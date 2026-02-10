ATFX Closes Q4 2025 with USD 817.4 Billion Trading Volume, Ending Year on a High Note

HONG KONG, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finance Magnates' Q4 2025 Intelligence Report highlights a steady rise for ATFX , which recorded USD 817.4 billion in MT4 / MT5 trading volume in Q4, contributing to a remarkable total exceeding USD 3.17 trillion for 2025. This performance builds on strong trading activity in the first three quarters, reflecting ATFX's expanding client base, diversified product offerings, and robust results across key asset classes including stocks, indices, precious metals, and currency pairs.

Over the course of the year, ATFX experienced increasing client participation and higher trading volumes, fuelled by growing engagement from both retail and professional traders. Consistent account activity and sustained market momentum reflected the company's ability to attract quality clients.

Precious metals and currency pairs achieved notable growth, reflecting robust demand in these sectors. Industry recognition, including awards like Best Global Forex Broker 2025 at Forex Expo Dubai and Broker of the Year 2025 at the FinanceFeeds Awards, alongside multiple regional and international accolades, further affirms ATFX's leadership and credibility on the global stage.

Looking ahead, ATFX aims to build on this momentum by launching AI-driven trading tools, enhancing fintech integration, and investing in infrastructure improvements to deliver institutional-grade solutions and long-term value for traders worldwide.

About ATFX

ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 24 locations and holds 9 licenses from regulatory authorities, including the UK's FCA, Australia's ASIC, Cyprus' CySEC, the UAE's SCA, Hong Kong's SFC, South Africa's FSCA, Mauritius' FSC, Seychelles' FSA, and Cambodia's SERC. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX delivers exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.

For further information on ATFX, please visit ATFX website https://www.atfx.com.

