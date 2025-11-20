ATFX Strengthens Leadership with Appointment of Charbel Raffoul as Head of Compliance, ATFX MENA

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX Group, a leading global online trading broker in both retail and institutional business, proudly announces the appointment of Charbel Raffoul as the Head of Compliance for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. This strategic hire reinforces ATFX's unwavering commitment to strengthening its regulatory and governance framework throughout the MENA region. Charbel has been brought on to drive new compliance initiatives, ensuring ATFX consistently upholds the highest standards of integrity, governance, and regulatory adherence in alignment with both local and international standards, whilst the business innovates and embarks on its strategic expansion.

Charbel has over 15 years of extensive experience in compliance, anti-money laundering (AML), financial crime, and regulatory affairs throughout the MENA region. His impressive track record includes senior leadership positions, such as Regional Head of Compliance and Director & Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO) at major financial institutions, showcasing his ability to lead.

During his career, Charbel has successfully designed and implemented robust compliance frameworks, managed complex regulatory engagements across various jurisdictions, and built strong relationships with regulatory authorities.

Additionally, he has made significant contributions as an active member of the Financial Services Authority (FSA) Capital Markets Committee in Seychelles for three consecutive years.

Khaldoun Sharaiha, CEO of ATFX MENA, confidently stated: "Charbel's extensive expertise in the MENA regulatory landscape, combined with his steadfast commitment to integrity, positions him perfectly as the leader of our compliance function in this critical region. His appointment reflects our determination to uphold the highest governance standards as we embark on strategic expansion and deepen our client trust."

Joe Li, Chairman of ATFX Group, shared his enthusiasm for Charbel's arrival: "Compliance and trust are foundational to our global strategy. We are excited to welcome Charbel to the ATFX family. Charbel's extensive experience as an Approved Person in various key jurisdictions aligns perfectly with our vision of operating transparently and with excellence on a global scale. He will play a crucial role in upholding the strong governance culture that defines our organization, ATFX."

About ATFX MENA

ATFX MENA Financial Services LLC is a UAE limited liability company regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority under Category 5 (License No. 20200000078) to provide financial advisory and introduction services. It is a subsidiary of AT Capital Group and an affiliate of ATFX Group, operating independently to introduce clients to products and services offered by regulated AT Capital Group entities, including AT Global Markets. ATFX MENA does not hold client funds or execute trades; its role is limited to financial awareness and introductions within the approved regulatory framework.

SOURCE ATFX