hospitals and clinics acquire endoscopic ultrasound diagnostic capability more easily.
The annual exhibition-cum-competition is jointly organised by the Hong Kong Exporters' Association, Inventions Genevaand Palexpo, the organiser of the International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva. Aiming to presentAsia's cutting-edge technologies, versatile inventions and solutions to the world, the event features an international jury consisting of some 30 industry specialists, choosing winners for more than 40 prizes, including Grand Award, Geneva Invention Award, Venture Capital Award, IFIA Award as well as Gold Medal, Silver Medal and Bronze Medal.
About ASTRI Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) was founded by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in 2000 with the mission of enhancing Hong Kong's competitiveness through applied research. ASTRI's core R&D competence in various areas is grouped under four Technology Divisions: Trust and AI Technologies; Communications Technologies; IoT Sensing and AI Technologies and Integrated Circuits and Systems. It is applied across six core areas which are Smart City, Financial Technologies, New-Industrialisation and Intelligent Manufacturing, Digital Health, Application Specific Integrated Circuits and Metaverse.
Over the years, ASTRI has nurtured a pool of research, I&T talents and received numerous international awards for its pioneering innovations as well as outstanding business and community contributions. As of 2022/23, ASTRI has transferred more than 1,400 technologies to the industry and has been granted over 1,050 patents in the Mainland, the US, and other countries. For further information, please visit www.astri.org
