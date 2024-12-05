ATFX Demonstrates Consistent Strong Performance in Q3 2024 Finance Magnates Data

HONG KONG, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX, ranked 5th in the Finance Magnates Q3 2024 report, showcased impressive performance with total trading volumes reaching $733.4 billion on its MT4/MT5 platforms. This substantial figure highlights ATFX's continued strength in a highly competitive online trading landscape, reflecting growing demand across various asset categories.

The report reveals notable growth in several key sectors. The currency pairs category saw a 9.32% increase compared to Q2 2024, signalling strong trader interest in forex markets. The energy category also experienced growth, up 1.07%, driven by steady demand for commodities such as oil and gas.

The standout performer was the indices category, which surged by 39.04% compared to Q2 2024 and 21.39% compared to Q3 2023. This growth reflects increasing demand for trading in stock market indices, particularly as traders respond to global economic shifts. Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency sector also saw growth of 3.98% compared to Q3 2023, indicating continued interest in digital assets despite market volatility.

These results underscore ATFX's ability to adapt to the evolving needs of traders. With a diverse offering that spans forex , commodities , indices , and cryptocurrencies , the company is well-positioned to capitalize on market trends and provide opportunities for traders and investors in a dynamic environment.

About ATFX

ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 23 locations and licenses from regulatory authorities including the UK's FCA, Australian ASIC, Cypriot CySEC, UAE's SCA, Hong Kong SFC and South African FSCA. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX provides exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.

For further information on ATFX, please visit ATFX website https://www.atfx.com.

