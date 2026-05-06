ATFX Breaks New Ground with USD 1.09 Trillion in Q1 2026 Trading Volume

HONG KONG, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX recorded USD 1.09 trillion in total trading volume during the first quarter of 2026, according to the latest Finance Magnates Intelligence Report. This marks a historic milestone for the company, representing the first time it has surpassed the trillion-dollar threshold in a single quarter.

The result reflects a 40.62% increase year-on-year and a 33.58% rise from the previous quarter. This growth was supported by a 7.12% increase in account activity, reflecting increased client participation across the platform. This performance aligns with ATFX's 2026 theme, "Succeeding Beyond Excellence," as trading activity broadened across multiple asset classes amid heightened market volatility.

"Crossing the $1 trillion milestone reflects the strength of our global strategy and the collective effort across our teams worldwide, as well as the continued depth of client engagement across our platform," said Joe Li, Chairman of ATFX. "We remain focused on delivering resilient infrastructure, reliable execution, and a seamless trading experience across global markets in evolving market conditions."

Growth Across Key Asset Classes

Trading activity expanded across all major asset classes during the quarter, supported by increased engagement from both retail and institutional participants. Performance is measured on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

Energy markets recorded the strongest expansion, increasing by 1033.07%, driven by heightened global supply volatility.

Currency pairs rose by 70.27%, supported by diverging interest rate expectations across major economies.

Indices increased by 43.88%, reflecting changing equity market sentiment.

Equities rose by 15.36%, with selective participation across global markets.

Precious metals increased by 12.91%, maintaining steady demand.

Expanding Global Market Participation

The strong performance highlights continued expansion in trading participation across diverse market conditions. Activity growth was supported by ATFX's trading infrastructure and ongoing enhancements to global market access, alongside strategic global initiatives such as its partnership with the Argentine Football Association (AFA), which contributed to increased international brand visibility.

Rather than being driven by a single segment, Q1 2026 saw broader engagement across asset classes, reflecting a more diversified trading environment.

Outlook

Looking ahead, ATFX remains focused on strengthening its global trading infrastructure, expanding market access, and supporting clients through evolving market conditions. With a strong start to the year, the company is well positioned to sustain its growth trajectory throughout 2026.

About ATFX

ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 24 locations and holds 9 licenses from regulatory authorities, including the UK's FCA, Australia's ASIC, Cyprus' CySEC, the UAE's CMA, Hong Kong's SFC, South Africa's FSCA, Mauritius' FSC, Seychelles' FSA, and Cambodia's SERC. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX delivers exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.

For further information on ATFX, please visit ATFX website https://www.atfx.com.

SOURCE ATFX