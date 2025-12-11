ATFX Accelerates Real-Time Trading Innovation with KX's AI-Driven Data Platform for Smarter Trading

HONG KONG, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX, a globally regulated fintech broker specialising in FX and CFDs, is proud to announce a strategic data infrastructure collaboration with KX, a leading software company specialising in time-series data management and analytics. This collaboration aims to enhance ATFX's technology platform with faster analytics, smarter automation, and greater operational efficiency, delivering more timely insights and better decision-making across its trading operations. These operations involve managing complex data flows from numerous liquidity providers and prime brokers, supporting hundreds of tradable instruments, and servicing a large, active global client base.

Harnessing Advanced KX technologies to Enhance ATFX's Next-Level Trading

With the integration of KX's technologies, ATFX will unlock significant advantages including:

Real-Time Decision Support: Using kdb+, a high-performance, vector-based, time-series database optimized for ultra-low latency, real-time, streaming and historical market data, ATFX can instantly process market data streams to provide trading, risk, and operations teams with timely, actionable insights.





Using kdb+, a high-performance, vector-based, time-series database optimized for ultra-low latency, real-time, streaming and historical market data, ATFX can instantly process market data streams to provide trading, risk, and operations teams with timely, actionable insights. Democratized Data Access: The KX MCP Server offers an AI-powered interface combining natural-language queries with tools to access complex structured and unstructured financial data, letting ATFX teams, including non-technical business users get accurate, real-time insights without needing to code.





The KX MCP Server offers an AI-powered interface combining natural-language queries with tools to access complex structured and unstructured financial data, letting ATFX teams, including non-technical business users get accurate, real-time insights without needing to code. Enhanced Client Reporting: Powered by the KDB-X platform, a unified, high-performance data engine that integrates time-series, vector, and AI analytics, ATFX can deliver faster, more accurate reports to institutional and retail clients, boosting transparency.





Powered by the KDB-X platform, a unified, high-performance data engine that integrates time-series, vector, and AI analytics, ATFX can deliver faster, more accurate reports to institutional and retail clients, boosting transparency. Scalability & Cost Efficiency: With increasing trading volumes, ATFX can scale its operations efficiently, enhancing overall performance while keeping infrastructure costs under control.





With increasing trading volumes, ATFX can scale its operations efficiently, enhancing overall performance while keeping infrastructure costs under control. AI-Powered Insights & Automation: Through integration of advanced AI and large language models, ATFX automates workflows and gets better insights, enhancing operational efficiency.

Driving Innovation with Real-World Impact

This collaboration enhances ATFX's capabilities by enabling real-time risk modelling and scenario analysis for faster portfolio risk management. Automated, customizable dashboards streamline reporting, while AI-powered workflows boost insight generation and process efficiency. Secure, rapid access to real-time and historical data across teams improves collaboration and agility.

"Our collaboration with KX demonstrates ATFX's commitment to leveraging state-of-the-art technology to deliver real-time data excellence and superior client service," said Jeffrey Siu, Chief Operating Officer, ATFX. "In empowering the ATFX team to make smarter, faster decisions in a dynamic market environment, this initiative directly delivers clear benefits to our clients."

Ashok Reddy, Chief Executive Officer of KX, added, "We are thrilled to collaborate with ATFX, a forward-thinking leader in online trading. Our MCP Server and KDB-X platform will enable ATFX to harness the full power of real-time market intelligence and AI, driving innovation and operational efficiency."

About ATFX

ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 24 locations and holds 9 licenses from regulatory authorities, including the UK's FCA, Australia's ASIC, Cyprus' CySEC, the UAE's SCA, Hong Kong's SFC, South Africa's FSCA, Mauritius' FSC, Seychelles' FSA, and Cambodia's SERC. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX delivers exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.

For further information on ATFX, please visit ATFX website https://www.atfx.com.

About KX

KX Software powers real-time, time-series, and AI-driven analytics across capital markets, aerospace & defence, and high-tech manufacturing. Built for speed, precision, and scale, the KX platform enables organizations to extract actionable insights from streaming, sensor, and historical data to support critical use cases from predictive maintenance and operational automation to real-time simulation and vertical agentic AI. Trusted globally for its proven performance and reliability, KX delivers the data infrastructure enterprises need to thrive in an AI-driven world. www.KX.com

