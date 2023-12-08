ASTRI Wins 10 Awards at Asia Exhibition of Innovations & Inventions

According to Ir Sunny Lee, Chairman of ASTRI, competing with over 110 ground-breaking inventions from Hong Kong and neighbouring countries and cities is no easy feat, making their outstanding achievements more remarkable. "We are honoured to have jury's affirmation on our Research and Development (R&D) capabilities as well as the market potential of our inventions. Moving forward, ASTRI will continue to work closely with our stakeholders and partners to promote innovation and technology (I&T) commercialisation, playing a pivotal role in helping Hong Kong develop into an international I&T," Ir Lee said.

Dr Denis Yip, Chief Executive Officer of ASTRI expressed his delight in the global recognition of ASTRI's inventions and extended his congratulations to the R&D team. "With their unfailing efforts, ASTRI is able to excel in high-quality research and technological innovation. As the largest R&D centre in Hong Kong, ASTRI is dedicated to enhancing the city's I&T ecosystem. Our goal is to foster collaboration among government, industry, academia and research institutes in this field." Dr Yip also emphasised ASTRI's commitment to supporting research talents in turning innovative ideas into smart technologies that benefit society through knowledge and technology transfer.

The award-winning inventions span across six categories, including Smart City, Smart Home, Smart Finance, Health Technologies and Medicine, Smart Transportation and Smart Industry. Dr Chun-kit Cheung and Mr Samuel Tak-lok Shum were awarded the "The Gold Medal with the Congratulations of Jury" and "1st Prize of Geneva Inventions Award" for their innovative Smart Contactless Robot Charging (SCRC) technology. The invention could be implemented in smart production to optimise productivity and reduce labour costs. Below is a complete list of ASTRI's award-winning inventions:

Award Inventor(s) Invention and Description The Gold

Medal with the

Congratulations

of Jury 1st Prize of

Geneva Inventions Award Dr Chun-Kit

Cheung Mr Samuel Tak-

lok Shum Smart Contactless Robot Charging (SCRC): A High-Efficiency &

Compact Wireless Charging Platform for Industrial Robotics SCRC is a state-of-the-art wireless charging platform for industrial

robotics with over 90% power-grid-to-rectifier energy efficiency,

featuring up to 10cm charging distance and misalignment tolerance

capabilities. It is a green and smart solution for fully automatic 24x7

operation, lowering labour cost and improving productivity. Gold Medal Mr Yunhe Lai Ms Ying Suet Lau Metalens-enabled Infrared Imaging System and the Design

Automation Tool The metalens and the design automation tool enable unified design

process for the infrared optical system, providing a one-step and mass-

prodcution-ready fabrication process for customers. The system can

also reduce waste of infrared optical materials during fabrication, and

save more space for the optical structure of mobile devices. Gold Medal Mr Eddy Chiu Ms Yuxian Zhang 5G Multi-Hop Backhaul for Smart Cities and Rural Communications This innovative invention tackles the need for flexible and cost-effective

5G network deployment in smart cities and rural areas by addressing

the communication infrastructure design and enabling technologies. It

features a wireless multi-hop backhaul link that leveragtes high data

rates and self-organising wireless technologies. Additionally, network

coding technologies are implemented to mitigate error accumulation

over the multi-hop backhaul link. Silver Medal Mr Weiwen Yu Mr Can Liu Full-dome laser scanner High-precision and high-speed scanning achieved through FPGA-

accelerated Threshold Sampled Waveform Digitisation (TSWFD)

technology. Its applications span from indoor building information

modeling, smart logistics to outdoor building 3D reconstruction, smart

lamppost and more. Silver Medal Mr Kenny Chan Optical Security Label for Anti-counterfeit, Data Encryption &

Storage The features of optical security label for anti-counterfeit include high

precision nano-scale diffractive structure, unique optical design, optical

digital encryption data, custom-made availability and more. Adopting

roll-to-roll nanaimprint technology, the mass production cost can be

greatly reduced. Silver Medal Dr Victor Sui Pung Cheung Mr Andy Kai Wing Yeung Advanced Lighting System for Large-scale Green Architecture

Applications It is a very efficient large-scae lighting system powered by ASTRI's

advanced direct current (DC) power conversion, protection, and cloud-

based monitoring and control technologies for green architecture

applications. It is a sustainable green solution that best fit with

photovoltaic power and battery storage integrations to achieve zero

carbon dioxide emission, saving energy and electricity cost by more

than 20%. Silver Medal Mr Jianjun Zhang Mr Liang Dong 5G Time-Sensitive Communications for New Industrialisation Introducing a ground-breaking invention that facilitates time-sensitive

communication on the 5G network with two innovative time

synchronisation methods. Unlike the conventional beest effort-based

5G network, this innovation can deliver ultra-low jitter and latency, and

high throughtput for time-critical applications such as healthcare,

manufacturing automation, and intelligent transportation. Silver Medal Ms Zhuoxuan Li Ms Jingyi Xu Method and Apparatus for Virtual Avatar Generation

As people become increasingly interested in fashion, they are seeking

innovative ways to create unique avatars that accurately reflect their

desired image. Our invention provides a solution that allows users to

customise virtual avatars feature by blending facial and vocal

characteristics from different individual. With the ability to adjust the

weight of each feature, users can fine-tune their avatar to their exact

preferences. Silver Medal Mr Rihong Chen Mr Hanqiang Huang Image Processing Method for Multi-Frequency Ultrasound Probe

Device This method utilises an embedded GPU hardware platform that

supports dual and triple miniature ultrasonic probes. The approach

stands apart from others, thanks to its dynamic filter in the pre-

processing module and wavelet imaging fusion algorithm in the post-

processing module. Ultimately, this innovation not only enhances image

quality but also reduces the overall system cost, allowing small and

medium-sized hospitals and clinics acquire endoscopic ultrasound

diagnostic capability more easily.

The annual exhibition-cum-competition is jointly organised by the Hong Kong Exporters' Association, Inventions Geneva and Palexpo, the organiser of the International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva. Aiming to present Asia's cutting-edge technologies, versatile inventions and solutions to the world, the event features an international jury consisting of some 30 industry specialists, choosing winners for more than 40 prizes, including Grand Award, Geneva Invention Award, Venture Capital Award, IFIA Award as well as Gold Medal, Silver Medal and Bronze Medal.

