ASUS Republic of Gamers Announces ROG Strix GS-BE7200 Dual-Band WiFi 7 Gaming Router

Features include boosted 5GHz range, ROG Gaming Network, and Smart Home Master controls

KEY POINTS

Dual-band WiFi 7 throughput of up to 7200Mbps with MLO and 4K-QAM

Six internal antennas and boosted 5GHz range deliver up to 15% better throughput at long distances versus standard 5GHz 4T4R routers

ROG-exclusive Gaming Network streamlines game acceleration; dual dedicated gaming ports prioritize gaming devices

SINGAPORE, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced the ROG Strix GS-BE7200, a next-generation dual-band WiFi 7 (802.11be) gaming router designed for players who demand fast, stable and intelligently optimized connectivity. Leveraging Multi-Link Operation (MLO), ultrawide 160MHz channels, and 4K-QAM modulation, the GS-BE7200 maximizes efficiency and overall wireless capacity, delivering wireless throughput of up to 7200Mbps to enable ultra-smooth online gameplay, low-latency streaming, and high-speed data transfers ― even in congested environments.

Boosted 5GHz range with 5T5R antenna design

The GS-BE7200 features six internal antennas, including an enhanced 5-antenna 5GHz (5T5R) system that improves long-range throughput by up to 15%, compared to traditional 4T4R designs. This architecture strengthens stability across multi-room setups and ensures that competitive gamers enjoy fast, uninterrupted connections from anywhere in the home.

Enhanced gaming priority and smart home management

The exclusive ROG Gaming Network is designed to prioritize gaming traffic and ensure consistently low-latency performance during competitive play. Featuring WiFi 7 AiMesh support, it also includes Smart Home Master, enabling users to easily set up separate kid's, IoT, and VPN networks for enhanced security and smoother device management across modern smart homes. Users can enjoy built-in support for up to 30 VPN clients and for advanced protocols like WireGuard®, OpenVPN, and IPSec. In addition, ASUS Network Security offers AiProtection and Safe Browsing for advanced network protection.

Availability & Pricing

ASUS ROG Strix GS-BE7200 will be available from end Mar 2026 in Singapore. Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

Model Availability Pricing ASUS ROG Strix GS-BE7200 End Mar 2026 SGD 299

Specifications[1]

Model Name ROG Strix GS-BE7200 Network Standards IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE

802.11ax, IEEE 802.11be, IPv4, IPv6 Wireless Throughput 2.4GHz 4x4: Up to 1376Mbps (4096 QAM) 5GHz 5x5: Up to 5764Mbps (4096 QAM +160MHz) Memory 128MB flash 1GB DDR4 RAM Chipsets MT7987A MT7992AV MT7975N MT7979N MXL86252C 2.5G Ethernet Ports 1 x 2.5G WAN 4 x 2.5G LAN USB ports N/A Buttons Power, Reset, WPS Channels of Operation 2.4Ghz, 5Ghz (both region-dependent) Antennas 6 x internal DC Power Adapter AC Input: 100V~240V DC Output: 12V/2.5A (30 watts) LEDs Internet (WAN), WiFi, System Dimensions 182 x 80 x 207mm Weight 750g

About ROG

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world's best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, system components, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals and accessories. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. To become one of those who dare, learn more about ROG at http://rog.asus.com.

[1] Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at http://www.asus.com

SOURCE ASUS Republic of Gamers