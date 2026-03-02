ATFX Strengthens Strategic Engagements Across Key Financial Hubs

HONG KONG, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX continues to expand its global footprint through strategic engagements across London, Miami and Dubai, highlighting its commitment to international collaboration and industry innovation. Through sponsorships, conference participation and exclusive networking initiatives, ATFX and ATFX Connect are reinforcing their position within the global financial markets.

Icebreakers Chinese New Year Dinner 2026

In London, ATFX sponsored the Icebreakers Chinese New Year Dinner 2026, held on 6 February at The Dorchester in Mayfair. Recognised as the flagship annual celebration of UK–China relations, the event brought together senior business leaders, policymakers and trade representatives. The evening featured cultural performances and high-level engagement between executives and government figures, reinforcing ATFX's commitment to international partnerships and global collaborations.

TradeTech FX USA

In Miami, ATFX Connect demonstrated its institutional expertise at TradeTech FX USA, the United States' largest buy-side FX conference. Drew Niv, Chief Strategy Officer of ATFX, joined a main-stage panel discussion on liquidity and venue selection, addressing liquidity fragmentation, increasing transparency demands and the evolution of direct market connectivity in a competitive FX landscape. The event convened leading asset managers, hedge funds and corporates, reinforcing ATFX Connect's institutional positioning and its commitment to delivering advanced liquidity, execution and connectivity solutions.

iFX Expo Dubai 2026

At iFX Expo Dubai 2026, one of the world's largest B2B online trading expos, ATFX was recognised with the Best Broker–MEA 2026 award, while ATFX Connect received Best B2B Liquidity Provider. Building on this recognition, ATFX executives joined high-level discussions on brokerage dynamics, liquidity and macroeconomic trends. Wei Qiang Zhang, Managing Director of ATFX Connect Global, spoke on broker liquidity, while Mohammed Shanti of ATFX MENA discussed how geopolitical tensions are impacting commodity markets and pricing risks into gold, oil and industrial metals.

Smash & Network | ATFX Connect x Centroid Padel Tournament

Further strengthening institutional relationships, ATFX Connect co-hosted the event on 13 February 2026 at the Park Hyatt Dubai. The event brought together brokers and institutional clients for padel and networking, providing a dynamic environment to build connections while fostering professional collaboration. The tournament highlighted the strategic partnership between ATFX Connect and Centroid Solutions, reflecting their collaboration to support brokers and institutional clients worldwide.

These initiatives showcase ATFX's cohesive global vision, driving cross-border collaboration, pioneering institutional insights, and forging strategic partnerships that anticipate the evolving needs of international markets.

About ATFX

ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 24 locations and holds 9 licenses from regulatory authorities, including the UK's FCA, Australia's ASIC, Cyprus' CySEC, the UAE's SCA, Hong Kong's SFC, South Africa's FSCA, Mauritius' FSC, Seychelles' FSA, and Cambodia's SERC. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX delivers exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.

For further information on ATFX, please visit ATFX website https://www.atfx.com.

